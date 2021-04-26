Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 26, 2021

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team. Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month. Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week. In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for three-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 117-113 verdict over the Sacramento Kings. Curry shot 11-21 with seven more three-balls after the two-time MVP rolled his right ankle during Friday’s win against Denver.
Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter as the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a sweep of the Atlanta Braves, 7-0. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count on the all-time no-hit list after Major League Baseball determined in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. Atlanta had just one hit during the entire twin bill.
The Brooklyn Nets were able to widen their lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference following the return of one of their stars. Kevin Durant poured in 33 points on 12-21 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench, helping the Nets earn a 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns. Durant missed three games after bruising his left thigh early in a loss to Miami last Sunday. Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn with 34 points and Blake Griffin added 15 as the Nets moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers. Devin Booker scored 36 points and Deandre Ayton added 20 points with 13 rebounds for the Suns, who are tied for second with the LA Clippers in the West and two games behind the Utah Jazz.
Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings and Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the Kansas City Royals in their fourth straight win, 4-0 over the Detroit Tigers in a game heard yesterday on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM. Duffy has allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season. The Royals improve to 13-7 and have a 1 ½ game lead for first place in the American League Central.
Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota. The Wildcats closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1062. Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title. Freshman Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, tied for 17th in a field of 63 players, shooting 249 with rounds of 83, 81 and 85.
Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship. Grandfield and Turek started the day two strokes back, but matched the round of the day with a 66 (-4). That left them with a 133 (-7) total, tied with Lincoln's Travis Minzel and Jay Moore, who posted a round of 68 (-2). The two teams finished three strokes clear of the field, and the 7-under total ties the highest winning score in championship history. Norfolk’s Lance Lawson and Omaha’s Dylan Heng tied for eleventh place at 140.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team competes in the Millard West Invitational at 8:30 AM, the Norfolk High boys soccer squad visits Lincoln Southwest at 5:00, and the Norfolk High baseball team hosts Wayne at 5:00.
Local Scores: Indian Hills CC 2-8 NECC 0-6 (Bsbl DH); Indian Hills CC 17-22 NECC 7-1 (SB DH); Nebraska 9 Michigan St. 6 (12 Inn.) (Bsbl); Minnesota St. 13 WSC 3 (Bsbl); Georgetown 3 Creighton 2 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl); Wisconsin 9 Nebraska 3 (SB); UNO 8 North Dakota St. 0 (SB); WSC 4-7 MSU Moorhead 1-5 (SB DH).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Boston 5 Seattle 3
Final Baltimore 8 Oakland 1
Final Cleveland 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Final Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 0
Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
Final L.A. Angels 4 Houston 2
Final Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 5 Atlanta 0
Final N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 0
Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2
Final Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 0
Final Arizona 7 Atlanta 0
Final Colorado 12 Philadelphia 2
Final San Francisco 4 Miami 3
Final San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Charlotte 125 Boston 104
Final Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 119
Final Memphis 120 Portland 113
Final Washington 119 Cleveland 110
Final Atlanta 111 Milwaukee 104
Final Indiana 131 Orlando 112
Final Golden State 117 Sacramento 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 1 Boston 0
Final N-Y Rangers 6 Buffalo 3
Final SO Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3
Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Columbus 3
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final LA Galaxy 3 New York 2