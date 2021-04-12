Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.  Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris.  A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay softened the greens.  The new champion struggled to close it out.  He carried a four-shot lead into the final round and was five ahead at the turn.  Xander Schauffele got within two shots with three holes remaining following four straight birdies, but his chances of catching up ended with the first triple-bogey of his major championship career, a 6 on the par-3 16.  Zalatoris stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.  He closed with a 2-under 70 to end up two ahead of Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the tenth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.  KC forced extra innings on Carlos Santana’s home run leading off the ninth.  Greg Holland worked two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Zimmer tossed a perfect tenth inning for his first career save.  The Royals are now 4-3 on the season.

Sophomore Paige Peters tied the individual school record with a 78 while the Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new school record round for the fourth time this season on the opening day of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic played yesterday at the Wayne Country Club.  They shot a 323, one shot better than the previous school mark of 324 set Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and is sitting fourth place after the opening round.  Nebraska-Kearney sits atop the team standings after one round with a 298 followed by Augustana in second at 305.  Peters, a sophomore from Bancroft, tied the individual school record with a 78 on the opening round.  She joins Abbey Kurmel, who also shot a 78.  The second and final day of the 2021 Wildcat Classic will be played today at the Wayne Country Club with a shotgun start set for 10:00.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school sports, regarding Norfolk High, the boys golf team hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM, the track & field squads visit Columbus for a 4:00 dual, the Panther baseball team is at Lincoln Southeast for a 4:30 twin bill, the boys soccer squad visits Lincoln Pius X at 5:45, and the Lady Panthers entertain Pius at 5:00.  Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team competes in Stanton’s triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic involved at 4:00, the Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squad takes part in the Crofton Invite at 10:00, and the Northeast Hawks softball team is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to play Kirkwood Community College for a 12:00 doubleheader.

Local Scores:  NECC 1-10 Kirkwood CC, IA 0-8 (Bsbl DH); Nebraska 14 Maryland 3 (Bsbl); Creighton 8 Villanova 0 (Bsbl); South Dakota St. 6-9 UNO 0-8 (Bsbl DH); WSC 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2 (Bsbl); Kirkwood CC 21-9 NECC 4-4 (SB DH); Nebraska 8 Illinois 6 (SB); Creighton 12 St. John’s 9 (SB); South Dakota St. 2-12 UNO 1-6 (SB DH); WSC 7-3 Concordia St. Paul 6-7 (SB DH).

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!

INTERLEAGUE

Final    San Diego    2    Texas    0    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

    L-A Angels    at    Toronto    6:07 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    Cleveland    5    Detroit    2    

Final    Boston    14    Baltimore    9    

Final    N.Y. Yankees    8    Tampa Bay    4    

Final    Seattle    8    Minnesota    6    

Final    Kansas City    4    Chicago White Sox    3    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

    Miami    at    N-Y Mets    1:10 p.m.    (Suspended)

Final    Pittsburgh    7    Chicago Cubs    1    

Final    Milwaukee    9    St. Louis    3    

Final    L.A. Dodgers    3    Washington    0    

Final    Arizona    7    Cincinnati    0    

Final    San Francisco    4    Colorado    0    

Final    Philadelphia    7    Atlanta    6    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Atlanta    105    Charlotte    101    

Final    Boston    105    Denver    87    

Final    Milwaukee    124    Orlando    87    

Final    New Orleans    116    Cleveland    109    

Final    Indiana    132    Memphis    125    

Final    San Antonio    119    Dallas    117    

Final    Minnesota    121    Chicago    117    

Final    New York    102    Toronto    96    

Final    Miami    107    Portland    98    

Final    L.A. Clippers    131    Detroit    124    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Buffalo    5    Philadelphia    3    

Final    Vegas    1    Arizona    0    

Final    Colorado    4    Anaheim    1    

Final OT    N-Y Islanders    3    N-Y Rangers    2    

Final    Pittsburgh    5    New Jersey    2    

Final    Washington    8    Boston    1    

Final SO    Nashville    3    Dallas    2   

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.  Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris.  A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brillia…

Wayne State softball splits doubleheader with Concordia St. Paul

Wayne State softball splits doubleheader with Concordia St. Paul

Freshman second baseman Jenna Etmans drove home Ashley Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game-winning run, giving Wayne State a thrilling 7-6 extra inning win over Concordia-St. Paul in the first game of a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader Sunday at the Pete Ch…

Wayne State baseball tops Minnesota Duluth in Sunday tilt

Wayne State baseball tops Minnesota Duluth in Sunday tilt

Junior outfielder Andrew Hanson went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and four stolen bases while sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht fired seven strong innings to lead the Wayne State College baseball team in a 4-2 Northern Sun Conference victory Sunday morning at Wade Stadium in Duluth, …

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beatin…