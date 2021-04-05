Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 5, 2021

The Stanford Cardinal are national champions in women’s basketball for the third time and first in 29 years. Haley Jones scored 17 points as the Cardinal held off PAC-12 rival Arizona, 54-53. Stanford built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter before Arizona cut it to 51-50 on star guard Aari McDonald’s three-pointer. After a timeout, Jones answered with a three-point play with 2:24 left to close the Cardinal scoring. Lexie Hull chipped in ten points and ten rebounds for Stanford. McDonald had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats.
Shohei Ohtani hit a 451-foot homer and pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning in a historic two-way performance, and Jared Walsh hit a walkoff homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Walsh hit two homers, including a big three-run shot off Matt Foster to end the Angels’ third win over Chicago in their four-game, season-opening series. Ohtani reached another milestone in his unique career when he took the mound and occupied the two slot in the batting order for the Angels. He struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game after a collision at home plate with American League MVP José Abreu.
Jordan Spieth has ended a slump that lasted 82 starts and nearly four years, closing with a 6-under 66 to win the Valero Texas Open. It’s his first victory since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. Spieth sealed it with a five-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he won by two shots over Charley Hoffman.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Nate Lowe clubbed a towering, three-run homer and the Texas Rangers avoided a sweep by beating the Kansa City Royals, 7-3. Isiah Kiner-Falefa furnished a two-run single in the fourth and a homer in the ninth. The Royals drop to 1-2.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska and Creighton are back in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament for 2021. The Huskers received the five overall seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Texas State and Utah Valley on April 15 at 2:30. The Bluejays will play Morehead State at 2:30 on April 14 in the first round. CU, who is 13-3, won the BIG EAST tournament title with a four-set win over Marquette last Saturday. It was the Jays' sixth conference title since joining the league. The 14-2 Huskers had its regular-season finale against Penn State canceled out of an "abundance of caution" related to COVID-19. The matches between the Huskers and Nittany Lions were supposed to be the first volleyball matches with fans at the Devaney Center. The entire 48-team tournament will be held at CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 13-24.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast soccer teams host Columbus Lakeview starting with the girls match at 5:00, the Norfolk High boys golf team entertains Columbus in a 3:00 dual at Norfolk Country Club, and the Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad along with Mt. Marty competes in the Central Community College triangular at Elks Country Club at 1:00.
Local Scores: Nebraska 12 Illinois 7 (Bsbl); North Dakota St. 10 UNO 4 (Bsbl); Rutgers 2 Nebraska 1 (SB); UNO 1 Western Illinois 0 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Minnesota 8 Milwaukee 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Final Cleveland 9 Detroit 3
Final Baltimore 11 Boston 3
Final Texas 7 Kansas City 3
Final Houston 9 Oakland 2
Final L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N-Y Mets at Washington 1:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1
Final Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1
Final Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2
Final Arizona 3 San Diego 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 115 Brooklyn 107
Final L.A. Clippers 104 L.A. Lakers 86
Final Boston 116 Charlotte 86
Final Memphis 116 Philadelphia 100
Final Atlanta 117 Golden State 111
Final New Orleans 122 Houston 115
Final Denver 119 Orlando 109
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver at Winnipeg 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 1
Final Washington 5 New Jersey 4
Final Florida 3 Columbus 0
Final Carolina 1 Dallas 0
Final Toronto 4 Calgary 2
Final OT Arizona 3 Anaheim 2