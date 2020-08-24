Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 24, 2020

Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell had yesterday's top performances among Western Conference teams in the NBA playoffs. Doncic drained a three-pointer at the buzzer and had a triple-double of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 135-133 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers, evening that series at two games apiece. Mitchell's 51 points allowed Utah to withstand Jamal Murray's 50 points in a 129-127 win over Denver, giving the Jazz a 3-1 series lead. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics have completed four-game sweeps and will butt heads in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Norman Powell provided 29 of the Raptors' league-record 100 bench points in a 150-122 thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics earned a 110-106 win over Philadelphia as Kemba Walker dropped in 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 28 with a playoff career-best 15 rebounds.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Nelson Cruz blasted his tenth homer and Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs before closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning of the Minnesota Twins’ 5-4 win against the Kansas City Royals. Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 453-feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping Minnesota win its eighth series in nine tries this season. The Royals drop to 11-17 and will visit St. Louis tonight at 7:15.
The Omaha World Herald posted their preseason high school football rankings. In the Nebraska Top 10 & Class ‘A’, Omaha Westside is preseason ranked first while Elkhorn is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Wahoo High is preseason ranked first, Wayne is second, Pierce comes in fourth, and Columbus Scotus is ranked seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Defending State Champion Oakland/Craig is preseason ranked first and Norfolk Catholic is sixth. In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Dundy County Stratton is ranked first, Burwell is second, Howells/Dodge comes in third, Clarkson/Leigh is preseason ranked sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is tenth. In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is second, and Bloomfield comes in third. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is preseason ranked first and Stuart is fifth. The Lincoln Journal Star posted their high school football rankings for Classes ‘A’ & ‘B’. Bellevue West is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is first in Class ‘B’.
106 KIX has released its upcoming 2020 high school football broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in road games at Columbus, Lincoln East, and Grand Island while hosting Papillion La Vista. Norfolk Catholic will be featured in road matchups at Boone Central on Friday along with BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while entertaining Wayne. Lutheran High Northeast will be covered in home contests with Wakefield and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while visiting Elkhorn Valley. 106 KIX will follow Norfolk Catholic’s playoff run. 97.5 KEXL will continue to cover area contests throughout the fall with the opener showcasing Pierce at St. Paul on Friday.
Norfolk High got their fall athletics underway last Thursday as the softball and girls golf teams were in action. The school, like every school, was unable to have a spring season and was in the waiting game last summer before the NSAA allowed to have the fall season.
The Norfolk Catholic football team starts their 2020 campaign on Friday when they visit Boone Central in Albion at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Knights are preseason ranked sixth in the Omaha World Herald and seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ despite a 3-6 record last season. It was the first time that Norfolk Catholic didn’t reach the playoffs since 1995 and the first time a Jeff Bellar led team didn’t reach the playoffs in his 38 years. The Knights return four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and five players defensively. Their schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Boone Central, Bishop Neumann, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar is the all-time winningest coach in Nebraska high school history with 363 wins.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team gets their 2020 season underway on Tuesday, September 1st when they host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Lady Knights return five players with starting experience in Channatee Robles, Carly Marshall, Mary Fennessy, Taylor Kautz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s Class ‘C-1’ state tournament 25-7 team. It was the first time that Norfolk Catholic had reached the State Tournament since 2012. The team will drop down to Class ‘C-2’ this season. The Lady Knights’ home schedule includes matches with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne, and triangulars with Crofton & Lutheran High Northeast and Neligh/Oakdale & O’Neill.
Local Schedule: Columbus & Fremont at Nfk High Tri. (GG-12:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Yankees at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Chicago Cubs 2 Chicago White Sox 1
Final San Diego 5 Houston 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 5 Boston 4
Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4
Final Detroit 7 Cleveland 4
Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4
Final Seattle 4 Texas 1
Final Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 9 Miami 3
Final Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4
Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 2
Final San Francisco 6 Arizona 1
Final L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 3
Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Boston 110 Philadelphia 106
Final OT Dallas 135 L.A. Clippers 133
Final Toronto 150 Brooklyn 122
Final Utah 129 Denver 127
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Vancouver at St. Louis 1 p.m. (If Necessary)
Final Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
Final Vegas 5 Vancouver 0
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 78 Minnesota 75
Final Los Angeles 84 Dallas 81
Final Phoenix 88 Washington 87
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City at Atlanta 2:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. (Canceled)
New York City FC at New York 7 p.m. (Canceled)
Nashville at FC Dallas 8:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Final Seattle 3, Portland 0