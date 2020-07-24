Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 24, 2020

The New York Yankees took the major league season opener as they earned a 4-1 win over the Nationals in Washington, a game called because of rain in the top of the sixth inning. Giancarlo Stanton put the Yanks ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the first inning off Max Scherzer, who struck out eleven batters over 5 1/3 innings. Gerrit Cole allowed just one hit over five frames, a first-inning blast by Adam Eaton. The Nationals opened the season without slugger Juan Soto. The outfielder tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list hours before yesterday's game.
Kike Hernandez was the hitting star in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-1 trouncing of San Francisco, going 4-5 with a two-run homer and five RBIs. Hernandez delivered a two-run single while Los Angeles scored five times in the seventh. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was 1-5 with two strikeouts in his first game since signing the second-richest contract in major league history.
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups.
The faculty of the University of Kentucky’s African American and Africana Studies program has asked UK president Eli Capilouto to change the name of Rupp Arena because the legendary basketball coach's name "has come to stand for racism and exclusion" and "alienates Black students, fans, and attendees." In a letter to Capilouto yesterday, the African American and Africana Studies program faculty outlined additional steps it wanted Kentucky to take to eradicate racism on campus. In addition to removing Rupp's name from the UK basketball arena in downtown Lexington, the faculty requested that names of "enslavers, Confederate sympathizers, and other white supremacists" be removed from campus buildings as well.
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’dale Robinson was honored yesterday, as he was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award watch list. Robinson, a sophomore wide receiver from Kentucky, is the only returnee among the four 2019 finalists. He put together a strong 2019 campaign, catching 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 340 yards and three scores. Robinson finished in the top three on the Huskers in both rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns. He set school marks for both catches and yards by a true freshman, while becoming just the fourth true freshman in Nebraska history to post at least 1,000 all-purpose yards. The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 6-11 Columbus 3-3 (Bsbl DH).
Local Schedule: Nfk Golden Girls 18’s vs. Omaha Gold-12:00 (USSSA SB Tune-Up Tourn. At Grand Island).
