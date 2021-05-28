Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 28, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Davis and LeBron James continued to round back into shape after both missed significant action in the second half of the regular season. Davis finished with 34 points and eleven rebounds, while James added 21 points and nine assists to help the Lakers take a 2-1 lead in the NBA first-round series.
Nikola Jokic had 36 points and eleven rebounds for the Denver Nuggets in a 120-115 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland. Austin Rivers hit four consecutive three-pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter. He finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 three-balls overall in taking a 2-1 lead in the NBA first-round series.
Khris Middleton scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their NBA first-round series by blowing out Miami, 113-84. Jrue Holiday finished with 19 points and twelve assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 points and 17 rebounds. The Bucks have won their last two games by a combined 63 points.
A traffic jam kept Shohei Ohtani from making it to the ballpark in time for his regular pregame pitching routine so he was scratched from his scheduled start against the Oakland Athletics yesterday and was appointed the designated hitter instead. Because of an accident on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for one of the Angels’ many buses, Ohtani wound up on Bay Area Rapid Transit, and arrived at the Oakland Coliseum about an hour after his ideal time to get ready to take the mound. The A’s won 5-0 and Ohtani was 0-3 with a walk.
The Tampa Bay Rays have earned back-to-back victories since their eleven-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday. Austin Meadows and Shane McClanahan led the Rays to a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals yesterday. Meadows belted a two-run homer and a two-run triple to back McClanahan, who limited Kansas City to three hits over five shutout innings. Joey Wendle, Taylor Walls, Randy Arozarena also had RBIs for the Rays, who have scored six runs or more in ten of their last 14 games. KC drops to 23-25 and are 5.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said he is “bitterly disappointed” in the 11:00 start time Fox announced yesterday for the Sooners’ home game against Nebraska. The teams are set to meet Sept. 18, nearly 50 years after the “Game of The Century.” Back in 1971, top ranked Nebraska beat second ranked Oklahoma 35-31 in Norman on its way to the national title. Castiglione had hoped for a later start time to better showcase the matchup of historic programs. The 1971 Thanksgiving Day game set a record at the time with more than 55 million television viewers. Nebraska will play in Fox's coveted early window twice in the opening weeks of the college football season, the Huskers’ Week Zero opener at Illinois on Aug. 28 is slated for a noon kickoff on Fox. Three weeks later, Nebraska travels to Oklahoma at 11:00 on Sept. 18. In all, five of the Big Red’s first six game times are now known. In addition to those games, their Black Friday home game against Iowa on Nov. 26 is a 12:30 kickoff on Big Ten Network. NU's Nov. 20 trip to Wisconsin the Saturday before will be broadcast by ESPN, but the kickoff time has not been set.
The Omaha World Herald reports for the second time this offseason, the Creighton men’s basketball program has turned to the transfer portal to find a veteran to help fortify its frontcourt depth. McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he's committed to CU. He is a 6’9, 235-pound forward who'll have one year of eligibility remaining. Feazell joins Ryan Hawkins, a 6’7 Division II standout, as the two experienced additions to the Jays' roster next season. Hawkins also has one season left to play. Feazell is an important addition for the Jays, who lost Jacob Epperson (retired) and Christian Bishop (transferred to Texas) off last year's squad. In his one year at McNeese last season, Feazell led his team in both scoring at 13.1 points per game and rebounding at 9.9 while shooting 56% from the floor. In addition to Feazell and Hawkins, CU's bringing in a four-man recruiting class that ranks seventh (247Sports) and 13th nationally (Rivals). Creighton is still looking to add to its roster. It has one scholarship available for next year.
Trailing 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Creighton baseball team delivered another walk-off win in the opening game of the BIG EAST Tournament besting Seton Hall 8-7 yesterday in Mason, Ohio. The win moved the Bluejays into the winners’ bracket against the top seed, Connecticut this evening at 5:30. Creighton climbs to 24-13 on the season while the Pirates fell to 23-24 overall. Seton Hall will face Xavier in an elimination game at 1:30 today. Down 7-4 the Bluejay offense loaded the bags in the final trip to the dish on walks to Andrew Meggs, Alan Roden and Ryan Mantle. One out later senior Dax Roper sliced a two-run double to left-center to make it 7-6, then David Vilches lifted his second sac fly of the game to tie things up at 7-7. Junior Will Hanafan worked a 1-1 count before slicing an RBI single to center for the walk-off win. Mantle led Creighton's offense with three hits and two RBI on the day. U-Conn won their BIG EAST Tournament first round game over Xavier yesterday 11-1.
The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team suffered a 3-1 setback versus second-seeded North Dakota State on the opening day of the Summit League Baseball Tournament at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha last night. The loss drops the Mavericks to 22-24 on the year while the Bison improve to 39-16. UNO will play South Dakota State today at 11:00 in an elimination game. South Dakota State lost their opening round game yesterday to Oral Roberts 7-1.
Wayne State senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed twelfth in the hammer throw yesterday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan. With his finish, he earned Second Team All-American honors. Kalkowski, a graduate of Niobrara, fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197’ 5” on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt. He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Division II with a top regular season mark of 215’ 0” at the Sioux City Relays April 16th. It was the third time that Kalkowski was a national qualifier for the Wildcats in the hammer throw. He was a three-time NSIC champion in the event.
Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil earned All-American honors with a second place finish while teammate Jadin Wagner placed 15th in the hammer throw yesterday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Allendale, Michigan. Scheil, a graduate from Fillmore Central HS, recorded a top mark of 193’ 10” on her final attempt in prelims to have the second-best throw heading into finals. She had three solid marks in the finals of 189’ 0”, 190’ 7” and 189’ 7”, but could not overcome the top throw recorded by Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah at 205’ 5”. It’s the second time that Scheil has earned All-American honors in the hammer throw after placing seventh at the 2019 Division II Championships. She will compete again Saturday at 4:00 in the shot put. Jadin Wagner, a junior from Iowa, recorded three marks in prelims. Her best throw came on the second attempt at 171’ 11” with other marks of 163’ 6” and 161’ 6” for a 15th place finish in the event.
Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling has been voted CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team. She is a repeat Academic All-American after earning Second Team honors last season and is the first-ever Academic All-American in Wildcat women’s basketball history. Norling maintained a 3.931 grade point average majoring in biology and pre physician assistant. On the basketball court this season, she was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year after leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest. Norling closed her Wildcat career ranked fourth in scoring with 1,597 points and scored double figures in 84 career games. She earned All-NSIC honors every year at WSC, named to the All-Freshman Team in 2018 followed by three straight First Team All-NSIC awards. Last season, Norling became Wayne State's first-ever Academic All-American in women's basketball earning Second Team honors and was D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team. The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with a 6-10 overall record and 5-9 mark in the NSIC South Division.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Creighton faces Connecticut at 5:30 and Seton Hall battles Xavier in a 1:30 elimination game in the four-team BIG EAST Tournament at Mason, Ohio. Nebraska-Omaha hosts the four-team Summit League Tournament at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. They entertain South Dakota State in an 11:00 elimination game, North Dakota State meets Oral Roberts at 3:00, and another game will be held later in the day. Elsewhere, Nebraska entertains Michigan at 12:00, the Omaha Storm Chasers are home versus Indianapolis at 7:05, the Norfolk Seniors visit Columbus for a 5:00 doubleheader, and the Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball squad competes in the Heroes Classic at Grand Island. They play the Nebraska Moonlight at 12:30, the Nebraska Venom Stortz at 3:30, and the Nebraska Krush at 5:00.
Local Scores: Genoa 7-5 Nfk Rogue 18’s 6-6 (SB DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 6 Indianapolis 5 (Bsbl).
