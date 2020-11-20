Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 20, 2020

Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst performance of the season to throw for two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks moved back on top of the NFC West with a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson was flawless, erasing the mistakes from the past four weeks when Seattle dropped three of four including losses in the past two weeks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. For a few days, Seattle will be back on top alone until the Rams play on Monday night against Tampa Bay. Kyler Murray was 29 of 42 for 269 yards and two TDs, but Seattle was able to sack the QB three times.
A person familiar with the situation says Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward opted out of the final year of a contract that would have paid him $34.1 million, making him a free agent. Hayward could still re-sign with the team, either to remain in Boston or be part of a sign-and-trade deal that would open up more potential destinations. Brad Stevens, who also coached Hayward in college at Butler, recruited Hayward to Boston in 2017 and the team signed to a four-year, $128 million deal.
The Golden State Warriors said that Klay Thompson has a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the season. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Thompson suffered that injury during the 2019 NBA Finals.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced twelve new ‘Blackshirts’ without prompting in yesterday’s press conference according to the Omaha World Herald. NU gave out twelve of the black practice jerseys that signify the top defensive players. Among the recipients included from the defensive line are Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson. Linebackers include JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Will Honas and Collin Miller. Defensive backs honored are Cam Taylor-Britt, Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.
Following multiple positive COVID-19 test results to Tier 1 individuals within the program, the Creighton men's basketball team will no longer be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. Among the examples the NCAA identifies as potential Tier 1 individuals are student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, or officials. A decision on safely resuming team activities will be made in the days to come following additional discussions and medical testing.
Creighton men's basketball junior Marcus Zegarowski has been named one of 50 preseason candidates for the Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced yesterday. Zegarowski is the first Creighton player to be selected to the Naismith Trophy Watch List in the preseason since Marcus Foster prior to the 2017-18 season. Being named a Naismith Trophy candidate is the latest accolade for the Massachusetts native. He looks to build on his 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20. Zegarowski ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists per game (5.1), third in three-point percentage (42.4%), sixth in points per game (16.1), and sixth in minutes per game (34.6). He was named an All-American by NBC Sports, Stadium and the Associated Press last season, and already has been named the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year. They Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four on April 4.
After going undrafted in Wednesday night's NBA Draft, Creighton product Ty-Shon Alexander has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. A 6'4" guard from North Carolina, Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game and five rebounds on average for a Bluejay squad that ranked seventh nationally in the year-end Associated Press poll. Alexander played in 98 games overall at Creighton, starting 66 of them.
The Omaha World Herald reports that former Creighton guard Khyri Thomas was reportedly traded by one team and waived by another yesterday. The Detroit Pistons traded Thomas and Tony Snell to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawks would waive Thomas. That would make Thomas a free agent entering his third professional season. The Pistons selected Thomas in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.
Two games in the Golden Window Classic along with matchups against Creighton and Georgia Tech highlight Nebraska's revised non-conference men's basketball schedule announced yesterday. The seven-game slate features a number of changes from the original schedule released back in June, including the move of the annual Nebraska-Creighton game to Omaha on Dec. 11. The Huskers will now open the season on Nov. 25, by hosting McNeese State at 11:00. NU will play two games in the Golden Window Classic, a multi-team event at Pinnacle Bank Arena from Nov. 25-28. The Huskers will play Saint Louis on Nov. 26 at 1:00, and take on San Francisco on Nov. 28. Nebraska will open the month of December by hosting South Dakota on Dec. 1 and Florida A&M on Dec. 6. After entertaining Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, NU will make the short trip to Omaha to close non-conference action with the annual matchup with Creighton on Dec. 11. Nebraska Athletics announced that men's basketball season tickets would not be sold for the coming season. There will be no fans at Nebraska men's basketball non-conference games.
High School Football State Championship Games are held across the state today. In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South takes on Omaha Westside at Omaha’s Phelps Field at 7:00. In Class ‘B’, Elkhorn hosts Aurora at 6:00. In Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce entertains Adams Central of Hastings at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 4:50. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord visits Heedum Field in Fremont to play Archbishop Bergan at 3:00. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is home versus Dundy County/Stratton at 5:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Sandhills/Thedford is in Shickley to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00. In the ‘Six-Man’ Championship at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium, Sterling takes on McCool Junction at 7:00.
