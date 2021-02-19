Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha yesterday. Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points. They won by 84.5 points. The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) is the state champion after winning a 2-1 decision over Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman. Josh Licking (160) finished as the runner-up after dropping an 18-5 major decision to Millard South’s Antrell Taylor. Austin Miller (170) also was runner-up after falling in a 5-2 decision to Columbus’ Blayze Standley. Jake Licking (145) placed fourth after a 3-2 mark. Gavin Van Driel (113); Weston Godfrey (132); & Brayden Heffner (285) finished 2-2. Plainview are Class ‘D’ Champions after totaling 110.5 points. They won by 35.5 points. Elkhorn Valley got fifth with 71.5, Burwell was sixth with 63.5, Neligh/Oakdale totaled 59 points to get eighth, and North Central finished ninth with 58.
The State Wrestling Championships continue today at CHI Health Center Omaha as Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ get underway. Class ‘B’ gets their competition underway at 9:00 AM while Class ‘C’ starts at 5:00. Norfolk Catholic will be represented in the Class ‘C’ tournament by Dominic Liess (106); Allan Olander (145); Francisco Mendez (160); & Isaac Wilcox (285). Lutheran High Northeast will showcase Jazsper Ames (220). Reports can be heard today and Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln Northeast at 7:15, the Norfolk Catholic boys entertain Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45, the Lutheran High Northeast boys are in Howells to play Howells/Dodge at 7:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are home versus North Dakota starting with the women’s game at 3:00 and the men’s contest at 7:00, the Wayne State men are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to play Augustana at 7:00, the Wayne State women host Augustana at 6:30, and the Nebraska volleyball team entertains Minnesota at 8:00.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant are the leading fan vote-getters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game. Joining James on the West starting lineup are Denver center Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State guard Stephen Curry and Dallas guard Luka Doncic. Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid join Durant in the East starting frontcourt, with Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the teams’ starting guards.
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round selection next year. The 2022 draft pick can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after twelve games.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Omaha Storm Chasers will open the 2021 season on April 6 and play their first home game a week later on April 13. The 142-game schedule was unveiled today, about a week after a significant realignment of Minor League Baseball was announced. The Chasers are now in the 20-team Triple-A East league and will only play games this season against the six other teams in the Midwest Division. There will be no postseason play. In total, the Chasers will play 42 games against the Iowa Cubs (24 home, 18 away), 36 versus the St. Paul Saints (18, 18), 24 against the Toledo Mud Hens (12, 12), 18 versus the Columbus Clippers (6, 12), twelve against the Louisville Bats (6, 6) and ten versus the Indianapolis Indians (6, 4).
The Wayne State women’s golf team was picked to finish tenth in the 2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll with freshman Jazmine Taylor listed as the Wildcat Golfer to Watch this season. The Wildcat women’s golf program returns to competition this season after being suspended at the end of the 2012-13 campaign. Augustana edged Sioux Falls for the top spot in the coaches’ poll. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season in Litchfield, Arizona at the SMSU Spring Invite March 8th.
Local Scores: NC 45 Clarkson/Leigh 27 (GBB C-2-6 Sub-Dist. Final); Nfk High 43 Lincoln NE 31 (GBB); NECC 25-25-25 Southwestern CC, IA 19-15-17; NECC 25-25-25 Iowa Lakes CC 9-21-19 (NECC VB Tri.); McCook CC 19 NECC 18; North Platte CC 5 NECC 3 (SB).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Matt Shelsta; NC’s Henry Aschoff & Tim Kassmeier; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NECC’s Matt Svehla & Amanda Schultze.
Congratulations to Norfolk High’s Jesse Lewis! 106 lb. Class ‘A’ State Champion!
