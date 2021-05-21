Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 21, 2021

The Washington Wizards have the tall task of facing the Eastern top seed Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards got through the NBA’s first play-in tournament by demolishing the Indiana Pacers 142-115 last night. Washington led by as many as 38 points in the rout. Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and Bradley Beal scored 25 points in just 29 minutes. Damontas Sabonis had a triple-double for Indiana with 19 points, eleven rebounds, and ten assists.
After an arbitration ruling that halted the negotiations between Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Anthony Joshua, Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed to terms on a third fight, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN. The fight is tentatively scheduled for July 24, with a site in Las Vegas to be determined. An alternate date targeted for the fight is Aug. 14. Top Rank's Bob Arum told ESPN he expects the contracts to be signed in the coming days. Purses are split 60-40 in Fury's favor for this trilogy fight. This week, an arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually obligated to give Wilder a rematch. After the two men fought to a draw in 2018, Fury picked up a seventh-round TKO victory to win the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020.
Nebraska will play Northwestern in Ireland to open the 2022 football season. The game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois. The game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwestern will be the home team. The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Illinois. The Week Zero matchup at Aviva Stadium will mark the second consecutive year Nebraska will play in Week Zero, with this year's season opener at Illinois scheduled for Aug. 28. The matchup in Dublin will also be Nebraska's first game outside of the United States since the Huskers took on Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo, Japan.
The Norfolk High girls tennis team unfortunately had a quick out at the State Championship in Omaha yesterday. Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom won their opening round #2 Doubles match over an opponent from Gretna 6-3, 6-2 and then lost their second round competition to a foe from Millard North 6-1, 6-1. Sydney Reynolds lost her opening round #1 Singles match to an opponent from Papillion La Vista 6-3, 6-0. Hope Fossum dropped her opening round #2 Singles match to a foe from Bellevue West 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson lost their opening round #1 Doubles match to an opponent from Lincoln High 6-0, 6-0.
The State Track & Field Championships continued yesterday at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competing. In highlights regarding Norfolk High, Tyler Sellin got sixth in the 110 Hurdles while Amaya Williams finished eighth in the 100 Hurdles. The Norfolk boys scored 13 points while the girls totaled nine. The Elkhorn South boys and Fremont girls won the team titles. The Osceola boys and the Sterling girls won the Class ‘D’ Championships. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning Class ‘D’ events yesterday included the Wynot Girls 400 & 1600 Relay; Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha (HJ); Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout (Discus); Pender’s Ashley Ostrand (100 & 200); O’Neill St. Mary’s Faith Williamson (1600); Boyd County’s Chase Snyder (Shot Put); and Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner (400 & 800). Weidner three-peated in those event. Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will hold their Championships today & Saturday. Class ‘C’ will start at 9:00 AM while Class ‘B’ will commence at 3:00. Representing Norfolk Catholic in the Class ‘C’ competition include Kade Pieper (Shot Put & Discus); Travis Kalous (800); Dalton Brunsing & Ben Hammond (1600 & 3200); Jackson Clausen (100, 200, & 4X100); Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, & Alex Prim (4X100); Channatee Robles (HJ); Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, & Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Carly Marshall (300 H & 4X800); C.C. Kahn, Morgan Miller, & Emily Faltys (4X800). Lutheran High Northeast will showcase Halle Berner (100, 200, & 400) and Kendra Petersen (TJ & LJ). We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.
In other events today, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes for the final day of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. He shot a 76 yesterday and is tied for 36th place with a three-day 229. In baseball, Nebraska is in Bloomington to play the University of Indiana at 7:00, Xavier visits Creighton for a 1:00 doubleheader, Nebraska-Omaha is in Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois at 3:00, and the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 7:05.
State Baseball Championships: Millard South 3 Millard West 1; Millard South 3 Millard West 1 (If Necessary) (A); Norris 11 Omaha Skutt 1; Beatrice 5 Norris 4 (B).
Local Scores: Xavier 10 Creighton 5 (Bsbl); Western Illinois 12-1 UNO 7-7 (Bsbl DH); Iowa 16 Omaha Storm Chasers 1 (Bsbl).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 1
Final N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0
Final L.A. Angels 7 Minnesota 1
Final Houston 8 Oakland 4
Final Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 3
Final Boston 8 Toronto 7
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 19 Cincinnati 4
Final Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 2
Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 0
Final Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 4
Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 142 Indiana 115
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Florida 6 Tampa Bay 5
Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Islanders 4
Final Montreal 2 Toronto 1
Final Vegas 5 Minnesota 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Seattle 90 Minnesota 78