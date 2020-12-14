Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 14, 2020

The Cleveland Indians reportedly are changing their nickname after 105 years. The New York Times cites three sources that say the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months. The organization is expected to announce the change this week, sources said, continuing a years-long process in which it abandoned its Chief Wahoo logo and committed to exploring a new nickname, as well.
Kevin Durant scored 15 points in just under 24 minutes as Brooklyn defeated the Washington Wizards 119-114 in an exhibition game last night. The four-time NBA scoring champion ruptured the Achilles tendon in his right leg during the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant left the Golden State Warriors after that season and joined the Brooklyn Nets, but he missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering, delaying his chance to play with Kyrie Irving. The two dominated while on the floor together for the first time as Irving finished with 18 points, despite sitting out the second half.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Pat Mahomes threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs earn their eighth consecutive victory, 33-27 at Miami. Mahomes shook off three interceptions and led Kansas City to its team-record tenth consecutive road win and fifth straight AFC West title. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Mecole Hardman scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return.
The Big Ten Conference announced football game matchups for Week Nine Champions Week games. Nebraska will travel to Piscataway, N.J., to take on Rutgers on Friday afternoon at 3:00 CDT. The game from Rutgers' SHI Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network. The matchup is Nebraska's first with Rutgers since 2017 and just the fifth all-time meeting between the schools. Nebraska holds a 4-0 edge in the series, including a win at Rutgers in 2015. The Huskers are 2-5 on the season after a 24-17 home loss to Minnesota while Rutgers is 3-5 after a 27-24 overtime win at Maryland last Saturday. In other undercard games to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern will have Wisconsin hosting Minnesota, Indiana entertaining Purdue, Illinois visiting Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State on the road at Maryland.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team double-dipped in adding to its walk-on class yesterday. The Huskers added verbal pledges from a pair of legacy recruits in Lincoln Southeast standout Derek Branch and Elkhorn South's Sam Hoskinson. Branch, who's listed at 5’11 and 175 pounds, had a strong senior season on both sides of the ball. He had 56 tackles, three interceptions and four breakups defensively and added 151 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Branch also drew football interest from the FCS and Division II levels. Hoskinson is the son of former NU offensive lineman Matt Hoskinson from Battle Creek. Sam Hoskinson is listed at 6’2 and 240 pounds and played both ways for the Class ‘A’ state runner-up. He is mostly a linebacker and an offensive lineman. As the first National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the Huskers' walk-on class continues to round into focus. Nebraska now has 14 known walk-on commits for the 2021 cycle.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic visit Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45, the Creighton women host Nebraska at 5:00 followed by the Creighton men entertaining Marquette at 8:00.
The Omaha World Herald seventh ranked & Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 2-2 on the year after splitting two games last week. They routed Twin River 62-31 last Tuesday before falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Pender 48-43. The Lady Eagles had also split two contests in the opening week after beating Wisner/Pilger at home 68-31 and falling at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 75-40. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Thursday when they visit 0-3 Norfolk Catholic.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball team is 4-0 on the season after earning wins over Howells/Dodge 46-32 at home last Thursday and Shelby/Rising City on the road last Saturday 60-38. The Bulldogs had won two games in the opening week of the season over Clarkson/Leigh & Battle Creek. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has enjoyed success in the last two years by winning the Class ‘D-1’ Championship in March of 2019 and placing third last season. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday when they visit 0-5 Pender.
Tuesday Evening: The Osmond girls & boys visit Creighton starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Atlanta 116 Orlando 107
Final Brooklyn 119 Washington 114
Final Detroit 99 New York 91
Final Chicago 104 Houston 91
Final L.A. Lakers 131 L.A. Clippers 106
Final Sacramento 121 Portland 106
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 26 N-Y Giants 7
Final Chicago 36 Houston 7
Final Dallas 30 Cincinnati 7
Final Denver 32 Carolina 27
Final Kansas City 33 Miami 27
Final Tampa Bay 26 Minnesota 14
Final Tennessee 31 Jacksonville 10
Final Indianapolis 44 Las Vegas 27
Final Seattle 40 N-Y Jets 3
Final Green Bay 31 Detroit 24
Final L.A. Chargers 20 Atlanta 17
Final Philadelphia 24 New Orleans 21
Final Washington 23 San Francisco 15
Final Buffalo 26 Pittsburgh 15