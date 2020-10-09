Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021. The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced on July 15 that all athletic contests were being moved from the fall to the spring, due to COVID-19. The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) changed the conference format for this spring to include every conference opponent playing each other twice throughout the season. All conference games will count towards each teams’ conference record.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska’s high school state volleyball tournament will be four days this year, starting on a Wednesday with all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The NSAA board voted 8-0 yesterday for the changes in the tournament format necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Classes ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C-1’ will have their first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes ‘C-2’, ‘D-1’ and ‘D-2’ will follow on Nov. 5. All semifinals will be Nov. 6 and finals Nov. 7. NSAA Associate Director Jennifer Schwartz said the plan is to create two-match sessions, similar to what is used for state basketball. The arena will be sanitized between each session. In recent years, the tournament has been conducted over three days with two classes at PBA and the rest spread out across Lincoln’s public high school gyms. The finals were at the Devaney Center.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains unbeaten. The top ranked Lady Eagles won two matches yesterday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular yesterday to improve to 27-0. They swept the host team 25-7, 25-18. Becca Gebhardt had six kills and nine digs. Amber Bockelman dug up nine balls as well and Chloe Spence had twelve set assists. LHNE then defeated Wisner/Pilger 25-15, 25-13. Gebhardt had eight more kills and eleven digs and Maddie Becker dished out nine set assists.
The Norfolk High softball team now has to play the waiting game regarding a wild-card to the State Tournament. The Lady Panthers dropped a 6-5 decision to Millard South on a walk-off doubleheader in the bottom of the seventh inning at the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln yesterday. Brandi Unger took the loss. Natalia Linn was 3-4 with a homerun in a losing effort. Norfolk is now 28-11 on the season.
The Norfolk High cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club. In the boys’ competition, Fremont was the champion with a score of 51. They won by 25 points. Norfolk was fourth with a score of 108. Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star was the medalist in a time of 16:07.88. He won by just over four seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa medaled after placing fourth. In the girls race, Fremont was the champion with a score of 35. They won by 22 points. Norfolk finished fifth with a score of 182. Lincoln Southwest’s Bri Rinn was the medalist in 19:19.27. She won by just over three seconds. Norfolk was led by Esther Protzman’s 19th place finish.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads were involved in yesterday’s Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club. In the boys competition, the Knights were the champions with a score of 27. They won by three points. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 16:37. He won by 1:11. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was runner-up, Dalton Brunsing finished sixth, Travis Kalous got ninth, and Dominic Liess was tenth. In the girls race, Boone Central was the champions with a score of 25. They won by 15 points. The Lady Knights were fourth with a score of 68. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in a time of 19:26. She won by 42 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Emily Faltys got seventh.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visits Plainview at 7:00. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Elkhorn Valley is in Hartington to play Hartington/Newcastle at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High boys tennis team goes to Grand Island for a 4:00 dual. The 2020 Nebraska Intercollegiate is held today & tomorrow at Norfolk Country Club. The tournament is a 36-hole invitational for Nebraska colleges and universities. Teams competing include Northeast Community College, Bellevue University, Central Community College, Concordia University, Doane University, & Nebraska Wesleyan University. Representing the Hawks are Ty Heimes, John Lapour, Jordan Hart, Everett Carroll, William Carroll, John Canham, Jacob Lingenfelter, Carter Schnoor.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson, Derek Siedschlag; & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; & Pierce FB’s Mark Brahmer.
Local Scores: NC 27-19-25-25 Battle Creek 25-25-19-15 (VB); Lincoln East 25-25-23-25 Nfk High 16-20-25-9 (VB); Nfk High 7 Columbus 2 (B. Tenn. Dual).
American League Divisional Series: Houston 11 Oakland 6 (Houston wins series 3-1); N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 1 (2-2).
National League Divisional Series: Atlanta 7 Miami 0; L.A. Dodgers 12 San Diego 3 (Atlanta & L.A. wins series 3-0).
NFL Scoreboard: Chicago 20 Tampa Bay 19.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!