Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

The Nebraska Athletic Department is offering Husker fans the opportunity to be a part of the Sea of Red Sellout for the 2020 football season. The Sea of Red Sellout, gives fans a chance to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season. The Sea of Red campaign is one of two primary fan initiatives announced yesterday, as Nebraska will also offer fans a free second screen video stream featuring several game-day elements. Fans have multiple options to participate in the Sea of Red virtual sellout, providing unique chances to be a part of game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Package options range from $25 to $1,000, with the most comprehensive package including two life-size cutouts placed in the Tunnel Walk, four fan cutouts in Memorial Stadium, 40 seats filled and four collector's items.
The Norfolk Panthers dropped a 21-7 road contest to Lincoln Southwest last night at Seacrest Field. The Silver Hawks’ Ben Buda scored two touchdowns in a span of 38 seconds in the fourth quarter to fuel his team to the win. Buda caught a 20-yard TD pass from Collin Fritton with 7:04 remaining to give Lincoln Southwest a 14-0 lead and then returned an interception 31 yards for a score four plays later with 6:26 remaining. The Silver Hawks, who led 7-0 at halftime, improves to 2-4. Norfolk’s score came courtesy of a five-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Jacob Hoffman with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Panthers, who totaled only 110 yards of offense, falls to 1-5 for the first time since 1966.
Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles routed Hartington/Newcastle 68-34 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. Boelter led a rushing attack of 452 yards for the Eagles. The team totaled 515 yards of offense. Teammate Eli Knapp galloped for 87 rushing yards off ten carries and two TD’s. He also had five two-point conversion runs. Quarterback Hayden Beaudette contributed by throwing two touchdown passes to Cort McKeown. The Wildcats’ Riley Sudbeck completed 14-20 passes for 294 yards and five TDs in the loss. Jake Peitz had three touchdown receptions as part of his six catches for 193 yards. Kobe Heitman nabbed six balls for 74 yards and two scores. The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter and Lutheran High Northeast held a 44-26 lead at halftime. They improve to 5-1, while the Wildcats, who’ve played a COVID shortened season, drop to 1-3.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams won the Battle Creek Invite yesterday at Evergreen Hill Golf Course. In the boys race, the Knights totaled 14 points to win by 28 points. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:45. He won by 1:50. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was second, Dalton Bruning got third, Travis Kalous finished fifth, Wyatt Ash was eighth, and Trey Foecking placed ninth. In the girls event, the Lady Knights scored 14 points to win by eight points. Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield was the medalist in a time of 21:24. She won by 17 seconds over Norfolk Catholic runner-up Emily Faltys. C.C. Kahn finished fourth, and Charlie Fischer got seventh.
The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. Lincoln East was the champion after shooting a 355. They beat Lincoln Pius X’s 356 by a single stroke. Norfolk was eighth with a 416. Pius’ Nicole Kolbas was the medalist after carding a 77. She won by eight strokes. Kylie Blume led the Lady Panthers with a 95.
The Mid State Conference Girls Golf Tournament was held yesterday at Evergreen Hill Golf Club in Battle Creek. The Bravettes were the champion after carding a 386 while runner-up Boone Central shot 394. Norfolk Catholic finished fifth with a 446. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after putting up a 79. She beat Megan Lutt of Battle Creek’s 84 by five strokes. The Lady Knights were led by Kalea Fischer’s 105, which was good for tenth place.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic football team hosts Wayne at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Plainview visits Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad participates in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk High cross country teams compete in the Columbus Invite at Lutjelusche Course at 2:00.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Derek Siedschlag; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf; Stanton FB’s David Stoddard & Humphrey St. Francis VB’s Dean Korus.
Local Scores: Lincoln SW 21 Norfolk High 7 (FB); LHNE 68 Hartington/Newcastle 34 (FB); Nfk High 12-2 Lincoln Pius X 2-0 (SB DH).
American League Wildcard Scores: Oakland 6 Chi W.S. 4 (Oakland wins series 2-1).
National League Wildcard Scores: Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 0 (Atlanta wins series 2-0); San Diego 11 St. Louis 9 (1-1); L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 0 (L.A. Dodgers wins series 2-0); Miami at Chi Cubs (Ppd. Rain).
NFL Scoreboard: Denver 37 N.Y. Jets 28.
