Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 19, 2021

Jaime Jaquez dropped in 27 points and UCLA concluded last night's First Four play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament by downing Michigan State, 86-80 in overtime. John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Texas Southern came back from a 30-20 halftime deficit to beat Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52. Drake earned its first NCAA Tournament win since 1971 as Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points in a 53-52 victory over Wichita State. Devante Carter made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining to lift Norfolk State past Appalachian State, 54-53.
The NFL says it is investigating allegations that Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after three masseuses filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback. In lawsuits filed this week, two women alleged that Watson made unwanted sexual contact during massages last year, and the third alleged he forced her into a sexual act. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.
Nebraska wrestlers Mikey Labriola and Taylor Venz have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Championship quarterfinals in St. Louis, Missouri after picking up victories in their respective second round matches last night. Eight Nebraska wrestlers remain alive in the tournament as the team ends the first day at the national championships tied for ninth place with 14.5 points. Liam Cronin, Ridge Lovett, Chad Red Jr., and Peyton Robb fell in their respective second round bouts, but will wrestle back through the consolation bracket on Friday. Both Eric Schultz and Christian Lance ended the night by advancing in the consolation bracket. Closing his 2020-21 season, former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking fell in the first consolation round to Navy's #21 Andrew Cerniglia by a 5-3 decision. The senior finishes the season 5-8 overall after competing at his first career NCAA Championships. He is 33-25 overall in his career as a Husker. Session III quarterfinals and consolation matches get started Friday at 10:00. Semifinals will be contested starting at 7:00.
44 student-athletes from Wayne State were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams. For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 30 of the 44 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher. The women’s indoor track and field team had 18 selections followed by men’s indoor track and field with twelve. Women’s basketball had ten selections with men’s basketball collecting four honorees. Among the honorees includes were Wayne’s Kylie Hammer from the women’s basketball team. Honored from men’s track & field were Columbus’ Nathan Hiemer and Niobrara’s Cade Kalkowski. Among the honorees from women’s track & field included Hartington’s Sophia Noecker, Tekemah’s Marin Jetensky, Newcastle’s Allie Rosener, Pierce’ Carly Sutherland, Wayne’s Andrea Torres, and Scribner’s Kendra Paasch.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their first high school soccer rankings. In the boys criteria, in the Omaha World Herald, Omaha South is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is ranked first, South Sioux City comes in second, Columbus Scotus is eighth, and Schuyler is ranked ninth. In the Lincoln Journal Star boys rankings, Omaha Creighton Prep is first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is ranked first, South Sioux City comes in third, and Columbus Scotus is ranked seventh. In the Omaha World Herald girls rankings, Omaha Marian is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is ranked first and Columbus Scotus is third. In the Lincoln Journal Star girls rankings, Omaha Marian comes in first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is first and Columbus Scotus is ranked sixth.
The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys track & field team gets their season underway today when they participate in the Wayne State High School Meet. The Knights return three boys and five girls who were involved in the State Track & Field Championships from two years ago as last year’s spring season was cancelled. Returning are Mary Fennessy (5th Shot Put); Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Charlie Fischer, Jozy Piper, Jackson Clausen, Dylan Barnes, and Travis Kalous. Norfolk Catholic has 31 boys & 26 girls out this season. Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Wayne State, Plainview, Battle Creek, O’Neill, Pierce, the Mid State Conference Meet also hosted by Pierce, the district meet at West Holt in Atkinson, and their own invitational which they host on May 6th. The Knights will also host Lutheran High Northeast in a dual on March 25th.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in the women’s basketball National Invitation Tournament, Nebraska is in Colliersville, Tennessee to play University of Texas-Martin at 11:00 and Creighton visits Rockford, Illinois to play Bowling Green at 2:00. In baseball, the Norfolk High hosts Lincoln East in a 5:00 doubleheader, Nebraska is at Iowa at 4:00, Creighton visits Kansas at 3:00, and Nebraska-Omaha entertains South Dakota State in a 2:00 doubleheader. Also, the Norfolk Catholic track & field team opens their season at the Wayne State High School Meet at 12:00.
Local Scores: Nfk High 2 Lincoln North Star 1 (B. Socc.); Lincoln North Star 1 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Columbus 12-4 Nfk High 2-1 (Bsbl DH); Iowa Western CC 25-25-25 NECC 17-8-12 (VB); Iowa Western CC 13-10 NECC 0-1 (SB DH); UNO 2 Eastern Illinois 0 (M. Socc.); Butler 4 Creighton 0 (W. Socc.).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week, in the final Sportstalk of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Class ‘D-1’ Champion coach Joe Hesse of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells/Dodge’ Kevin Janata, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Matt Steffen. Girls hoops will be a topic with Class ‘D-2’ State champion coach Bryan Reichmuth of Humphrey St. Francis, Ponca’s Bob Hayes, and Northeast Hawks women’s Coach Matt Svehla. Also, Northeast Hawks volleyball general Amanda Schultze & Neligh/Oakdale wrestling coaches Gary Davis & Brett Arehart.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 131 Utah 122
Final Atlanta 116 Oklahoma City 93
Final New York 94 Orlando 93
Final Portland 101 New Orleans 93
Final Minnesota 123 Phoenix 119
Final L.A. Lakers 116 Charlotte 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 2
Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Islanders 3
Final Nashville 2 Florida 1
Final Boston 4 Buffalo 1
Final OT Columbus 3 Carolina 2
Final New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 2
Final Detroit 3 Dallas 2
Final Edmonton 2 Winnipeg 1
Final Colorado 5 Minnesota 1
Final OT Anaheim 3 Arizona 2