Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 5, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James had 27 points, ten rebounds and ten assists, and Dennis Schröder added 21 points. Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 16 for the Nuggets, who struggled down the stretch of this rematch of the Western Conference finals won by the Lakers in the bubble. Nikola Jokic managed just 13 points and ten rebounds after getting 47 points and 12 boards Sunday.
The NBA told its teams last night that it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta. The game and skills competitions will be held on March 7. That’s according to a memo given to teams from the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. It remains unclear when players would have to report to Atlanta and how testing will work there, or if fans will be part of the game. There has been a backlash from players regarding holding the game, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James.
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will carry forward the lessons learned from 2020. In his annual state of the league news conference yesterday, Goodell said topics for future discussion range from battling the pandemic to minority coaching hires to scheduling to the NFL’s working relationship with the players’ union. As for what changes from the pandemic season are worth keeping in a post-COVID-19 world, Goodell said virtual sessions “are going to be a part of our life for a long time” because coaches and players were able to remotely work through the playbooks in 2020. Goodell said he feels strongly about the value of training camp and preseason games. NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns is advocating getting rid of the offseason and OTAs permanently. Goodell said the league will look into tweaking the rules for teams that hire new coaches as a way to ensure more diversity in the coaching ranks.
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash or a player to be named later. Fowler batted .233 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games last season, his fourth with St. Louis. The switch-hitting former Rockies and Cubs slugger is a career .259 hitter with 127 homers and 561 RBIs. While Fowler can play all three outfield positions, he likely is a short-term solution in right field for the Angels, who would prefer to give more minor league development time to Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues. In semifinal games at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce takes on Norfolk Catholic at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15. The other semifinal contest has Wayne playing Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:15. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangles with O’Neill at 5:30 and Boone Central faces Battle Creek at 7:15. In other basketball games, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln Southeast at 7:30 while the Lady Panthers visit Lincoln Southeast at 7:30. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast is in Macy to play Omaha Nation for a girl/boy doubleheader starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha men entertains Western Illinois at 7:00, the Wayne State men are home versus the University of Sioux Falls at 6:30, and the Wayne State women visit Sioux Falls at 6:00. Wrestling sub-district meets get underway across the state. Norfolk Catholic competes in the C3-A Meet at David City Aquinas at 3:00. In volleyball, Nebraska host Maryland at 6:00 and Creighton is home against Marquette at 7:00.
Local Scores: Crofton 56 O’Neill 38; West Point GACC 35 Hartington CC 26; Battle Creek 41 NC 39; Pierce 43 Wayne 33 (GBB Mid State Conf. Tourn.); Penn St. 85 Nebraska 74 (WBB); (DIV I-14) Indian Hills CC, IA 21-27-25-25 NECC 25-25-19-17 (VB).
