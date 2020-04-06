Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 6, 2020

Speedy halfback and receiver Bobby Mitchell has died at 84, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played halfback for the Cleveland Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68, becoming the first African American to sign with the Redskins. Mitchell was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983 after earning three All-NFL and four Pro Bowls selections. He immediately became one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers upon arrival in Washington, leading the league with 72 receptions and 1,384 receiving yards in 1962.
Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died at 73 from what his family described as complications from the new coronavirus. He managed to play eleven NFL seasons for five different teams despite being born without toes on his kicking foot. Dempsey drilled a game-winning, 63-yard field goal for New Orleans against Detroit in 1970, a league record that stood for 43 years.
Ashton Hagans is entering the NBA draft after two seasons at the University of Kentucky, saying the time is now to pursue his dream of playing professionally. Hagans emerged as one of the nation’s best point guards last season after earning SEC Defender of the Year honors as a freshman. He started 29 of his 30 games last season, averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Wildcats.
Major League Soccer's 25th season is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, but league officials and coaches still hope the league will be able to get in a full season with fans in attendance. The league had set a target date for re-starting on May 10, although that now seems unlikely. The anniversary of the first MLS match is tomorrow. On April 6, 1996, the San Jose Clash hosted D.C. United before 31,000 fans at Spartan Stadium.
Twelve athletes, five coaches, three contributors and one official make up the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class of 2020. The class will be inducted Oct. 4 at Lincoln East High School. Among the recipients are Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar. He is Nebraska’s all-time leader with 363 football coaching victories. Bellar’s 38-year coaching career includes nine state championships and six runner-up finishes. Six of his teams went undefeated. Also honored are Laurel’s Steve Erwin. He was an all-class all-state selection in football and basketball and played quarterback for the Laurel team that won the 1970 mythical state championship. In basketball, he scored 1,427 points and collected 1,321 rebounds in his career. At the University of Nebraska, he started 55 of 71 games over a three-year span. Logan View’s Jordan Larson was a key player on the United States Olympic volleyball teams of 2012 and 2016. She collected twelve letters in volleyball, basketball and track at Logan View, earning high school All-American honors in volleyball. Larson accepted a volleyball scholarship to Nebraska after her sophomore year in high school, starting four years for the Huskers and earning All-American honors three times. Also honored was official Steve Farlee of Norfolk. He has officiated more than 3,000 basketball games over a 43-year period. Farlee refereed football and umpired high school and American Legion baseball for more than 25 years. His officiating resume includes NAIA and NCAA games in all three sports. Laurel’s 1970 football team has been honored with the Golden Anniversary Team. The team which included 2020 inductee Steve Erwin went 10-0, outscoring its opponents by an average score of 48-8.
