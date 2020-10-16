Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 16, 2020

The Houston Astros are still alive in the American League Championship Series after Carlos Correa slammed a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to close out a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay. George Springer also homered and Michael Brantley hit a two-run single that put the Astros ahead, 3-1 in the third inning. Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena hit solo homers for the Rays before Ji-Man Choi's blast tied the game in the eighth inning.
The Atlanta Braves own a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series after exploding for six runs in the sixth inning of a 10-2 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marcell Ozuna laced an RBI double in the sixth and also provided a pair of solo homers and a run-scoring single. Bryse Wilson tossed one-hit ball over six innings of his first postseason start, allowing only a solo homer by Edwin Rios.
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Le’Veon Bell, two days after he was released by the New York Jets. The move gives the defending Super Bowl champs greater running back depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been one of the league’s most impressive rookies this season.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Tyronn Lue is back to leading a NBA team. Lue is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The former Husker star, who had been an assistant with the Clippers under Doc Rivers since 2019, was last a head coach in Cleveland, where he guided LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA title. He also coached the Cavs to the finals in 2017 and 2018. The 43-year-old Lue's coaching record is 128-83, including 41-20 in the playoffs. He is a legendary figure in the history of Nebraska basketball, and in 2017 became just the fourth player in program history to have his number retired. Lue led Nebraska to the 1996 NIT championship and the 1998 NCAA Tournament, starting 96 of 99 career games, and still ranks in Nebraska's top 10 in 13 career categories. Lue remains ninth on NU's all-time scoring list, and fourth on Nebraska's career assist chart.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 7-1 on the season after doubling up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 16-8 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. Hayden Beaudette ran for 155 yards off 37 carries and completed 5-9 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also had a reception for 24 yards in the first quarter off a trick play. Teammate Cort McKeown caught five balls for 57 yards and both TDs. Beaudette hooked up McKeown for a five-yard score in the first quarter and a 27 yard reception with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter. There was no scoring in the second half. The Eagles’ Garrett Boelter led the defense with ten tackles and a forced fumble. The Bears’ Evan Haisch ran for 100 yards off 28 carries and a second quarter touchdown in the loss. He also had a two-point conversion run, and 13 tackles defensively. Nolan Ohlrich led the LCC defense with 15 stops and a fumble recovery. The Bears drop to 5-3.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season came to a close yesterday. Jackson Schwanebeck won his opening round #1 Singles match over an opponent from Grand Island 6-2, 6-3 before falling in the second round to a foe from Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-0. Kalen Krohn beat an opponent from Columbus in his opening round #2 Singles match 6-0, 6-0 before dropping his second round match 6-4, 6-4 to a foe from Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk’s Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer won their opening round match in #1 Doubles over an opponent from Lincoln High 6-0, 6-3 and then lost their second round match to a foe from Kearney 6-0, 6-1. Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney dropped their opening round #2 Doubles match to an opponent from Millard North 6-2, 6-3.
The Norfolk High boys cross country team has qualified for the Class ‘A’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club next Friday! The teams competed in yesterday A-4 District Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The Panther boys earned a third place team finish with 71 points while champion Lincoln North Star totaled 32 and runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep collected 41 points. Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot was the medalist in 16:03.67. He won just over 15 seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa finished third and Daniel Yowell was 14th. The team also includes Cole Uzzell, Tristen Kittelson, Carson Means, William Reynolds, and Trevor Eisenbraun. In the girls race, Lincoln East was the champion with 26 points. Also qualifying for the State Championship are Omaha Marian’s 39 and North Platte’s 92 points. Norfolk was fourth at 103. Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner was the medalist in 18:29.37. She won by just over 1:02. Norfolk’s Rachel Mortimer’s twelfth place finish and Esther Protzman’s 15th place showing qualified them for the State Championships as individuals.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads have reached next Friday’s Class ‘D’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club. The teams qualified for the event after yesterday’s D-2 District Meet at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender. The boys were the champions with a score of 14 while BRLD totaled 42 and Crofton had 45 points. Homer’s Grant Lander was the medalist in 17:03.45. He won just over 13 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond finished fourth, Dalton Brunsing was sixth, Dominick Liess got seventh place, Wyatt Ash finished eleventh, and Travis Kalous was twelfth. In the girls race, Crofton was the champion with 17 points. Also qualifying for the State Championship are runner-up Norfolk Catholic’s 17 and Wisner/Pilger’s 27 points. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in 19:05.28. She won by just over 1:31. Norfolk Catholic’s Emily Faltys placed fourth, C.C. Kahn was fifth, Charli Fischer finished ninth, and Jordan Aschoff got 14th.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High visits Grand Island at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Norfolk Catholic entertains Crofton at 7:00. The State Softball Tournament concludes in Hastings today. Regarding area teams, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic won three elimination games over Auburn 6-3, Malcolm 5-1, and Fairbury 9-1. The Lady Bluejays will meet Bishop Neumann in an elimination game of the Class ‘C’ bracket today at 11:30.
Local Scores: LHNE 16 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 8 (FB); O’Neill 25-26 NC 18-24; NC 25-25 Neligh/Oakdale 7-20 (NC VB Tri.); Nfk High 17-25-25-20-15 Columbus 25-23-18-25-10 (VB).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. Nfk High’s Tom Olson; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf; Neligh/Oakdale FB’s Ron Beacom; Oakland/Craig VB’s Becky Rennerfeldt; & West Point GACC SB’s Alan Kreikemeier.
