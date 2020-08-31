Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 31, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have forced a Game Seven in their opening-round series with Utah. Jamal Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points to lead the Nuggets to their second straight win, 119-107 over the Jazz. Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to equal Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one. No player has ever had more 50-point games in an entire postseason. The Los Angeles Clippers have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by getting 33 points and 14 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard in a 111-97 downing of Dallas. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Boston Celtics have opened their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series with a surprisingly easy victory against the defending champs, 112-94 over the Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points for the Celtics, who never trailed and improved to 4-1 versus Toronto this season.
Jon Rahm birdied the first playoff hole to nose out Dustin Johnson and win the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The Spaniard closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to finish at 4 under. Johnson forced the extra hole with a 43-foot double-breaker on 18, but Rahm won it with a 66-foot putt. It was Rahm’s second PGA win of the year and fifth of his career.
The Chicago White Sox picked up their eleventh win in 13 games to slide into a tie with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. The White Sox also continue to receive positive results from their budding stars. In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the tenth inning that gave the White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Chicago’s Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed just one runner, when he walked Maikel Franco on a 3-2 count with one out in the third. The Royals drop to 13-21 and will host Cleveland tonight at 7:05.
Omaha's Andy Sajevic added to his trophy collection yesterday, winning the 22nd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship on a record-setting day at Awarii Dunes Golf Club. Sajevic, now an eight-time NGA champion, fired a second-straight 69 (-3) to finish with a championship record 138 (-6) total. He secured the win with a par on the 18th hole, holding off a charging Jay Moore of Lincoln, who set the single round scoring record with a 65 (-7) to finish runner-up at 139 (-5). O’Neill’s Kris Koelzer tied Ogallala’s Eric Anderson for first place in the ‘First Flight’ at 141 (-3). Lincoln’s Jay Moore won the ‘Second Flight’ at 139 (-5). Glen Bills of Grand Island claimed the ‘Third Flight’ at 149 and Elkhorn’s Calvin Thompson took the ‘Fourth Flight’ at 158.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce jumps from fifth to second, Wayne slips from second to third, West Point-Beemer moves up from tenth to ninth, Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number ten, and Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic jumps from seventh to sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County is the new number one, Burwell moves up from third to second, Howells/Dodge improves from fifth to fourth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from first to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number eight, Wakefield improves from tenth to ninth, and North Central enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Bloomfield stays at number seven. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic has jumped from seventh to sixth in Class ‘C-2’ after a 21-14 road win at ‘C-1’ Boone Central last Friday. The Knights recorded a 3-6 record last season. Their remaining schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Bishop Neumann on Friday, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Class ‘D-2’ Defending State Champion Humphrey St. Francis football team is 1-0 on the year after whipping Wynot at home last Friday 56-14. It was the Flyers’ 14th consecutive victory dating back to last year’s undefeated season. Haustyn Forney had a touchdown run and reception in the win while running for 107 yards off twelve carries. Humphrey St. Francis is ranked second in the Omaha World Herald and fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Flyers return to action on Friday when they entertain Emerson/Hubbard. The Pirates outscored Cedar Bluffs last Friday 46-36.
The West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball team is 6-1 on the season after sporting a 2-1 record at their own tournament last Saturday. They beat Ponca 12-1 and David City Aquinas 9-1 before falling to Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked in Class ‘C’ Bishop Neumann 1-0. The Lady Bluejays were the Class ‘C’ Defending State Runner-up a season ago and are ranked first in the Lincoln Journal Star and second in the Omaha World Herald. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic returns to action on Tuesday when they host 5-3 Ponca again in a single game.
INTERLEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 8 N.Y. Mets 7
Final Tampa Bay 12 Miami 7
Final St. Louis 7 Cleveland 2
Final Boston 9 Washington 5
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland at Houston 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Detroit 3 Minnesota 2
Final Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2
Final Toronto 6 Baltimore 5
Final Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 1
Final Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 1
Final San Diego 13 Colorado 2
Final San Francisco 4 Arizona 1
Final Atlanta 12 Philadelphia 10
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Boston 112 Toronto 94
Final L.A. Clippers 111 Dallas 97
Final Denver 119 Utah 107
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Dallas 5 Colorado 4
Final N-Y Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2
Final Vegas 5 Vancouver 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 76 Washington 63
Final Phoenix 83 Minnesota 79
Final Los Angeles 84 Atlanta 79
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
FC Dallas at San Jose 12 a.m. (Canceled)
LA Galaxy at New York City FC 4 p.m. (Canceled)
Orlando City at Philadelphia 6 p.m. (Canceled)
New York at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Los Angeles FC at Portland 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Final Nashville 1, Miami 0
Final Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1