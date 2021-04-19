Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Tottenham has fired Jose Mourinho after only 17 months in charge and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final. Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final before the team collapsed the following season. Mourinho failed to get Tottenham back into the Champions League and has overseen another collapse this season. The team was in first place in December but a run of poor results has seen it fall to seventh place.
The 12 European clubs planning to start a breakaway Super League have told the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that they have begun legal action aimed at fending off threats to block the competition. A letter has been sent by the group of English, Spanish and Italian clubs to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin saying the Super League has already been underwritten by a grant of $5.5 billion from a financial institution. UEFA has warned the Super League clubs that legal action would be taken against them and says they would be barred from existing domestic competitions. Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs.
Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer off Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch in the seventh inning to propel the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM. Royals pitcher Brady Singer kept Toronto off the board through six innings. KC improves to 9-5 and lead the American League Central by 1 ½ games over Cleveland.
Behind a strong serving performance, the fifth seeded Nebraska volleyball team, playing without All-American Lauren Stivrins due to injury, swept twelfth-seeded Baylor 3-0 yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha to advance to an NCAA Regional Final for the ninth straight year. The Huskers came from behind to win set one, 25-21. Nebraska never trailed in a 25-17 victory in set two, and the third set was tied at 14 before NU pulled away for a 25-19 win. They had eight aces in the win, while its strong serving consistently forced Baylor out of system, as the Bears hit just .141 in the match. The Big Red also out-blocked Baylor 8-4 and had six more digs than the Bears. With the win, the 16-2 Huskers advanced to today's regional final, where the Huskers will face Texas at approximately 1:00. NU’s streak of nine consecutive NCAA Regional Finals is the longest in the country, and their 30 appearances in an NCAA Regional final are the most in NCAA history. Other scores yesterday had Pittsburgh edging Minnesota 3-2, Washington clipping Louisville 3-2, Texas topping Penn State 3-1, Florida beating Ohio State 3-1, Purdue knocking off Oregon 3-1, and Kentucky sweeping Western Kentucky 3-0. Matches today have Nebraska versus Texas, Pittsburgh playing Washington, Purdue battling Kentucky, and Florida meeting Wisconsin.
Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame yesterday at Lincoln East High School. Bellar completed his 39th season as a head coach and 35th at Norfolk Catholic. He has a state-record nine state championships at Norfolk Catholic, five state runner-up finishes, 35 playoff appearances and six undefeated teams top his résumé. Bellar, Nebraska’s all-time leader in career football coaching victories with 369, is coming off a 6-3 season last fall which included another playoff berth. He is part of a Hall of Fame class that includes Norfolk’s Steve Farlee, Laurel’s Steve Erwin, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Megan Neuvirth, Olympic volleyball player and former Husker All-American Jordan Larson and former Nebraska football players Tony Veland and John Gibson.
Freshman Jazmine Taylor matched the school record with an opening round 78 helping Wayne State to a ninth place finish at the Augustana Spring Women’s Golf Invitational played Saturday and Sunday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Wildcats shot rounds of 328 and 346 for a two-day total of 674 to finish ninth overall in the 13-team field. Sioux Falls edged host Augustana by one stroke, 612-613, to win the team title. Freshman Abbey Kurmel was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for 20th overall, shooting a 163 with rounds of 82 and 81.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls soccer team entertains Fremont at 7:00. In college sports, the Northeast Hawks men’s and women’s soccer teams host Dakota County Technical College starting with the men’s match at 12:30 followed by the women’s contest at 2:30, and the Creighton baseball team hosts San Jose State at 12:00.
Local Scores: NECC 11-4 Iowa Lakes CC 1-3 (Bsbl DH); Nebraska 5 Penn St. 3 (Bsbl); Creighton 6 San Jose St. 4 (Bsbl); Univ. of Sioux Falls 4 WSC 3 (Bsbl); Iowa Lakes CC 8-11 NECC 0-1 (SB DH); Nebraska 6 Minnesota 4 (SB); DePaul 10 Creighton 2 (SB); Northern Colorado 3 UNO 2 (SB); Minot St. 8-13 WSC 1-3 (SB DH).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Cleveland 6 Cincinnati 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Chicago White Sox 3 Boston 2
Final Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Kansas City 2 Toronto 0
Final Texas 1 Baltimore 0
Final Oakland 3 Detroit 2
Final Seattle 7 Houston 2
Final Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0
Final San Francisco 1 Miami 0
Final Arizona 5 Washington 2
Final N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 1
Final Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5
Final San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Final Atlanta 13 Chicago Cubs 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 129 Indiana 117
Final OT New York 122 New Orleans 112
Final Miami 109 Brooklyn 107
Final Charlotte 109 Portland 101
Final Houston 114 Orlando 110
Final Toronto 112 Oklahoma City 106
Final Sacramento 121 Dallas 107
Final L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 105
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Los Angeles at Colorado 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 6 Washington 3
Final Buffalo 4 Pittsburgh 2
Final N-Y Rangers 5 New Jersey 3
Final Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
Final OT N-Y Islanders 1 Philadelphia 0
Final OT Vancouver 3 Toronto 2
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final LA Galaxy 3 Miami 2
Final tie Philadelphia 0 Columbus 0
Final Vancouver 1 Portland 0