Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 6, 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the punishment said the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. The Raiders have been penalized several times already this season for violating coronavirus protocols with the punishments leading to a total of $1,215,000 for the team, Gruden and players.
The NBA’s player representatives have voted to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season. The player vote is just one part of the process. Talks between the NBA and NBPA on certain topics are continuing, though there is obvious urgency to finalize things. The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and the plan presented to players — and now approved by NBPA team reps — calls for training camps to begin on Dec. 1.
A 21-year-old University of Nebraska and former Plainview wrestler is dead after an accident yesterday in Lincoln. The university announced the death of Christian Miller. Details about the accident were not immediately released. Miller was part of the wrestling program for four seasons. He was 15-9 overall at Nebraska, including a 12-3 record in 2019-2020. At Plainview, Miller was a four-time champion with a career record of 169-2. He won two titles at 113 pounds, 126, & 138.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska baseball team added a big piece of firepower to its 2021 recruiting class last night when South Dakota native Chase Mason announced his commitment to the Huskers. Mason, a multi-sport standout for Viborg-Hurley High School in South Dakota, is considered the top baseball player in the state and among the top 75 players in the nation in his class. The 6’4, 215-pound Mason is an outfielder and pitcher, and dazzled at a showcase event over the summer with a 6.66-second 60-yard dash, a 94-mph throw from the outfield, and an average exit velocity of 93 mph at the plate.
Norfolk High freshman Isaac Ochoa has been named to the NSAA Board of Directors and Sports Advisory Committee's 2020 Class ‘A’ Boys' Cross Country Super State team. This year, Ochoa was the champion at the Discoverer Invite & Columbus Invitational. He placed fifth at the State Championship in Kearney which was the second fastest time for a Norfolk High runner.
The State Football Playoffs football continue today. Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a Class ‘C-2’ quarterfinal, Oakland/Craig visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00. In a Class ‘D-1’ quarterfinal, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Stanton is on the road in Benkelman to play Dundy/County Stratton at 3:00 CDT. Pregame coverage at 2:40. Also in Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is home versus Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00. In a Class ‘D-2’ quarterfinal, O’Neill St. Mary’s is in Wolbach to play Central Valley at 6:00.
The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams are through to the Class ‘C-2’ semifinals at the State Tournament. In matches yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, the third seeded Lady Knights swept six seed Superior in three sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 to improve to 24-7 on the year. NC’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills and three aces, Carly Marshall dished out 37 set assists and dug up ten balls, and Anna Neuhalfen added ten digs in the win. Norfolk Catholic will battle 27-2 second-seeded Overton in a semifinal match today at approximately 3:45. Overton has claimed five matches in a row after sweeping West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in three sets in their opening round match. Lutheran High Northeast had no problem with Centennial in their opening round match in three sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22. Becca Gebhardt banged out 16 kills with 26 digs, Chloe Spence added 22 set assists, 15 digs, and three aces, Aubrey Herbolsheimer had four solo blocks, and Halle Berner had 38 digs. LHNE is now 34-1 on the season and will face 22-7 fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh in a semifinal match at 2:00. The Lady Patriots swept Howells/Dodge in their opening round match in three sets. The Lady Eagles, who have won eight matches in a row, beat Clarkson/Leigh in a triangular 2-0 on October 6th.
The State Volleyball Tournament continues today at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with semifinal action. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton plays Mead at 9:00 AM and Archbishop Bergan takes on Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at approximately 10:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart goes head to head with Diller/Odell at 9:00 AM and Chambers/Wheeler Central tangles with Maywood/Hayes Center at approximately 10:45. In Class ‘C-1’, Columbus Lakeview meets Wahoo at 2:00 and St. Paul battles Lincoln Lutheran at approximately 3:45. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt tangles with Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00 and Norris plays Elkhorn at approximately 8:45 PM. In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South faces Papillion La Vista at 7:00 and Papillion La Vista South takes on Millard West at approximately 8:45 PM.
State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard: LHNE 3 Centennial 0; NC 3 Superior 0; Clarkson/Leigh 3 Howells/Dodge 0; Overton 3 West Point Guardian Angels CC 0 (C-2); Archbishop Bergan 3 Amherst 0; BDS 3 Hartington CC 1; Mead 3 South Platte 0; Pleasanton 3 Johnson/Brock 1 (D-1); Chambers/Wheeler Central 3 Wynot 1; Diller/Odell 3 Nebraska Christian 1; Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Humphrey St. Francis 1; Maywood/Hayes Center 3 Mullen 0 (D-2).
NFL Scores: Green Bay 34 San Francisco 17.
