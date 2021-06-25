Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Paul George delivered 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 106-92 to pull within two games to one in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Reggie Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers, who took control with a 21-3 run that gave them a 71-56 lead in the third quarter. Suns guard Chris Paul made his series debut after coming out of COVID-19 protocol, finishing with 15 points and twelve assists. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points, nine boards, and two blocked shots.
The Chicago Cubs have thrown the major league's record-tying seventh no-hitter of the season, doing it in a 4-0 shutout of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Zach Davies issued five of the Cubs' eight walks but kept the defending World Series champs in check before three relievers finished the gem. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to conclude the Cubbies' 17th no-hitter.
Homers by Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit powered the home-team New York Yankees to their seventh win in nine games, 8-1 over the Kansas City Royals. Judge opened the scoring with a first-inning blast and finished with three hits. Sanchez went deep for the second straight game, a three-run shot in the sixth to break the game open. KC falls to 33-40.
For the first time since 2018, Nebraska men's basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced yesterday by the Big Ten and the Big East Conferences. The 2021 meeting is set for November 16th at Pinnacle Bank Arena, marking the earliest date of the Husker-Bluejay non-conference matchup in series history. Start time and television information will be announced at a later date, as all eight Gavitt Tipoff Games are televised nationally on either FS1 or BTN. Creighton hosted the last two games in the non-conference series, as last year's matchup was moved to Omaha because of COVID-19. The last time Nebraska hosted Creighton, the Huskers posted a 95-75 win on Dec. 8, 2018. The 2021 meeting will mark the first time since the 2008-09 season that the matchup has taken place in November. Creighton went 22-9 and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2021, but the Bluejays will replace all five starters from that team. The Huskers were 7-20 last season.
Ivan Melendez singled in the go-ahead run and Zach Zubia broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas knocked Virginia out of the College World Series with a 6-2 victory last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The second national seeded Longhorns won their second elimination game to reach the Bracket Two final. They’ll play Mississippi State needing to win this evening and again Saturday to advance to the best-of-three finals. The loss ended an impressive postseason run for the Cavaliers. They made the NCAA Tournament as a three regional seed and were playing their seventh elimination game. In games today, Vanderbilt will meet North Carolina State at 1:00 and Texas will play Mississippi State at 6:00.
Sam Manwarren of Kansas was a force to reckon with behind the plate for the Northeast Hawks baseball team this spring. For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA DII Baseball ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winner with a .995 field percentage as the starting catcher for the Hawks. Manwarren recorded 354 put-outs in 383 total chances, while tallying just two errors. At the plate, he had a .339 batting average and a .469 on-base percentage. Manwarren also hit 13 doubles, six home runs and tallied 38 RBI.
Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans missed out on the cut of the Discus event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon last night. The top three qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, July 23-August 8. He finished 16th on the first night of the event. Schuurmans’ throws were 193’01, 187’07, & 187’06. The mark to advance last night to this evening’s finals was 194’01. Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place. Schuurmans also was a member of the United States team at the Pan American Games in 2016. He also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College and the Discus Class ‘A’ State Championship in 2006.
It might be the first all-lefty matchup in the Final of the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship, with Omaha's Christopher Atkinson and Connor Steichen advancing at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook. The two southpaws each won two matches yesterday, with Atkinson defeating Lincoln's Brock Rowley in the quarterfinals, 3 and 2 and Doniphan's Ethan Smith 2-up in the semifinals. Steichen beat Hastings’ Brayden Schram 6 & 4 in the quarterfinals and Omaha's Will Mullin 3 and 2 in the semifinals. Neither Steichen nor Atkinson have won a Nebraska Golf Association title before. They will face off in the 18-hole Final at 8:00 AM. Also in golf, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot a 71 on the second day of the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament yesterday at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island. After shooting a 67 on Tuesday, he is at a two-day 138 and is tied for tenth place and is currently six strokes off the lead.
Wahoo's Lauren Thiele won a title at the same place her oldest sister won seven years ago, taking the 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook yesterday with a 2 & 1 win over Papillion's Sydney Taake. Thiele’s victory was her second title. Her sister, Haley, won the 2014 Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship at Heritage Hills, by defeating their other sister, Hannah.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Iowa 6 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Fremont at Nfk Seniors (Bsbl DH-5:00); Omaha Storm Chasers at Iowa (Bsbl DH-4:05).
