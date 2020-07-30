Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 31, 2020

LeBron James rebounded his own miss and scored on a putback with 12.8 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers shaded the LA Clippers 103-101 last night. James finished with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and seven assists while teammate Anthony Davis totaled 34 points and eight boards in the win. Paul George netted 30 points and Kawhi Leonard pumped in 28 points in the loss for the Clippers. The Lakers own the best record in the West at 50-14.
Rudy Gobert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds left, giving the Utah Jazz a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA’s restart. Gobert had 14 points, twelve rebounds and three blocks. New Orleans led for most of the game and by as many as 16 points but Brandon Ingram’s three-point attempt at the horn rimmed out in a bitter end to his 23-point night. Zion Williamson was deemed fit to start after recently returning to practice but his playing time was limited. He scored 13 points in 15 minutes.
The SEC is the latest college conference to announce that it will play only league games in 2020. University presidents have agreed on a ten-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26 and will conclude with the SEC title game on Dec. 19. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced plans to play only conference games, while the ACC has announced a reworked eleven-game schedule that left room for one non-conference game.
Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to ESPN. The addition of McCoy will push Ronald Jones, who took over duties on first and second down for the Bucs last season but struggled at times in pass protection and isn't a natural pass-catcher. Tampa Bay needed a running back who could contribute in the passing game, and McCoy has done that in previous stops. Rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn was expected to help in this area, but he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save since 2017 and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3, overcoming Miguel Cabrera’s first multihomer game since 2016. Once a standout closer for St. Louis, Rosenthal has struggled with his health and his effectiveness in recent years, finishing 2019 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with the Nationals and Tigers. The Royals have scored 25 of their 31 runs this year in the first five innings, but this time their offense came through late, with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. KC improves to 3-4 and will return home to host the Chicago White Sox tonight at 7:05. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Omaha's Andy Sajevic repeated the feat he accomplished ten years ago, charging in the final round yesterday to win the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur ten years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow. He triumphed again yesterday at the same place, shooting a final round 72 (+1) to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 (-3) total. It's his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs. Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74 yesterday and finished at 296. Plainview’s Tucker Knnak carded a 77 yesterday to total a 301 and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes finished at 315 after an 86 on Thursday.
Local Schedule: Nfk Golden Girls 18’s vs. Lincoln Rockets (T2 Summer SB Classic at Omaha-6:30).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!