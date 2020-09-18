Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 18, 2020

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and the Miami Heat closed on a 17-7 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes to beat the Boston Celtics, 106-101. Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21 points and ten rebounds, helping the Heat take a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics wasted a 13-point, halftime lead and went on a 15-2 run that put them up 94-89 before Miami rallied.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invite at Lutjelusche. In the boys race, the Knights were the champions with a score of 32. They won by four points. David City Aquinas’ Payton Davis was the medalist in 16:56. He won by twelve seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was third, Dalton Brunsing got fourth, Travis Kalous placed tenth, Yair Santiago got 15th, and Wyatt Ash was 17th. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central was the champion with a score of 19 while Norfolk Catholic was second at 46. Boone Central’s Alicia Weeder won medalist honors in a time of 20:54. She won by 37 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kahn was fourth, Emily Faltys placed ninth, Charli Fischer got eleventh.
The Norfolk High girls golf squad hosted their own Invitational yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. Millard North was the champion after carding a 330. They won by 16 strokes. Norfolk was last with a 421. Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the medalist after shooting a 73. She won by four strokes. Norfolk was led by Kylie Blume’s 95.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team competed a triangular yesterday at FairPlay Golf Course. Battle Creek was the champion with a score of 192, West Point-Beemer was second at 193, and the Lady Knights were third with a score of 229. Battle Creek’s Megan Lutt was the medalist after shooting a 41. She won by two strokes. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper was runner-up at 43 and Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished third at 44.
The Norfolk High boys tennis squad participated in yesterday’s Millard North Invite. Omaha Westside was the champion with a score of 52. They won by five points. The Panthers finished seventh in the eight-team competition with a total of 23 points. Jackson Schwanebeck was 1-3 in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn went 2-2 in #2 Singles. Joshua Sumner & Chase Carter finished 0-4 in #1 Doubles. Ethan Mortimer & Gannon Pokorney were 0-4 in #2 Doubles.
The Omaha World Herald reports that all 24 eligible Class ‘A’ teams will be in the football playoffs, the NSAA Board of Directors decided yesterday. The postseason will start in Week Nine, and the NSAA staff will form a seeding committee. More than 45 minutes of yesterday’s monthly NSAA board meeting was spent on hashing out the changes. Because the Omaha Public Schools aren't playing football this fall and because other games have been canceled due to coronavirus reasons, not every Class ‘A’ team will have a full nine-game regular season. Without OPS, one of the six football districts had only two eligible seasons. The seeding committee will consider all games, including those the NSAA considers replacement games that do not count toward wild-card points.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High hosts Papillion La Vista at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Battle Creek is on the road at Columbus Scotus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Norfolk Catholic’s road game at Oakland/Craig has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue. Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team entertains Hastings in a 4:00 dual, and the Norfolk High cross country teams host their own invitational at 4:00 at Skyview Lake. Teams competing include Omaha Skutt, Columbus, Lincoln North Star, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, and Yankton.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25-25 Wayne 17-20-12 (VB); Nfk High 12-13 Lincoln High 0-0 (SB DH); NC & Stanton at Boone Central Tri. (VB-Ccd.).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Derek Siedschlag; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf; Creighton FB’s Zac Kliment; & Summerland VB’s Rachel Cheatum.
Saturday Afternoon: The 3-0 Lutheran High Northeast football team hosts 3-0 Wakefield at 1:00. Pregame coverage at 12:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
NFL Scoreboard: Cleveland 35 Cincinnati 30.
NBA Eastern Conf. Finals: Miami 106 Boston 101 (2-0).
