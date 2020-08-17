Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 17, 2020

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done. Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that "everything would have to line up perfectly.” Yesterday, Big Ten players continued their push to get the conference to overturn its decision to postpone football until spring. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before canceling the fall season. The Omaha World Herald reports that parents of 81 Husker football players yesterday posted a letter to Twitter — which will be delivered today — to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren seeking better answers for why the league presidents and chancellors chose to postpone fall sports Aug. 11 before teams had even begun padded practices. Much of college sports has been canceled this fall, with conferences hoping to make up sports seasons, including football, in the spring.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team added three-star athlete Kamonte Grimes out of Florida, a longtime target who could play either wide receiver or defensive back in Lincoln, but is expected to get a long look on offense. Grimes is 6’3 and 220 pounds. He had a final five that included the Huskers, Michigan, Maryland, Miami and Kentucky before he called up NU head coach Scott Frost last night and said he wanted to be a Cornhusker. As a junior, Grimes hauled in 28 passes for 578 receiving yards (20.6 per catch) and five touchdowns. As a sophomore, Grimes had 21 catches for 223 and added 130 rushing yards and also 241 passing yards. He is a consensus three-star prospect. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, he's the No. 515 recruit nationally and among the top 80 players in Florida.
The NBA Playoffs get underway today with opening round best-of-seven series. In the West, Utah meets Denver and Dallas takes on the LA Clippers. In the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn plays Toronto and Philadelphia goes head to head with Boston.
Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Herman capped his third PGA victory by shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horshel. Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round and overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and rookie Randy Dobnak improved to 4-1 by pitching into the sixth inning of the Minnesota Twins’ 4-2 victory against the Kansas City Royals. Dobnak allowed a pair of solo homers but just one other hit over 5 1/3 innings. The Royals drop to 9-13 and visit the Twins again tonight at 7:10. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Golden Girls 12s Koch softball team placed second yesterday at the Diamond Classic in Grand Island. The team went 4-2 for the weekend to finish with a final mark of 25-7-1. The team will jump to the 14s next season.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Washington 6 Baltimore 5
Final Chicago White Sox 7 St. Louis 2
Final Colorado 10 Texas 6
Final L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 3
Final Oakland 15 San Francisco 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 5
Final Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 0
Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2
Final Houston 3 Seattle 2
Final Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 5
Final N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Final Atlanta 4 Miami 0
Final Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Final Arizona 5 San Diego 4
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT N-Y Islanders 2 Washington 1
Final OT Dallas 5 Calgary 4
Final Chicago 3 Vegas 1
Final Philadelphia 1 Montreal 0
Final OT St. Louis 3 Vancouver 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Dallas 95 Phoenix 89
Final Seattle 95 Connecticut 72
Final Chicago 92 Atlanta 67
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta 3 p.m. (Canceled)
Seattle at Minnesota 7 p.m. (Canceled)
Miami at Portland 9 p.m. (Canceled)