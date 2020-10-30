Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 30, 2020

Clemson’s bid for another undefeated regular season just took a major hit. Quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school last night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms. Since players are required to isolate for a minimum of ten days, Lawrence may have to sit out the Tigers’ Nov. 7 matchup against fourth-ranked Notre Dame. Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff title game last season.
The Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris since opening 0-5 for Dan Quinn. Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown in the Falcons’ 25-17 victory over the Panthers at Carolina. Ryan’s favorite target was Julio Jones, who racked up 137 yards receiving. Younghoe Koo hit four field goals and Todd Gurley scored his eighth rushing touchdown to help Atlanta drop the Panthers to 3-5.
The Detroit Tigers have made progress in finalizing a deal with former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch to be their next manager, although the agreement is not finalized, according to ESPN. Last Friday, Tigers general manager Al Avila said the team wasn't ruling out hiring either Hinch or Alex Cora, both of whom lost their jobs before the start of the 2020 season for their roles in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. The Tigers are in the market for a replacement for manager Ron Gardenhire, who retired September 19 with a little more than a week left in the season.
The Big Ten has denied Nebraska's request to play a nonconference home football game against Chattanooga to replace its originally scheduled game with Wisconsin. Saturdays' game against the Badgers was canceled because Wisconsin had a spike in COVID-19 cases. Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement saying the school had explored the possibility of securing another opponent. Nebraska officials said they respect the decision of the conference. The Cornhuskers next play Nov. 7 at Northwestern.
The Creighton women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth by the eleven conference coaches. The Bluejays finished the last season in a five-way tie for third place at 11-7 and were expected to reach the NCAA Tournament before it was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming season marks the return of national powerhouse UConn, the eleven-time national champion. They are the unanimous favorite to win the BIG EAST this upcoming season. Creighton will be without two of its top three scorers from last season.
High school football playoff games highlight today’s local schedule. Regarding area teams, Columbus visits Seacrest Field in Lincoln to play Lincoln Southeast at 8:15 in a Class ‘A’ second-round game. In Class ‘C-1’, in opening round games, in a contest that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts West Point-Beemer at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Battle Creek is at Auburn at 6:30, Wayne travels to Hastings to play Adams Central at 6:00, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder visits Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in opening round games, in a contest that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, Norfolk Catholic entertains David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Oakland/Craig is home versus Crofton at 7:00 and Hartington Cedar Catholic visits Bridgeport at 3:00 CDT. In Class ‘D-1’ second round games, Lutheran High Northeast is home against Weeping Water at 3:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge hosts Tri County at 5:00, Stanton is in Loup City to play Arcadia/Loup City at 6:00, Burwell goes to Howells to play Howells/Dodge at 5:30, and Neligh/Oakdale defends the back yard against Hi Line at 5:00. In Class ‘D-2’, in second round playoff games, in a contest that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Humphrey St. Francis entertains Osceola at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, Creighton is home versus Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:00, Wynot hosts Pleasanton at 5:00, Bloomfield visits O’Neill St. Mary’s at 6:00, and Allen defends the back yard against Kenesaw at 4:30. In a Six-Man opening round playoff game of interest, Stuart is in Cody to play Cody/Kilgore at 2:00 CDT.
High school volleyball district final matchups have been announced for Saturday. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast will play Freeman at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 1:00, Norfolk Catholic will host Crofton at 3:00, Clarkson/Leigh will be home versus BRLD at 1:30, Howells/Dodge will tangle with South Loup at Central Valley High School in Greeley at 1:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will entertain Fullerton at 1:00. In Class ‘C-1’, Columbus Lakeview hosts Wayne at 1:30 and Oakland/Craig will play Broken Bow at Boone Central High School in Albion at 2:00. In Class ‘D-1’ District Final volleyball matches on Saturday, Hartington/Newcastle will play Archbishop Bergan of Fremont at Wisner/Pilger High School at 4:00, Mead will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at David City High School at 3:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic will take on Elgin Public/Pope John at Pierce at 1:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Chambers/Wheeler Central will meet Wauneta/Palisade at Minden at 4:00, Humphrey St. Francis will play Twin Loup at Boone Central High School in Albion at 5:00, and Wynot will face Exeter/Milligan at Schuyler at 11:00.
