Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 12, 2021

Stephen Curry knocked down ten three-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Orlando Magic 111-105. Curry made four of his first seven three-point attempts and finished 10-19 from deep and even had one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four three-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games. Orlando was already missing four key players then lost guard Frank Mason III to a strained right groin early in the game.
ESPN reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo a minor surgical procedure on his knee this offseason. A source close to the situation told ESPN that this was not a recent injury and that Brady, who led the Bucs to a victory Sunday in Super Bowl LV, had been planning the procedure for months. It wasn't immediately clear which knee the procedure will be on. Brady was not listed on the Bucs' injury report all season. He was listed on the report as "not injury related" when he was given a handful of off days by Coach Bruce Arians. Brady wore a brace on his left knee Wednesday during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade. But wearing the brace is not uncommon for the 43-year-old Brady, who also wears it when golfing and during other recreational activities.
Yoshiro Mori says he is resigning as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. The decision follows sexist comments in which Mori implied that women talk too much. Mori’s departure at an executive board meeting comes after more than a week of non-stop criticism about his remarks earlier this month.
Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski is one of 30 players named by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on its Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Player of the Year. This year's list features representation from 25 different schools across ten conferences. The list will be cut to ten semifinalists on March 4 and again to four finalists on March 16. A point guard from Massachusetts, Zegarowski averages 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds per game this season and has helped 19th ranked Creighton to a 15-5 overall record. He ranks fourth in three-pointers per game and fifth in assists per game in the BIG EAST. The recognition is the latest of many honors received by Zegarowski as a Bluejay. He was named a Preseason First Team All-American by Blue Ribbon CBB Yearbook, Basketball Times and Stadium, and also voted by league coaches as the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year. Zegarowski is also one of ten men on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List and is also a candidate for the John R. Wooden Award.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Omaha Northwest starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic boys entertain David City Aquinas at 7:30, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Stanton at 7:30, the Nebraska men are home against Illinois at 8:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are at the University of Missouri-Kansas City starting with the women’s contest at 2:00 followed by the men’s game at 7:00, the Wayne State men visit Marshall, Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00, and the Wayne State women host Southwest Minnesota State at 6:30. Also, the Nebraska volleyball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers at 3:00, and the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams compete in the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Fremont at 11:00. In diving yesterday, Brendyn Luna finished tenth.
Local Scores: Crofton 56 NC 36 (GBB); Des Moines Area CC 24-25-25-25 NECC 26-18-9-7 (VB); Iowa 88 Nebraska 81 (WBB).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson, Justin Grey, & Jared Oswald; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; & NECC’s Dan Anderson.
Saturday Afternoon: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Omaha South starting with the girls game at 2:45 followed by the boys contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 2:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Boston 120 Toronto 106
Final Miami 101 Houston 94
Final Indiana 111 Detroit 95
Final Golden State 111 Orlando 105
Final Portland 118 Philadelphia 114
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey at Philadelphia 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Washington at Buffalo 7 p.m. (Postponed)
St. Louis at Minnesota 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Arizona at Colorado 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2
Final SO Pittsburgh 4 N-Y Islanders 3
Final Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1
Final Columbus 6 Chicago 5
Final Edmonton 3 Montreal 0
Final Nashville 3 Detroit 2
Final Carolina 5 Dallas 3
Final Anaheim 1 Vegas 0
Final Los Angeles 6 San Jose 2
Final Calgary 3 Vancouver 1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Gonzaga at Santa Clara 10 p.m. (Postponed)
(6)Illinois at (3)Michigan 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (20)Southern Cal 69 Washington 54
Final Minnesota 71 (24)Purdue 68