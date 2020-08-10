Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 10, 2020

The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played.  And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.  Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences -- the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC -- will fall in line with them.  All this activity comes a day after the Mid-American Conference became among the ten that play at the highest tier of Division I college football to cancel fall sports, including football.  

Collin Morikawa eagled the par-4 16th and closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.  Johnson carried the lead into the final round but fell behind with a bogey on the par-5 14th.  Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler shared third at minus-10.

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros ignored social distancing recommendations yesterday by resorting to some antisocial behavior.  Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros.  It was the first dust-up between the two teams since A’s pitcher Mike Fiers revealed the Astros stole signs during their World Series run while he was with Houston.  Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch for the third time in the three-game series.  Laureano began exchanging words with animated Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.  Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, touching off a wild scene in which players streamed out of the stands to join the scrum.

The Cleveland Indians sent Zach Plesac back to Cleveland yesterday in a rental car after the young right-hander violated team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols.  A club official told the Associated Press the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night following his win against the White Sox.  The person added that the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be on a plane with teammates and staff in the event he contracted the virus.

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Brady Singer picked up his first big league win by allowing two runs over five innings of the Kansas City Royals’ 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Twins.  Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single and Mikael Franco added a solo blast to back Singer.  The Royals improve to 7-10 on the season after sweeping the series.

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be among the 264 players competing today in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.  The Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses will be used for the stroke-play portion of the competition, with Bandon Dunes serving as the match-play venue.  The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895.  Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.  Kluver, who tees off at 9:00 CDT, last competed on July 30th at the Western Amateur at Carmel, Indiana.

INTERLEAGUE

    Baltimore    at    Washington    12:35 p.m.    (Suspended)

Final    Detroit    2    Pittsburgh    1    

Final    Seattle    5    Colorado    3    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay    4    N.Y. Yankees    3    

Final    Boston    5    Toronto    3    

Final    Kansas City    4    Minnesota    2    

Final    Texas    7    L.A. Angels    3    

Final    Oakland    7    Houston    2    

Final    Cleveland    5    Chicago White Sox    4    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

    Chi Cubs    at    St. Louis    7:08 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    Atlanta    5    Philadelphia    2    

Final    N.Y. Mets    4    Miami    2    

Final    Milwaukee    9    Cincinnati    3    

Final    L.A. Dodgers    6    San Francisco    2    

Final    San Diego    9    Arizona    5    

Final    Atlanta    8    Philadelphia    0    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Oklahoma City    121    Washington    103    

Final    Toronto    108    Memphis    99    

Final    San Antonio    122    New Orleans    113    

Final OT    Boston    122    Orlando    119    

Final    Portland    124    Philadelphia    121    

Final    Houston    129    Sacramento    112    

Final    Brooklyn    129    L.A. Clippers    120    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Washington    2    Boston    1    

Final    Columbus    3    Toronto    0    

Final SO    Dallas    2    St. Louis    1    

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Los Angeles    97    Minnesota    81    

Final    Las Vegas    78    New York    76    

Final    Indiana    91    Washington    84    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

    Atlanta    at    Minnesota    3 p.m.    (Canceled)

    LA Galaxy    at    Chicago    6:30 p.m.    (Canceled)

    Nashville    at    Colorado    9 p.m.    (Canceled)

    Houston    at    San Jose    9 p.m.    (Canceled)

