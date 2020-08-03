Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 3, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily. Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting ten days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.
The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple new positive results for the coronavirus within the organization as a result of Saturday's testing, according to ESPN. Yesterday's testing is being fast-tracked, sources said. The Cardinals said in a statement they don't anticipate any official updates until today. On Saturday, the team had one player and three staff members test positive, while four more members of the organization had inconclusive results. The inconclusive tests came from one player and three staff members. The Cardinals have been isolated from each other since arriving in Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series, and all three games have been postponed. The Cardinals' upcoming four-game series against Detroit was scheduled to be a home-and-home, but instead the Cardinals and Tigers will play all four games in Detroit, with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday.
Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and eleven rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic continued a strong restart with a 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings. But the Magic lost Jonathan Isaac again when he tore the ACL in his left knee, the same knee he hurt Jan. 1 that kept him out until the restart. It was Isaac's second game back since he missed 31 games because of the injury.
Chicago White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh that propelled Chicago to a 9-2 rout of the Royals. Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs and Nicky Delmonico two as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep. KC drops to 3-7 and will visit the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:15. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team won the T2 Summer Classic in Omaha yesterday. They edged Nebraska Gold 5-4 to win the title. The Golden Girls went 3-0 yesterday with previous victories over the Lincoln Rockets 18-6 and West Point 4-2. They went 5-1 in the tournament and finish with a 34-9 record. The Golden Girls 16u Brown placed second at the Seward Tournament to cap a 23-16-2 mark. The Norfolk Golden Girls 14u Severance won the 14B Northern National Tournament in Yankton, South Dakota after a 7-1 weekend. They won the championship game over PWYA Plover Nationals 11-5. Their final record is 31-12-1. The Golden Girls 12u Koch won the Seward Invitational by going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 60-2. Their record is now 22-5-1.
The Country Club of Lincoln is set to host the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship today through Wednesday. It will be the third time hosting for the club, which hosted its twelfth Nebraska Amateur Championship last year. The club first hosted in 1978, when Omaha's Nanette Circo won her first of back-to-back titles, and then again in 2009, when Grand Island's JC Stevenson won her second of three titles. The 2020 championship will feature 54 holes of stroke play competition for the Championship Division, and 36 holes for the Non-Championship Division. Wahoo's Haley Thiele is the defending champion after winning her second title last year at York Country Club. Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Beemer’s Lacie Fox, Snyder’s Hannah Hunke, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich.
