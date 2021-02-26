Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 26, 2021

Tiger Woods has been moved to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center yesterday said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute and a rehabilitation program. Woods was hurt Tuesday when an SUV he was driving struck a raised median in a coastal LA suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department says there wasn’t any evidence that Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John Geddert died after being charged with two dozen crimes, including human trafficking. He was supposed to appear in court yesterday. Geddert’s body was found at a rest area. Earlier, Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Geddert of turning his elite Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise by coercing girls to train there and then abusing them. Geddert also was charged with lying to investigators about Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for sexual assault. Geddert had said he wasn't aware of any complaints.
Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points and added seven rebounds to lead four players in double figures and fifth ranked home-team Illinois beat Nebraska 86-70. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with ten points, twelve boards and eight assists for the Illini. Trey McGowens scored 18 points with four rebounds and two steals to lead three players in double figures for the Cornhuskers. Illinois, who led 36-28 at halftime, improves to 17-6 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 5-17 overall and 1-14 in the conference.
Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and top ranked Connecticut won the outright Big East regular-season championship with an 81-49 victory over home-team Creighton last night. Muhl led four players in double figures for the Huskies. U-Conn, who led at halftime 42-21, are 19-1 overall and 16-0 in league play. They never lost a league game in their seven years in the American Athletic Conference, and now they’re two wins away from being perfect in their return to the Big East. Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton. The Bluejays drop to 7-10 overall and 6-7 in the BIG EAST.
This weekend's Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series has been postponed. The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. The matches were postponed due to Wisconsin needing to take COVID-19 contact tracing precautions, a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Wisconsin’s opponent last week, Michigan State, has postponed its matches this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The 10-0 Badgers are ranked first while the 7-1 Huskers come in fourth in the AVCA rankings. Nebraska is scheduled to play next at Illinois on March 5.
Wayne State’s Erin Norling was voted by the league coaches as the inaugural winner of the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award today. A native of Minnesota, Norling is a senior majoring in biology/pre-physician assistant and holds a 3.93 cumulative grade point average. The “NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award” is presented to a NSIC women’s basketball student-athlete who participates at her institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to her team and the university. Norling, was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year after she led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest. Wayne State finished the 2021 season with a 6-10 overall record and 5-9 mark in the NSIC South Division.
The State Swimming & Diving Championships continue today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Diving events were held yesterday with swimming preliminaries today and finals on Saturday. In diving yesterday, Norfolk High’s Kiran Walker finished tenth. Representing the Panthers today will be Annika Harthoorn (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 100 Butterfly, & 100 Backstroke); Joslyn Jacobs (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke, & 200 Individual Medley); Taylor Rossman (200 Freestyle Relay); Maggie Waddington (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, & 50 Freestyle); Marzia Gasparini (200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle, & 100 Backstroke); Elsie Olberding (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Individual Medley, & 100 Breaststroke); Sierra Rader (200 Freestyle Relay); Mason Olmer (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Individual Medley; & 100 Breaststroke); Ben Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle); Nate Filipi (200 Medley Relay; 200 Freestyle Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; & 500 Freestyle); Trey Foecking (200 Freestyle Relay); Owen Ash (200 Freestyle Relay); Brady Faltys (200 Freestyle Relay); Peyton Flohr (200 Freestyle Relay); & Tim Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle).
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln High in an A-2 District opening round game at 5:00. Girls district finals for the right to the State Tournament are played this evening. Regarding Northeast Nebraska teams, in Class ‘C-1’ at 7:00, Winnebago is at Malcolm, Columbus Scotus takes on Broken Bow at Grand Island Northwest, O’Neill faces Syracuse at Hastings College, and West Point-Beemer is at North Bend Central at 6:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in West Point to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Clarkson/Leigh plays Bridgeport at Lexington at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 7:15. In other Class ‘C-2’ 7:00 games, Crofton takes on Freeman at Columbus High School, Ponca meets Cross County at Logan View High School in Hooper, and BRLD faces North Central at Battle Creek. In Class ‘D-1’, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Summerland at 7:00 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tangles with Meridian at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 6:30. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis battles Garden County at Axtell at 7:00, Wynot goes head to head with Sioux County at Valentine at 6:00, and Chambers/Wheeler Central takes on Sumner-Eddyville/Miller at Ord at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men visit the University of Denver starting with the women’s game at 2:00 followed by the men’s contest at 5:00, the Creighton baseball team goes to Nashville, Tennessee to play Lipscomb at 4:30, and the Nebraska-Omaha baseball squad visits Columbia to play the University of Missouri at 3:00.
Local Scores: Hartington CC 52 LHNE 39 (BBB C-2-5 Sub-Dist. Final); Lincoln SW 58 Nfk High 35 (GBB A-3 Dist. Final); NECC 72 Ellsworth CC, IA 63 (MBB); NECC 78 Ellsworth CC, IA 40 (WBB); WSC 73 St. Cloud State 70 (NSIC MBB Tourn.); (1) Connecticut 81 Creighton 49 (WBB); Michigan St. 2 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.); Missouri 1 Creighton 0 (W. Socc.); Central Arkansas 9 UNO 1; UNO 8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (SB).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Dave Nelson; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson. Also wrestling coaches Chad Schumacher from Class ‘D’ Champion Plainview & O’Neill’s Bryan Corkle.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 111 Dallas 97
Final Brooklyn 129 Orlando 92
Final New York 140 Sacramento 121
Final Memphis 122 L.A. Clippers 94
Final Washington 112 Denver 110
Final Milwaukee 129 New Orleans 125
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Chicago 2 Columbus 0
Final Ottawa 6 Calgary 1
Final N-Y Islanders 7 Boston 2
Final Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2
Final OT New Jersey 4 Buffalo 3
Final Florida 3 Dallas 2
Final Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1
Final Detroit 5 Nashville 2
Final Winnipeg 6 Montreal 3
Final Edmonton 3 Vancouver 0
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(12)Houston at Wichita St. 7 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (1)Gonzaga 89 Santa Clara 75
Final (3)Michigan 79 (9)Iowa 57
Final Michigan St. 71 (4)Ohio St. 67
Final (5)Illinois 86 Nebraska 70
Final (12)Houston 81 W. Kentucky 57
Final Colorado 80 (19)Southern Cal 62
Final (22)San Diego St. 78 Boise St. 66