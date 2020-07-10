Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 10, 2020

The Big Ten Conference says it will not play nonconference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference. In a statement, the Big Ten said that limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions will give the conference the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions “based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.” Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. For Nebraska football, that means nonconference home games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26) will be canceled. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.
The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before playing at Duke. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. Williamson had filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports. In court filings yesterday, Ford’s attorneys included a letter signed by Williamson and his stepfather to repay a 2018 loan from a different agency. Williamson’s attorney says those documents are “fraudulent.”
ESPN reports that the UFC says it is "troubled" by the actions of fighter Mike Perry, who was involved in a physical altercation at a bar this week that was caught on video in which he also yelled racial slurs. In a statement yesterday, the UFC said Perry has apologized and "committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling," after a video that showed Perry punching a man at a Texas restaurant surfaced online Wednesday night. The UFC said it will not be offering Perry his next bout at this time. Perry, his team and the UFC have "agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program," the promotion's statement said. No arrest has been made, and no charges have been filed, though the Lubbock Police Department is investigating Perry for one count of misdemeanor assault. According to the incident report obtained by ESPN, Perry is accused of striking multiple people at Lubbock establishment Table 82 on Tuesday night. In the aftermath of the skirmish, Perry could be heard yelling racial slurs.
Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew will continue on her basketball path to walk in the footsteps of greatness as the Kansas native agreed to a contract with Spartak Vidnoye Moscow Region. Agnew will play in Vidnoye, Moscow on the same team that once saw all-time greats like Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Becky Hammon and Diana Taurasi play. While the season typically begins in late September and runs until early March, the 2020-21 season could be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Having recently traveled to Florida to play the WNBA season for the Atlanta Dream, Agnew will travel to Moscow following the conclusion of the Dream's shortened 2020 campaign.
The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team has added three commitments for the 2020-21 season. Brianna Bauer joins the team after spending her freshman season on the volleyball squad. As a senior at O’Neill High School, Bauer averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game. Ashley Hassett joins Northeast from North Platte Community College where she led the Knights in scoring with 14.7 points per game and rebounding with 7.1. Patricija Peric joins the Hawks as a freshman from Croatia. In high school, she guided her team to three state championships, while being a member of a traveling team where she competed internationally throughout Europe. Northeast finished last season with a 27-4 record.
The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship concluded yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff. Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski won the three-day event after finishing at (+2) 218. He won by a single stroke. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Wisner’s Rockney Peck tied for eighth place at 226, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver shot 233, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes carded a 235, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer put up a 238, Columbus’ Nolan Fleming shot 239, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon carded a 244.
The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska football game is at 2:00 Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium. Among the players representing the ‘North’ are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jacob Keiser & Rex Becker, Fullerton’s Isaac Gleason, BRLD’s Jaxon Johnson, Columbus’ Landon Thompson, and Pierce’ Kage Heisinger. Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer will play for the ‘South’.
