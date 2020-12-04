Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 4, 2020

Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as today after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse". Seattle signed Gordon in September hoping he would be reinstated at some point during the 2020 season.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel with the team to LSU today according to ESPN. "I'll be there," Saban said on his radio show last night. Saban, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24. SEC protocols call for a minimum ten-day quarantine, making today the earliest he could return to activity. Saban reported only minor symptoms of the virus. Top ranked 8-0 Alabama will play 3-4 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.
Raina Perez made a three-pointer with 3:07 left that put eighth ranked North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended top ranked South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory last night. The Wolfpack beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. South Carolina lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.
D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 87-66 last night in Des Moines, Iowa. Roman Penn had a double-double with ten points and ten assists for Drake. Matt Pile scored 17 points with nine rebounds for the Mavericks while Ayo Akinwole added 14 points and Wanjang Tut had 11 points and six boards. The Bulldogs led at halftime 40-32 as they improve to 3-0. UNO falls to 1-4.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school basketball seasons continue to get underway with immediate family members welcome only, the Norfolk High boys host Millard South at 7:00, the Norfolk High girls visit Millard South at 5:30, the Creighton men entertain Kenesaw State at 4:00, the Creighton women are in Cincinnati, Ohio to play Xavier at 5:00, and the Nebraska women open at home versus Oral Roberts at 6:00. Also, the Norfolk High wrestling team start their season at the Fremont Invitational at 3:30 where no spectators are welcome.
The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling squad gets their season underway on Saturday when they compete in the Howells/Dodge Invite at 9:30 AM. The Eagles have five wrestlers out this season in Evan Glazer, Chantz Ames, Johan Rojas, Brayden Thoms, and Judah Deichmann. The team will participate in tournaments at Howells/Dodge, Summerland, Stanton, Osmond, Pierce, Wisner/Pilger, Neligh/Oakdale, and Plainview. Lutheran High Northeast recently announced that Collier Miller replaced Adam Thompson.
Local Scores: LHNE 61 Wisner/Pilger 50 (BBB); LHNE 68 Wisner/Pilger 31 (GBB); NC 73 Omaha Gross 54 (BBB); Omaha Gross 50 NC 35 (GBB); Nfk High 109 South Sioux City 39 (B. Swim); Nfk High 149 South Sioux City 25 (G. Swim).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Matt Shelsta; NC’s Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; LCC BB’s Todd Erwin; Wynot GBB’s Steve Wieseler; & Columbus wrestling’s Adam Keiswetter.
Saturday Night: The Norfolk High boys basketball team visits Bellevue West at 7:15. Pregame coverage at 6:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Temple at (12)Villanova 7 p.m. (Canceled)
St. John's at (17)Texas Tech 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (3)Iowa 99 W. Illinois 58
Final (7)Kansas 89 Washburn 54
Final (16)Virginia Tech 64 VMI 57
Final (25)Arizona St. 70 California 62
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Minnesota 3 Sporting Kansas City 0