Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are within two games to one in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while Utah took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semis. Khris Middleton scored a team-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday hit a go-ahead layup with eleven seconds remaining to send the Bucks past the Brooklyn Nets, 86-83. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses in a late 14-2 run that carried them to a 117-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
A son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler and two of his former players have described in detail how they were molested by the team’s longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about it. Matt Schembechler and two former players told similar stories during a news conference about how Dr. Robert E. Anderson molested and digitally penetrated them during physical exams decades ago. They also talked about how Bo Schembechler refused to protect them and allowed Anderson to continue abusing players and other patients for years. Anderson died in 2008, two years after Schembechler.
Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor in the Kansas City Royals’ 6-1 win at Oakland. Minor gave up one run and three hits while fanning eight over seven innings to help Kansas City halt a five-game skid. The Royals improve to 30-31 and are 7.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
The College Football Playoff has a plan to expand to twelve teams. The plan is not final nor finalized, but there is a good chance what the College Football Playoff unveiled yesterday is going to be very close to what is implemented. When? Good question and one of several that need to be addressed after college football managed to make huge news in the middle of June.
The NCAA super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament get underway today. In regionals starting today, top seed Arkansas opens at home against North Carolina State, East Carolina visits Vanderbilt, Stanford is at Texas Tech, and Arizona hosts Ole Miss. Saturday openers have South Florida at Texas, LSU visiting Tennessee, Mississippi State hosts Notre Dame, and Virginia entertains Dallas Baptist. Winners in the best-of-three series advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic will be held on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk at 12:00. West Holt’s Steve Neptune will lead the ‘Red’ Team while BRLD’s Dan Maresh is in charge of the ‘White’. Norfolk Catholic’s Cayden Cunningham, Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, and Austin Meikle will play for the ‘Red’. Lutheran High Northeast’s Quinn Pape, Eli Knapp, Garrett Boelter, Adam Echtenkamp, and assistant coach Justin Jordan are also among the representatives of the ‘Red’. Norfolk High’s Brayden Hanley, Dalton Ruth, Joshua Schamp, Diedrick Ulrich, and assistant coach Trevor Staman are on the roster for the ‘White’.
The 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3:00 on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk. The ‘Light’ Team is made up of Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt & Chloe Spence, Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Marshall, Taylor Kautz, & Mary Fennessy, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Oakland/Craig’s Josie Richards, Wayne’s Lauren Pick, Ponca’s Josie Reed, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, and Crofton’s Kaley Einrem. The team will be coached by Norfolk Catholic’s Michaela Bellar & Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Cami Oelsligle. Among the members of the ‘Dark’ squad include Lutheran High Northeast’s Halle Berner, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Tessa Metchke, & Rachel Dierks, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, Kayden Schumacher, & Bailey Lemburg, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner & Renee Brummels, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, Pender’s Zoey Lehmkuhl, and West Point-Beemer’s Reece Snodgrass. The team will be coached by Clarkson/Leigh’s Becky Schneider and Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Diane Kasselder.
The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday. The girls' game will tip-off at 5:00, with the boys' contest to follow. Regarding the girls’ game, Columbus Scotus’ Ava Kuhl & BRLD’s Caragan Tietz will play for the ‘Hyundai’ team while Columbus Scotus’ Kamryn Chohon & Janae Rusher will represent the ‘Cadillac’ squad. Regarding the boys’ contest, Burwell’s Barak Birch will play for the ‘Chevrolet’ team and Oakland/Craig’s Gunnar Ray and Evan Haisch of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge will representatives for the ‘GMC’ All-Stars.
Local Scores: Columbus Bullets 8-6 Nfk Rogue 18’s 5-7 (SB DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 16 St. Paul 9 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors vs. Yankton, SD-10:30; Vs. Sioux Falls East-12:45 at Yankton, SD (Lewis & Clark Bsbl Tourn.); Nfk Rogue 18’s vs. BCF Fastpitch at Mitchell, SD (Lowell Rang SB Tourn.); Omaha Storm Chasers at St. Paul (Bsbl-7:05).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 8 Seattle 3
Final Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2
Final Boston 12 Houston 8
Final Minnesota 7 N.Y. Yankees 5
Final Kansas City 6 Oakland 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco at Washington 2:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 3
Final Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 2
Final Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3
Final Miami 11 Colorado 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Milwaukee 86 Brooklyn 83
Final Utah 117 L.A. Clippers 111
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Vegas 6 Colorado 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 89 Los Angeles 71