Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 17, 2020

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. The Washington Post reported yesterday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. The team issued a statement saying that “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.” Three members of the front office have left the organization within the past week.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tested positive for the coronavirus and has yet to make the trip to Orlando, Florida, to join the team for the NBA restart, according to ESPN. Bledsoe, a starter for Milwaukee, is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season. The Bucks arrived in Orlando on July 9 and are scheduled to play their first scrimmage against the San Antonio Spurs on July 23. Milwaukee's first seeding game is July 31 against Boston. When Bledsoe arrives in Orlando, he would be subject to a minimum of a two-day quarantine, per league protocol.
Houston Rockets guard and league scoring leader James Harden practiced with his team yesterday for the first time in more than four months. He explained that his arrival at the league’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World was delayed by family issues. Harden came to Disney earlier this week, satisfied his league-mandated quarantine requirements and got cleared to participate. He has been working out but said it was his first time playing actual 5-on-5, contact-laden basketball in more than a month.
The Big East will cancel all nonconference competitions for its fall sports teams, according to the Omaha World Herald. It's a predictable decision following recent rescheduling announcements from other prominent leagues amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news affects Creighton’s volleyball team, men’s and women’s soccer teams and the cross country program. In the last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 switched to conference-only schedules for fall sports, and the SEC and ACC both decided the start of the season would be delayed for Olympic fall sports. The Big East’s announcement follows that same trend. The league has yet to make any decisions regarding basketball, or any other winter or spring sport. Creighton is grouped with Xavier, Butler, Marquette and DePaul in the Big East Midwest Division. The Jays’ soccer teams and volleyball squad will not face any other conference team outside of that five-team group in the regular season. In soccer, if all goes to plan, CU is now set to play an eight-game league schedule, with home-and-homes against the rest of its division. In volleyball, the Jays will have a 16-game conference season, with four matches against each squad in its new division.
The Nebraska football team has added a three-star 2020 prospect as a walk-on according to the Omaha World Herald. Jaquez Yant, a running back from Florida, announced the move on social media yesterday. The 6’0, 185-pounder was considered a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, with both services reporting offers from Mississippi and Southern Miss. Yant is coming off a pair of strong campaigns as an upperclassman. As a junior he ran for 908 yards on 108 carries (8.4 average) and rushed for ten touchdowns. In 13 games as a senior he added 583 more rushing yards on 99 attempts (5.9) and scored ten more times.
The Nebraska athletic department turned a $12 million profit during the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Omaha World Herald. The yearly USA Today database includes information on 227 athletic departments budgets. Nebraska ranked 21st in total revenue, bringing in slightly more than $136.2 million. NU spent $124 million in total expenses. The $12 million in profit is second-most in the Big Ten, behind Indiana, which made $13 million. Nebraska was seventh in the Big Ten in revenue, just behind Iowa and Michigan State and ahead of Minnesota. The Huskers were eighth in spending, ahead of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Purdue. Texas brought in the most revenue at $223.8 million, and Ohio State was the highest spender, shelling out $220.5 million to fund the athletic department.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver missed the cut at the four-day Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas yesterday. He finished with a 151 after a 74 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday. Kluver was two strokes off the cut. The field of 156 players includes some of the best college players and juniors in the nation.
