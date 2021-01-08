Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 8, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its 122-109 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn last night according to ESPN. The Sixers stayed overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing this morning, sources said. The team will do a new round of testing Friday in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols. Curry, who sat out last night’s game with left ankle soreness, spent the first quarter on the bench before the Sixers were made aware of a positive test, sources said.
Three 2020 Husker football players have been recognized as winners of long-standing Nebraska senior awards. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle earned the Guy Chamberlin Trophy following his standout Husker career. Bootle finished in the top ten in school history in pass breakups and made 32 consecutive starts to close his Husker career. He was a 2020 team captain and earned All-Big Ten accolades twice during his Husker career. Linebacker Collin Miller is the recipient of the Tom Novak Award. Miller started the first four games of the 2020 season, before an injury cut short his senior year. A 2020 captain, Miller had 27 tackles this season and made 122 career tackles, including eight tackles for loss. Defensive lineman Ben Stille was honored with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award. An Ashland native, Stille was a standout in 2020, earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. He made 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season and 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a Husker. Bootle, Miller and Stille will be recognized at the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha next week, but are unable to attend the event.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Osmond at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls host Omaha North at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic girls entertain Battle Creek at 7:45, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are in Fargo to play North Dakota State starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Wayne State men visit Concordia St. Paul at 6:00, and the Wildcat women are home against Concordia St. Paul at 6:30. Also, the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Wilber/Clatonia Dual Tournament at 3:30. They will face Wakefield, Logan View, Bishop Neumann, Wilber/Clatonia, and Milford. Also, the Nebraska wrestling team hosts Minnesota in an 8:00 dual, and the Norfolk High girls & boys diving teams take part in the first day of the Millard South Invitational at 10:00.
Local Scores: Wayne 55 NC 43 (BBB); Nfk High 81 South Sioux City 49 (BBB); Nfk High 61 South Sioux City 56 (GBB); Wakefield 64 LHNE 59 (GBB); (15) Michigan 64 Nebraska 62 (WBB).
