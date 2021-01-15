Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 15, 2021

The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons. The 41-year-old Saleh is recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players and had been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017.
From the broadcast booth to back on the sidelines. Urban Meyer has agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a two-year absence from football. The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%. The Jaguars have lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered to pay almost $8.3 million in summary judgment to a Pennsylvania loan company after a defaulted loan in 2016, New York State Supreme Court records show. DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC sued Peterson in 2018 after the running back failed to pay an initial sum of $5.2 million, including interest, by March 1, 2017. On Wednesday, DVS asked for nearly $8.3, which includes continued interest. Peterson made $1.05 million last season from the Lions.
Jonathan Rutledge, hired last winter to oversee Nebraska's special teams in an off-the-field role, has been let go by NU coach Scott Frost, according to the Omaha World Herald. Rutledge was a senior special teams analyst for NU, which had some success this season in the third phase. All-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp, who Rutledge recruited from LSU succeeded but the team had several other struggles, particularly on kickoff and kickoff return. Nebraska's punting game was mediocre, as well, after the Australian punter Rutledge recruited to take the job, Daniel Cerni, suffered a season-ending injury in practice. It's not known whether Nebraska will replace Rutledge, who made $150,000 last year, with an on the field special teams coordinator who is one of NU's ten full-time assistants, or will continue to look at finding an analyst in an off-the-field role. In other Husker football news, one of Nebraska’s top tacklers from the past two seasons is returning for his sixth year of football in 2021 and bolstering an improved run defense. Inside linebacker Will Honas, who logged 57 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games last season, announced he’s taking advantage of the NCAA-allowed extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
The Creighton volleyball program spent much of last fall and the last nine days on the practice floor hoping for the chance to play in the spring of 2021. Yesterday, that patience was rewarded with the announcement of seven non-conference matches. Creighton's BIG EAST schedule is still being finalized and will be announced upon completion. The regular-season starts on Jan. 22nd, when the Bluejays host Nebraska-Omaha at 6:00. Two days later the Bluejays will square off against Northern Iowa in a 2:00 contest. They will also entertain South Dakota and two matches versus Marquette while visiting South Dakota and Kansas State. The NCAA Tournament is expected to be completed April 8-24, with the Final Four set for CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton was ranked 15th last Tuesday in the AVCA's preseason poll.
Conference officials say the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans and moved to a smaller venue in Sioux Falls because of the COVID-19 concerns. The tournament is scheduled March 6-9. It has been originally slated for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which seats about 12,000, and now will be held at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon. Conference commissioner Tom Douple says that while the move is disappointing, the welfare of all those involved is the highest priority.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High boys visit Lincoln North Star at 7:45, the Norfolk High girls host Lincoln North Star at 7:30, the Norfolk Catholic girls' home game versus Wayne has been postponed, the Wayne State men are home versus Minnesota State at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women host South Dakota State at 3:00, and the Wayne State women’s game at Minnesota State has been postponed. Also, the fifth ranked Nebraska wrestling team visits top ranked Iowa in Iowa City at 8:00.
Local Scores: Battle Creek 43 LHNE 35 (BBB); Battle Creek 44 LHNE 33 (GBB); NC 60 Creighton 15; NC 43 Summerland 30 (Creighton WR Tri.).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Jared Oswald; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson & Matt Svehla; & Humphrey St. Francis BB’s Eric Kessler.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 125 Miami 108
Final Toronto 111 Charlotte 108
Final Houston 109 San Antonio 105
Final Indiana 111 Portland 87
Final Denver 114 Golden State 104
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Dallas at Florida 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Washington 6 Buffalo 4
Final SO Boston 3 New Jersey 2
Final Carolina 3 Detroit 0
Final Nashville 3 Columbus 1
Final OT Winnipeg 4 Calgary 3
Final Edmonton 5 Vancouver 2
Final SO San Jose 4 Arizona 3
Final Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
Final OT Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 3
Final N-Y Islanders 4 N-Y Rangers 0
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan St. at (5)Iowa 9 p.m. (Postponed)
(11)Houston at South Florida 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Arizona St. at (22)Oregon 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (1)Gonzaga 95 Pepperdine 70