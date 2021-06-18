Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 18, 2021

The depleted Brooklyn Nets never led in a 104-89 loss to Milwaukee last night in their NBA Playoff Semifinal Game Six. Khris Middleton scored 38 points with ten rebounds and five assists and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points and 17 boards to force a seventh game in their NBA second-round playoff series. Kevin Durant had 32 points and eleven rebounds for the Nets. Game Seven will take place Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle tells ESPN it was totally his decision to step down after 13 seasons. Carlisle led the Mavericks to an NBA title in 2011. Beside Dallas, six other NBA squads have coaching vacancies. They are New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland, and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
Officials in charge of the College Football Playoff have opened two days of meetings in suburban Chicago. The main topic is whether to expand the four-team playoff to twelve, as proposed by a working group. Six spots would be reserved for league champions and the rest would go to at-large teams. The discussions put league championship games in the spotlight. The winner would be in the mix for a playoff bid, but an upset would hurt the league's chances overall.
Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann has earned a nod as a preseason candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Domann turned himself into a consistent playmaker in 2020 and is going to be counted on as one of the stalwarts of a veteran defense again this fall. The versatile defender played every snap for the Huskers in eight games last year and compiled 58 tackles (6.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and five pass break-ups. That was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten. Domann moved to outside linebacker before the 2019 season and has found a home on the edge, where he can rush the quarterback but also capably drop into coverage or line up over the slot. The preseason list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy includes 42 defensive players, including eight from the Big Ten.
De'Mornay Pierson-El's dreams of playing in the NFL are still alive after it was reported yesterday by the Omaha World Herald that the former Husker is signing with the Denver Broncos. Pierson-El has bounced around all levels of professional football since his Nebraska career ended in 2017. He most recently was with the Las Vegas Raiders when he was signed to the team's practice squad for a few weeks in September and October 2020. Now he'll get another NFL opportunity with the Broncos, earning a roster spot for training camp after a recent tryout. Pierson-El has played receiver and returned kicks at his various pro stops. He has yet to play in an NFL game. At Nebraska, Pierson-El battled through injuries to finish his Husker career with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and eleven touchdowns, along with 26 rushes for 67 yards. He made his name on special teams, earning All-America honors in 2014 as a punt returner.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team has landed a recruit from Reno, Nevada. Running back Ashton Hayes chose the Huskers from eleven other offers including Cal. The 5’11, 180 pound Hayes just finished his junior year of high school. The fifth member of the Class of 2022, scampered for 2,429 yards and 30 touchdowns, and added 346 receiving yards and a pair of scores as a sophomore.
The Nebraska women's basketball team will return to an 18-game regular-season conference schedule in 2021-22, the Huskers announced along with their Big Ten home, away and double-plays. The Huskers, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Amy Williams, will face NCAA Elite Eight qualifier Indiana and NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Iowa both home and away during Big Ten play. Nebraska, which advanced to the round of 16 in the 2021 Postseason WNIT, will also take on Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin both on the road and at Pinnacle Bank Arena next season. NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Michigan and NCAA qualifiers Northwestern and Rutgers, highlight Nebraska's Big Ten home-only games, along with the Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Red will face NCAA Sweet Sixteen qualifier Maryland along with NCAA participant Michigan State and nationally ranked Ohio State in road-only Big Ten match-ups, in addition to a meeting against Illinois in Champaign. Overall, Nebraska is scheduled to play nine of its 18 regular-season conference games against teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including five on the road and four at home.
Home runs have defined the NCAA baseball tournament so far. A total of 381 have been hit in 123 games. That's the highest total through super regionals since at least 2005. History says its unlikely homers will come at the same rate once the College World Series begins at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha for the College World Series beginning Saturday. Coaches know their teams will need to be versatile offensively. Division I Baseball Committee chairman Jeff Altier says he expects plenty of homers. He says the college game has become similar to pro ball with batters swinging for fences every at-bat.
Simone Manuel revealed the reason behind her surprising failure to make the 100-meter freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The 24-year-old sprinter says she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, or burnout, in March. Manuel suffered from symptoms including insomnia, depression, anxiety and muscle soreness. She had to take a complete break from training and swimming for three weeks and didn't return to the pool until mid-April. Manuel won't be able to defend her 100 free title at the Tokyo Games. She says she'll still try to make the team in the 50 freestyle beginning Saturday in Omaha.
The first two rounds of matches were completed and eight players remain at the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, including the top seed Nate Vontz of Lincoln, who has not cooled off. Vontz won both his Round of 32 match and Round of 16 match. Regarding area golfers in the Round of 32, Atkinson’s Mason Hale was a 2 up winner, Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer lost 3 & 2, Norfolk’s Lance Lawson won his match 1 up, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes was a 2 & 1 winner, and Norfolk’s Jake Kluver dropped his Round of 32 match 1 up. In the Round of 16, Hale lost 4 & 2, Heimes fell 1 up, and Lawson was a 4 & 3 winner. Lawson will face Omaha’s Andy Sajevic in the quarterfinals this morning.
The 37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games will be played this evening at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College. The girls’ contest will start at 6:00 followed by the boys game at 8:00. Making up the boys’ dark squad are Norfolk’s Kallan Herman, Lutheran High Northeast’s Grant Colligan, Wakefield’s Blake Brown & Justin Erb, Oakland/Craig’s Gunnar Ray, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene, Walthill’s Kaden Sheridan & Jalen Merrick, Pierce’ Dawson Watts, and Wynot’s Anthony Haberman. The team will be coached by Wakefield’s Joe Wendte & Lutheran High Northeast’s Kenny Blank. Representing the boys’ light team are Norfolk Catholic’s Christian Mickelson, Madison’s Jakwon Webb, BRLD’s Lucas Vogt, Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer, Osmond’s Graysen Schultze, North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld, Twin River’s Weston Graham, Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick, Ponca’s Bryar Bennett, and Cael Hartung of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The squad will be coached by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse & Madison’s Dan Fuhs. Making up the girls’ dark squad are Norfolk’s Hailey Kleinschmit, Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner & Alissa Kosch, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, South Sioux City’s Hannah Strom, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner, Neligh/Oakdale’s Paige Furstenau, and Winnebago’s Keisha Snyder. The team will be coached by Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Laurel O’Malley & Humphrey St. Francis’ Bryan Reichmuth. Representing the girls’ light team are Lutheran High Northeast’s Chloe Spence, Crofton’s Lacey Sprackel & Kaley Einrem, BRLD’s Caragan Tietz, Pierce’ Kenzie Moeller, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, O’Neill’s Alyssa Eichelberger, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann, and West Point-Beemer’s Sidney Swanson. The squad will be coached by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Kandee Hanzel & Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Craig Wortmann.
Local Schedule: Nfk Golden Girls 18’s vs. Wahoo at Hastings (Class ‘B’ ASA SB State Tourn-5:30); Nfk Seniors vs. Jackson, MN-2:30; Sioux Falls West-5:30 (Dakota Bsbl Classic at Sioux Falls); Louisville at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 6 Louisville 5 (Bsbl).
