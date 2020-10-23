Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 23, 2020

Fifth ranked Ohio State is loaded with talent and focused on making another run at the national title as the Buckeyes open at home Saturday against Nebraska at 11:00 on FOX. The Cornhuskers have been going the other direction with just a 9-15 record in coach Scott Frost's first two seasons. The Buckeyes are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. Nebraska will try to contain him with a defense that has some veterans but lacks depth. The Big Ten season is starting seven weeks late because of coronavirus concerns and teams will play into the middle of December.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team are Mid State Conference Tournament Champions for the first time since 2011. The Lady Knights defeated Wayne last night in the championship match in four sets, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20. Channatee Robles had 17 kills and 20 digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 15 kills and six blocks, Addison Corr added 13 kills and 17 digs, and Carly Marshall dished out 45 set assists and dug up 22 balls in the win. The Lady Knights improve to 21-6 while Wayne falls to 22-8. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept Battle Creek in the third place match 25-12, 25-14, 25-18. Hartington Cedar Catholic whitewashed Crofton in the fifth place match 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 8-1 on the season after routing Elmwood/Murdock in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last night 50-22 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. Eli Knapp ran for 181 yards off 16 carries and four touchdowns and Hayden Beaudette added two TD runs of his own in the win. Lutheran High Northeast totaled 277 yards of offense in the game, all occurring on the ground. They led 32-0 after the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime. The Knights’ Jared Drake found success against the Eagle backups in the second half as he scampered for many of his 235 rushing yards off 43 carries and three touchdowns. They totaled 262 yards of offense. Lutheran High Northeast is projected to host Weeping Water in the second round of the playoffs at home on Friday, October 30.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High football team visits Buell Stadium in Omaha to play Millard North at 4:00 in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs. In another Class ‘A’ playoff contest, Columbus entertains Papillion La Vista at 3:00. Elsewhere, in a regular season game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is at Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. The State Cross Country Championships are held at Kearney Country Club. Class ‘D’ girls hold their race at 12:30, Class ‘D’ boys at 1:00, Class ‘C’ girls compete at 2:00, Class ‘C’ boys at 2:30, Class ‘B’ girls run at 3:00, Class ‘B’ boys at 3:30, Class ‘A’ girls compete at 5:00, and Class ‘A’ boys at 5:30. The Norfolk Panther boys will be represented as a team in the Class ‘A’ race by Isaac Ochoa, Daniel Yowell, Cole Uzzell, Tristan Kittelson, Carson Means, Wyatt Mead, Trevor Eisenbraun, & Billy Reynolds. The Lady Panthers will showcase Rachel Mortimer & Esther Protzman. Norfolk Catholic will have both their boys & girls teams in the Class ‘D’ competitions. Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Dominic Liess, Wyatt Ash, Travis Kalous, Jordan Aschoff, Charli Fischer, C.C. Kahn, & Emily Faltys will represent the school.
Local Scores: Nfk High 25-25-25 Lincoln NE 11-19-17; Nfk High 27-25-26 Columbus 25-21-24 (HAC VB Tourn.).
NFL Scores: Philadelphia 22 N.Y. Giants 21.
