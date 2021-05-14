Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 14, 2021

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland’s Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left. Chris Paul had a team-high 26 points on 11-14 shooting as Phoenix climbed within a game of Utah for the top seed in the West with two games remaining.
Spencer Turnbull allowed a run and six hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Detroit Tigers dealt the Kansas City Royals their eleventh consecutive loss, 4-3. Detroit scored its runs in the second on RBI singles by Willi Castro, Jacoby Jones and Robbie Grossman and a sacrifice fly by Akil Baddoo. KC drops to 16-20 and are 6.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
A big part of the Husker men's basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place yesterday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The conference’s 20-game docket features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents (three home and three away). For this season, the Huskers will play home-and-home matchups with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska will also play host to Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota as its single-play home opponents, while Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue will be the Big Red's road single-plays in 2021-22. In all, the Huskers will play 14 of their 20 Big Ten games against teams which reached the NCAA Tournament last season. With yesterday's announcement, 21 NU opponents are known to date, as they begin a three-game non-conference series with Kansas State with a December home matchup. The remainder of Nebraska's non-conference schedule will be announced later this summer.
Six day ago, Khyri Thomas signed a ten-day contract with the Houston Rockets. And a day after making his first start, the Omaha World Herald reports that the Omaha Benson and Creighton product is getting a new deal. The Rockets and Thomas agreed on a multiyear contract yesterday. Thomas has played four games for Houston, averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 assists. That included a 27-point, five-steal performance last Saturday against Utah by the Big East’s defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018. Thomas was drafted in the second round by the 76ers then traded to Denver in 2018.
Hugo Kamentani has earned the Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer program's first All-American nod in program history. The junior forward was tabbed Third Team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches. The All-America award joins a growing list of accolades for Kametani. He was previously named First Team All-West Region, Summit League Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-Summit, and All-Newcomer Team earlier this season. Kametani led the Mavericks and the Summit League with 19 points and nine goals this season. He added an assist, 36 shots, 18 shots on goal, and three games winners. Nebraska-Omaha's NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round with a 1-0 overtime loss to Stanford on May 2nd. They finished the season 7-3-1.
Northeast Community College has named a new director of athletics. Jerrett Mills, who has served as associate athletic director at Northeast since 2018, has been named to the position. Mills, who has been serving as interim athletic director since March, has been heavily involved in the administration of Northeast athletics for the past three years. He has assisted in all aspects of day-to-day operations of the athletic department, including the sports information responsibilities and game management duties, serving as the primary administrator of the Northeast social media accounts and the webmaster for the athletic website. Mills succeeds Kurt Kohler, who is now executive director of the Minnesota Athletic Conference. Mills begins his new duties on May 17.
The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast track & field squads participated in yesterday’s C-5 District Meet in Atkinson. In the boys’ standings, Battle Creek was the champion with 148 points while the Knights finished second with 110 points. The Eagles didn’t total any points. In the girls’ standings, Battle Creek was also the champion with 105 points while runner-up Norfolk Catholic accumulated 95 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished seventh with 37 points. State qualifiers for the Knights included Kade Pieper (1st-Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (1st-100 & 1st-200); Ben Hammond (1st-3200 & 2nd-1600); Travis Kalous (2nd-800); Carly Marshall (2nd-300 H); Elly Piper (1st-Discus); Jozy Piper (2nd-Discus & 2nd-Shot Put); Mary Fennessy (1st-Shot Put); & Channatee Robles (3rd-HJ). The Eagles’ state qualifiers included Halle Berner (2nd-200 & 2nd-400) and Kendra Petersen (2nd-TJ). Additional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, the Northeast Hawks take on Iowa Central Community College in the opening round of the Region XI Four-team double elimination tournament at Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 1:00. The other matchup has Kirkwood versus Des Moines Area Community College. Elsewhere in baseball, Nebraska hosts Northwestern at 6:30, Creighton is in South Orange, New Jersey to play Seton Hall at 2:00, Nebraska-Omaha entertains Oral Roberts in a 3:00 doubleheader, and the Omaha Storm Chasers play the Columbus Clippers in Ohio at 6:05. In other events, the Norfolk High boys golf team hosts their own invitational at 9:00 AM at Norfolk Country Club. Teams participating include Norfolk, York, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Millard West, Millard North, Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, and Lincoln Southwest. The State Soccer Championships continue today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘B’ Girls Tournament, Norris meets Lexington at 10:00, Omaha Duchesne takes on Omaha Mercy at 1:00, Omaha Skutt faces Omaha Roncalli at 4:00, and Columbus Scotus tangles with Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 7:00.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Columbus Clippers 6 (Bsbl); UNO 5 North Dakota 0 (Summit League SB Tourn.).
State Soccer Championships: Lexington 2 South Sioux City 0; Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2 Columbus Scotus 0; Bennington 1 Grand Island NW 0; Omaha Skutt 10 Platteview 0 (Class ‘B’ Boys).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Toronto 8 Atlanta 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Final Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 2
Final Boston 8 Oakland 1
Final Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 1
Final Houston 4 Texas 3
Final Cleveland 4 Seattle 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 1
Final St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 0
Final San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 1
Final Colorado 13 Cincinnati 8
Final Miami 5 Arizona 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Clippers 113 Charlotte 90
Final Milwaukee 142 Indiana 133
Final Atlanta 116 Orlando 93
Final New York 102 San Antonio 98
Final Miami 106 Philadelphia 94
Final Chicago 114 Toronto 102
Final Denver 114 Minnesota 103
Final Memphis 116 Sacramento 110
Final Phoenix 118 Portland 117
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3
Final Calgary 4 Vancouver 1
Final Colorado 5 Los Angeles 1
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final D.C. United 1 Chicago 0