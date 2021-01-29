Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 29, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger return next season if the math works out. Roethlisberger carries a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021, a number team president Art Rooney II says is too high. Rooney says the team has already approached Roethlisberger about finding a workaround that gives the team some financial flexibility in the offseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers have their first losing streak of the season. Blake Griffin scored 23 points and had six assists in leading Detroit’s 107-92 win over the Lakers. He led five players in double figures. Griffin’s three-pointer with 6:54 remaining started a 16-0 run that put the Pistons ahead by 17. LeBron James had 22 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds but only two of those points came after halftime. Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and ten boards. Anthony Davis missed the game with a right quad contusion after playing in Wednesday’s one-point loss to the 76ers. The Lakers, who have now lost two games in a row, drop to 14-6.
Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State and play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. She joins Taylor Wilshire, Jazlin De Haan, and Gabrielle Gergen of Iowa along with Kalli Kroeker of Roca, Nebraska as members of the 2021 Wildcat volleyball recruiting class. The Wildcats are ranked 13th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Spring Preseason Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. They finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark, ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competed in yesterday’s Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce. The host team was the champion with 178 points. They won by seven points. The Knights finished seventh with 84 points. Francisco Mendez (160) was a champion. Allan Olander (145) & Isaac Wilcox (285) placed second. Dominic Liess (106) got third.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High visits Fremont starting with the boys game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the Norfolk Catholic boys are at Humphrey St. Francis at 7:30. Pregame coverage at approximately 7:15. In other basketball games, the Nebraska-Omaha men go to Vermillion to play the University of South Dakota at 7:00, the Wayne State men visit Winona State in Minnesota at 6:00, and the Wayne State women is home versus Winona State at 6:30. In volleyball, Nebraska entertains Northwestern at 6:00, and Creighton hosts South Dakota at 7:00.
Local Scores: Columbus 67 Nfk High 64 (BBB); Nfk High 55 Columbus 43 (GBB); Boone Central 38 NC 34 (GBB); Lincoln SW 151 Nfk High 32 (B. SW. Dual); Lincoln SW 106 Nfk High 79 (G. SW. Dual); North Iowa Area CC 17-24-25-25-17 NECC 25-25-20-21-15 (VB); Nebraska 84 Wisconsin 68 (WBB).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Jared Oswald; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; Wynot BB’s Lee Heimes; & Crofton/Bloomfield WR’s Caden Alexander.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Houston 104 Portland 101
Final Detroit 107 L.A. Lakers 92
Final L.A. Clippers 109 Miami 105
Final Phoenix 114 Golden State 93
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis at Vegas 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 1
Final OT Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 0
Final Washington 6 N-Y Islanders 3
Final OT N-Y Rangers 3 Buffalo 2
Final SO Columbus 3 Florida 2
Final Montreal 4 Calgary 2
Final Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 3
Final Dallas 7 Detroit 3
Final Colorado 3 San Jose 0
Final Arizona 3 Anaheim 2
Final Vancouver 4 Ottawa 1
Final Toronto 4 Edmonton 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(3)Villanova at UConn 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Oregon at (23)UCLA 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (1)Gonzaga 90 San Diego 62
Final (6)Houston 83 Tulane 60
Final (15)Kansas 59 TCU 51