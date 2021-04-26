Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 26, 2021

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.  Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Louisiana.  She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.  Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.  In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.  Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for three-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 117-113 verdict over the Sacramento Kings.  Curry shot 11-21 with seven more three-balls after the two-time MVP rolled his right ankle during Friday’s win against Denver.  

Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter as the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a sweep of the Atlanta Braves, 7-0.  Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count on the all-time no-hit list after Major League Baseball determined in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.  Atlanta had just one hit during the entire twin bill.

The Brooklyn Nets were able to widen their lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference following the return of one of their stars.  Kevin Durant poured in 33 points on 12-21 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench, helping the Nets earn a 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.  Durant missed three games after bruising his left thigh early in a loss to Miami last Sunday.  Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn with 34 points and Blake Griffin added 15 as the Nets moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers.  Devin Booker scored 36 points and Deandre Ayton added 20 points with 13 rebounds for the Suns, who are tied for second with the LA Clippers in the West and two games behind the Utah Jazz.

Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings and Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the Kansas City Royals in their fourth straight win, 4-0 over the Detroit Tigers in a game heard yesterday on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM.  Duffy has allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season.  The Royals improve to 13-7 and have a 1 ½ game lead for first place in the American League Central.

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota.  The Wildcats closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1062.  Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title.  Freshman Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, tied for 17th in a field of 63 players, shooting 249 with rounds of 83, 81 and 85.

Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship.  Grandfield and Turek started the day two strokes back, but matched the round of the day with a 66 (-4).  That left them with a 133 (-7) total, tied with Lincoln's Travis Minzel and Jay Moore, who posted a round of 68 (-2).  The two teams finished three strokes clear of the field, and the 7-under total ties the highest winning score in championship history.  Norfolk’s Lance Lawson and Omaha’s Dylan Heng tied for eleventh place at 140.

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team competes in the Millard West Invitational at 8:30 AM, the Norfolk High boys soccer squad visits Lincoln Southwest at 5:00, and the Norfolk High baseball team hosts Wayne at 5:00.

Local Scores:  Indian Hills CC 2-8 NECC 0-6 (Bsbl DH); Indian Hills CC 17-22 NECC 7-1 (SB DH); Nebraska 9 Michigan St. 6 (12 Inn.) (Bsbl); Minnesota St. 13 WSC 3 (Bsbl); Georgetown 3 Creighton 2 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl); Wisconsin 9 Nebraska 3 (SB); UNO 8 North Dakota St. 0 (SB); WSC 4-7 MSU Moorhead 1-5 (SB DH).

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh    6    Minnesota    2    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Boston    5    Seattle    3    

Final    Baltimore    8    Oakland    1    

Final    Cleveland    7    N.Y. Yankees    3    

Final    Toronto    1    Tampa Bay    0    

Final    Kansas City    4    Detroit    0    

Final    L.A. Angels    4    Houston    2    

Final    Chicago White Sox    8    Texas    4    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Arizona    5    Atlanta    0    

Final    N.Y. Mets    4    Washington    0    

Final    St. Louis    5    Cincinnati    2    

Final    Milwaukee    6    Chicago Cubs    0    

Final    Arizona    7    Atlanta    0    

Final    Colorado    12    Philadelphia    2    

Final    San Francisco    4    Miami    3    

Final    San Diego    8    L.A. Dodgers    7    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Charlotte    125    Boston    104    

Final    Brooklyn    128    Phoenix    119    

Final    Memphis    120    Portland    113    

Final    Washington    119    Cleveland    110    

Final    Atlanta    111    Milwaukee    104    

Final    Indiana    131    Orlando    112    

Final    Golden State    117    Sacramento    113    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh    1    Boston    0    

Final    N-Y Rangers    6    Buffalo    3    

Final SO    Philadelphia    4    New Jersey    3    

Final OT    Tampa Bay    4    Columbus    3    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    LA Galaxy    3    New York    2   

