Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship. Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris. A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay softened the greens. The new champion struggled to close it out. He carried a four-shot lead into the final round and was five ahead at the turn. Xander Schauffele got within two shots with three holes remaining following four straight birdies, but his chances of catching up ended with the first triple-bogey of his major championship career, a 6 on the par-3 16. Zalatoris stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279. He closed with a 2-under 70 to end up two ahead of Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the tenth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. KC forced extra innings on Carlos Santana’s home run leading off the ninth. Greg Holland worked two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Zimmer tossed a perfect tenth inning for his first career save. The Royals are now 4-3 on the season.
Sophomore Paige Peters tied the individual school record with a 78 while the Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new school record round for the fourth time this season on the opening day of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic played yesterday at the Wayne Country Club. They shot a 323, one shot better than the previous school mark of 324 set Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and is sitting fourth place after the opening round. Nebraska-Kearney sits atop the team standings after one round with a 298 followed by Augustana in second at 305. Peters, a sophomore from Bancroft, tied the individual school record with a 78 on the opening round. She joins Abbey Kurmel, who also shot a 78. The second and final day of the 2021 Wildcat Classic will be played today at the Wayne Country Club with a shotgun start set for 10:00.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school sports, regarding Norfolk High, the boys golf team hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM, the track & field squads visit Columbus for a 4:00 dual, the Panther baseball team is at Lincoln Southeast for a 4:30 twin bill, the boys soccer squad visits Lincoln Pius X at 5:45, and the Lady Panthers entertain Pius at 5:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team competes in Stanton’s triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic involved at 4:00, the Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squad takes part in the Crofton Invite at 10:00, and the Northeast Hawks softball team is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to play Kirkwood Community College for a 12:00 doubleheader.
Local Scores: NECC 1-10 Kirkwood CC, IA 0-8 (Bsbl DH); Nebraska 14 Maryland 3 (Bsbl); Creighton 8 Villanova 0 (Bsbl); South Dakota St. 6-9 UNO 0-8 (Bsbl DH); WSC 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2 (Bsbl); Kirkwood CC 21-9 NECC 4-4 (SB DH); Nebraska 8 Illinois 6 (SB); Creighton 12 St. John’s 9 (SB); South Dakota St. 2-12 UNO 1-6 (SB DH); WSC 7-3 Concordia St. Paul 6-7 (SB DH).
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Diego 2 Texas 0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
L-A Angels at Toronto 6:07 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Final Boston 14 Baltimore 9
Final N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4
Final Seattle 8 Minnesota 6
Final Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. (Suspended)
Final Pittsburgh 7 Chicago Cubs 1
Final Milwaukee 9 St. Louis 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Washington 0
Final Arizona 7 Cincinnati 0
Final San Francisco 4 Colorado 0
Final Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 6
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 105 Charlotte 101
Final Boston 105 Denver 87
Final Milwaukee 124 Orlando 87
Final New Orleans 116 Cleveland 109
Final Indiana 132 Memphis 125
Final San Antonio 119 Dallas 117
Final Minnesota 121 Chicago 117
Final New York 102 Toronto 96
Final Miami 107 Portland 98
Final L.A. Clippers 131 Detroit 124
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 5 Philadelphia 3
Final Vegas 1 Arizona 0
Final Colorado 4 Anaheim 1
Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 2
Final Washington 8 Boston 1
Final SO Nashville 3 Dallas 2