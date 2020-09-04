Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 4, 2020

The Toronto Raptors pulled within 2-1 in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals yesterday before the Los Angeles Clippers took Game One of their Western Conference semifinal series. OG Anunoby nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Raptors past the Boston Celtics, 104-103. Daniel Thies had scored for the Celtics with 0.5 seconds left to give his team the brief lead. Kyle Lowry led five players in double figures for Toronto with 31 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Kemba Walker had 29 for Boston. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead five players in double figures in the Clippers' 120-97 rout of Denver.
Luis Robert’s 458-foot home run capped the Chicago White Sox second-five-run inning in an 11-6 dumping of the Kansas City Royals. Robert was one of three White Sox to homer in the contest, joining Edwin Encarnacion and Tim Anderson. Dylan Cease picked up the win, yielding three runs on four hits in five-plus innings. The Royals drop to 14-24 and will host the White Sox again tonight at 7:05 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Creighton standouts Connie Yori and Tara Oltman are among a group of eight individuals who are part of the Missouri Valley Conference's 2021 Hall of Fame Class in March. Yori and Oltman become the ninth and tenth representatives with Creighton ties to enter the MVC Hall of Fame, and first since Bob Portman in 2013. Yori was a star women's basketball player and coach and Oltman was the league's first three-time softball MVC Pitcher of the Year.
The Norfolk High cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Seward Charlie Thorell Invite at Concordia University. In the boys’ race, Lincoln North Star was the champion with a score of 25. Omaha Skutt was second at 42 and Norfolk took third with a mark of 82. Isaac Ochoa finished fifth for the Panthers. In the girls’ competition, Omaha Marian was the champion with a score of 27. They won by 32 points. Norfolk was seventh with 109 points. Esther Protzman led the Lady Panthers with a 16th place finish.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams start their 2020 campaign today when they participate in the Boone Central Invitational at Albion Country Club. The roster includes 14 boys and four girls competing in Class ‘D’. The boys squad placed eighth in the Class ‘D’ State Championships. They return five runners in Trey Foecking, Wyatt Ash, Dalton Brunsing, Ben Hammond, and Travis Kalous. Norfolk Catholic’s schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Boone Central, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Battle Creek, and the Mid State Conference Meet hosted by Boone Central. The Knights will also host their own invitational on September 11th at Skyview Lake.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Panthers visit Columbus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic is in Wahoo to play Bishop Neumann at 7:00, and Lutheran High Northeast hosts West Holt at 7:00. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Elkhorn Valley visits Bassett to play North Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls golf team competes in the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Run at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic cross country squad open their season at the Boone Central Invite at Albion at 4:30.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. This week, Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Derek Siedschlag; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf; Bloomfield FB’s Matt Kuchar & Winside VB’s Teresa Watters.
Local Scores: Nfk High 9-12 Lincoln NE 1-0 (SB DH); LHNE 25-25 BRLD 20-18; LHNE 25-25 Wisner/Pilger 9-22 (NE Neb. VB Classic); NC 26-19-25-19-15 Pierce 24-25-23-25-10 (VB).
