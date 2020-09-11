Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his first game since the Chiefs grabbed him in the first round of the NFL draft out of LSU. Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill grabbed scoring passes from Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
The Los Angeles Lakers own a 3-1 lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinal series with the Houston Rockets following a 110-100 victory. Anthony Davis had 29 points and twelve rebounds while helping the Lakers win the battle of the boards, 52-26. Houston also had trouble stopping LeBron James, who finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 25 points.
Brady Singer fell four outs shy of a no-hitter before the Kansas City Royals completed an 11-0 thumping of the Cleveland Indians. Maikel Franco and Adalberto Mondesi each hit three-run homers and Edward Olivares added a solo shot to back Singer, who left after Austin Hedges broke up the no-hitter with a single. The Royals improve to 17-28 and will host Pittsburgh tonight at 7:05 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day wants answers from the Big Ten about when the conference's plans to start the football season. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 soon followed suit, but six other major college football conferences are still forging ahead, the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are kicking off this weekend. Day said communication with the Big Ten has been “disappointing and often unclear.” He said he and his players deserve answers about why they aren't playing when other schools are.
The Omaha World Herald reports that another key date is on the calendar as eight Nebraska football players move forward in their lawsuit against the Big Ten for its decision to postpone fall sports. The Lancaster County district court has set a motion to dismiss hearing for Sept. 25 at 2:30, when it will hear arguments about whether to continue proceedings. The move is anticipated considering the league indicated at the initial hearing Aug. 27 it would seek to throw out the case. The Big Ten has until the end of today to file a brief on the motion to dismiss. It will likely include many of the same arguments it laid out in a 23-page document filed Aug. 31, when it called the lawsuit a “fishing expedition” and asserted that proof of an 11-3 vote by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in favor of postponing fall sports would be enough to end the legal proceedings. That argument was filed by the league as part of a motion for expedited discovery that Judge Susan Strong granted with a deadline that arrives Saturday. The Big Ten has until then to produce documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally, but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws. It previously submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than eleven full pages. The court ruled the league does not have to produce all medical assessments, studies and data between July 1 and Aug. 12 — the day after the postponement announcement came down — that went into the decision to postpone. After the Big Ten files its brief on a motion to dismiss Friday, Nebraska player reps have until Sept. 18 to oppose the motion. Arguments will focus solely on the merits of the case.
The Omaha World Herald reports that UNO hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced yesterday a delay in the start of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. A statement from the conference said competition will start on or after Nov. 20. The Mavericks were scheduled to start the season Oct. 9. The statement added that specific details regarding the new schedule will be released at a later date. The Hockey Commissioners Association said in a statement the eleven Division I hockey conferences it represents are working together on a plan to return to competition.
The Norfolk High cross country teams both won titles in the same meet for the first time since 2015 after claiming the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course. The Norfolk High boys totaled a score of 34 to win by 37 points over runner-up Bennington. The Panthers’ Isaac Ochoa was the medalist in a time of 17:04 to beat teammate runner-up Tristen Kittelson by 25 seconds. Also medaling was Cole Uzzell’s eighth place finish, Daniel Yowell’s tenth place, Carson Means’ 13th place finish, and Trevor Eisenbraun’s 14th place. In the girls’ race, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 34 to win by eleven points over runner-up Elkhorn. Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince was the medalist in a time of 20:37. She won by 21 seconds. Earning a medal for the Lady Panthers were Esther Protzman (third); Rachel Mortimer (fifth); Molly Meier (sixth); Paige Godfrey (eleventh); & Sierra Rader (13th). The Norfolk girls JV were also champions while the boys JV finished third.
The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Highland’s Division of the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course. Papillion La Vista was the champion with a score of 344. They won by 15 strokes. Norfolk finished eighth with a 417. Papillion La Vista South’s Kaelyn Panko was the medalist after carding an 82. She won via tiebreaker. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume shot a 92 to finish tenth.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s Pierce’ triangular. The host team was the champion with a score of 209, Hartington Cedar Catholic was second at 212, and the Lady Knights were third with a 223. Delayne Sudbeck of Hartington Cedar Catholic was the medalist after carding a 46. She beat Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer’s 47 by a single stroke.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High visits Seacrest Field in Lincoln to play Lincoln East at 8:00. Pregame coverage at 7:20. In other games, Norfolk Catholic hosts Ord at 7:00, and Lutheran High Northeast is in Beemer to play West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6:00. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Elkhorn Valley is at Burwell at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40. Also, Norfolk Catholic hosts their cross country invitational at Skyview Lake at 3:00. Among the schools participating are Lutheran High Northeast, BRLD, Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Boone Central, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis, Madison, O’Neill, Oakland/Craig, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Ponca, Stanton, Wayne, and Wisner/Pilger.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25 Ponca 17-11; LHNE 25-25 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 8-17 (Wakefield VB Inv.); NC 25-25 Summerland 14-9; Battle Creek 25-17-25 NC 21-25-22 (Battle Creek VB Tri.); Nfk High 20 South Sioux City 0 (SB); Nfk High 9 South Sioux City 0 (B. Tenn. Dual);
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; Wayne FB’s Russ Plager, & Randolph VB’s Rob Engel.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final St. Louis 12 Detroit 2
Final Detroit 6 St. Louis 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 7:35 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Oakland 3 Houston 1
Final L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2
Final Kansas City 11 Cleveland 1
Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Atlanta 7 Washington 6
Final Miami 7 Philadelphia 6
Final San Diego 6 San Francisco 1
Final Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 5
Final Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final L.A. Lakers 110 Houston 100
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Dallas 3 Vegas 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 85 New York 75
Final Las Vegas 104 Minnesota 89
Final Washington 80 Los Angeles 72
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Seattle 7, San Jose 1