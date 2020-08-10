Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 10, 2020

The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played. And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences -- the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC -- will fall in line with them. All this activity comes a day after the Mid-American Conference became among the ten that play at the highest tier of Division I college football to cancel fall sports, including football.
Collin Morikawa eagled the par-4 16th and closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Johnson carried the lead into the final round but fell behind with a bogey on the par-5 14th. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler shared third at minus-10.
The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros ignored social distancing recommendations yesterday by resorting to some antisocial behavior. Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros. It was the first dust-up between the two teams since A’s pitcher Mike Fiers revealed the Astros stole signs during their World Series run while he was with Houston. Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch for the third time in the three-game series. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, touching off a wild scene in which players streamed out of the stands to join the scrum.
The Cleveland Indians sent Zach Plesac back to Cleveland yesterday in a rental car after the young right-hander violated team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols. A club official told the Associated Press the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night following his win against the White Sox. The person added that the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be on a plane with teammates and staff in the event he contracted the virus.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Brady Singer picked up his first big league win by allowing two runs over five innings of the Kansas City Royals’ 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Twins. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single and Mikael Franco added a solo blast to back Singer. The Royals improve to 7-10 on the season after sweeping the series.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be among the 264 players competing today in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. The Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses will be used for the stroke-play portion of the competition, with Bandon Dunes serving as the match-play venue. The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895. Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. Kluver, who tees off at 9:00 CDT, last competed on July 30th at the Western Amateur at Carmel, Indiana.
INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore at Washington 12:35 p.m. (Suspended)
Final Detroit 2 Pittsburgh 1
Final Seattle 5 Colorado 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Final Boston 5 Toronto 3
Final Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2
Final Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3
Final Oakland 7 Houston 2
Final Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs at St. Louis 7:08 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2
Final N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 2
Final Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 2
Final San Diego 9 Arizona 5
Final Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Oklahoma City 121 Washington 103
Final Toronto 108 Memphis 99
Final San Antonio 122 New Orleans 113
Final OT Boston 122 Orlando 119
Final Portland 124 Philadelphia 121
Final Houston 129 Sacramento 112
Final Brooklyn 129 L.A. Clippers 120
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 2 Boston 1
Final Columbus 3 Toronto 0
Final SO Dallas 2 St. Louis 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Los Angeles 97 Minnesota 81
Final Las Vegas 78 New York 76
Final Indiana 91 Washington 84
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Atlanta at Minnesota 3 p.m. (Canceled)
LA Galaxy at Chicago 6:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Nashville at Colorado 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Houston at San Jose 9 p.m. (Canceled)