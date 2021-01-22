Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 22, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a successful start to their seven-game road trip by winning for the twelfth time in 16 games. LeBron James pumped in a season-high 34 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead four players in double figures and the Lakers bounced back from Monday’s meltdown against Golden State by downing the Bucks, 113-106 in Milwaukee. The Lakers shot 19-37 from three-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and twelve rebounds for Milwaukee to lead four players in double figures, but he also committed nine turnovers. The Bucks fall to 9-5.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson announced yesterday his commitment to walk on for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers extended him a walk-on offer in September. He also had an FBS offer from Charlotte, plus Division II schools Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State. Thompson played wide receiver and linebacker for Lincoln Southeast. The 6’4, 200 pound athlete had 14 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. He also recorded 45 tackles. Thompson is the second Lincoln Southeast player to join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class. The other is defensive back Derek Branch. The Huskers signed twelve walk-ons in December, and another in Bellevue West’ CJ Lilienkamp, who committed earlier this month.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the NCAA wants to guarantee that the College World Series has games on back-to-back weekends so it’s announced plans to restructure the format starting in 2022. Instead of opening action on a Saturday, the CWS will begin on a Friday. And the championship series will run Saturday-Monday instead of Monday-Wednesday. The change trims the CWS schedule by one day. It’s the format that the CWS had from 2003 to 2007, when it first featured a best-of-three showdown between the winners of the two brackets. This year’s CWS format remains unchanged. It’s set to be played from June 19-30 in Omaha. Last year, the NCAA halted play about one-third of the way through the season, announcing in March that it had canceled the 2020 College World Series.
Creighton men's soccer coach Johnny Torres announced the schedule for the 2021 spring season. The Bluejays are slated to play twelve matches against outside competition, including six of those contests at Morrison Stadium. The BIG EAST will be split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season, the Midwest Division and the East Division. Creighton will compete in the five-team Midwest division, along with Butler, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier. The Bluejays are slated to play home and home matches against each divisional opponent. The East division will comprise of six teams Connecticut, Georgetown, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall and Villanova and each team will play ten league matches. The spring 2021 BIG EAST Championship is scheduled to take place April 14-17 and will be hosted by the highest overall seed across both divisions. The championship will consist of four teams, the top two from each division. Creighton will open the 2021 campaign on Feb. 20 at Marquette to open BIG EAST action.
Wayne State was voted fifth in the 2021 NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll. Junior outfielder Andrew Hanson and sophomore pitcher Ryan Obrecht were listed as Wildcat players to watch this season. They were 8-7 in nonconference play last season when the reminder of the 2020 schedule was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Augustana was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season. Wayne state is slated to open the 2021 season Feb. 19 at Newman in Kansas for a four-game series before conference play begins in March.
The 17th ranked in NJCAA Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball team gets their season underway on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 when they entertain Marshalltown of Iowa. The Hawks will also have home matches this year versus Iowa schools in Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, Indian Hills, Des Moines Area, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Ellsworth, Southeastern, Hawkeye, and Central of Columbus. The reigning four-time Region XI champion Hawks look for a return trip to the DII National Tournament for the fifth-year in a row. Northeast finished 22-18 in the fall of 2019 and reached the national tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
In high school basketball last night, the Norfolk High boys clipped Lincoln High 66-64. Kallan Herman had 36 points and Isaac Heimes added 21 to the win. The Panthers trailed 22-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime, and 48-46 after three quarters before rallying for the win. They improve to 4-9 on the season. The Norfolk Catholic boys defeated Neligh/Oakdale 60-41. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 22 points. They led 15-10 after the first quarter, 28-14 at halftime, and 46-28 after three quarters. NC moves to 10-4 for the season. The Lady Knights beat Neligh/Oakdale in their contest 54-41. Elly Piper scored twelve points and had eight rebounds and Avery Yosten added ten points. Norfolk Catholic led 14-8 after the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime, and 48-28 after three quarters. They are now 8-7.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Leigh to play Clarkson/Leigh starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls host Lincoln High at 5:00, the Wayne State men entertains Upper Iowa at 6:30, and the Wayne State women are in Fayette, Iowa to play Upper Iowa at 6:00. In volleyball, Nebraska goes to Bloomington to face Indiana at 5:00 and Creighton is home versus Nebraska-Omaha at 6:00.
Local Scores: Pierce 48 NC 25; Battle Creek 36 NC 32 (NC WR Tri.); Kearney 123 Nfk High 61 (B. SW Dual); Nfk High 116 Kearney 69 (G. SW Dual).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’ Matt Shelsta; NC’s Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NECC’s Matt Svehla & Amanda Schultze; & HSF GBB’s Bryan Reichmuth.
Saturday Afternoon: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams go to Lincoln Pius X for a doubleheader starting with the boys contest at 1:45 followed by the girls game at 4:30. Pregame coverage at 1:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Lakers 113 Milwaukee 106
Final New York 119 Golden State 104
Final Utah 129 New Orleans 118
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida at Carolina 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final N-Y Islanders 4 New Jersey 1
Final Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 1
Final OT Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2
Final SO Boston 5 Philadelphia 4
Final Montreal 7 Vancouver 3
Final Los Angeles 4 Colorado 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final Indiana 81 (4)Iowa 69
Final (24)UCLA 61 California 57