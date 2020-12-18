Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 18, 2020

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6-7 from three-point range, and ninth ranked Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John’s in Queens, New York last night. Zegarowski, who also dished out five assists, led five players in double figures for the Bluejays. The team bounced back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night and are now 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST. Damien Jefferson had ten points, ten rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Bishop added eleven points and ten boards for Creighton. They led at halftime 41-34. Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 17 points and five rebounds as St. John's fell to 5-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Dalano Banton had a triple-double to lead Nebraska to a 110-64 victory over NAIA-member Doane last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and matched a career-best with 10 assists. He also blocked three shots, and has reached double figure scoring in each game this season. Teddy Allen, who led five players in double figures, had eleven of his 16 points in the first half for Nebraska. Yvan Ouedraogo had career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored eleven points apiece for Doane. The Huskers, who led at halftime 57-26, improve to 4-3 while Doane is 0-1.
Drake Jeffries had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Wyoming edged Nebraska-Omaha 82-78 last night in Laramie. Hunter Maldoado added a double-double for the Cowboys with 14 points and twelve rebounds. Wanjang Tut led the Mavericks with a career-high 27 points, nine boards, and four blocked shots. Matt Pile, who eclipsed 1000 points in his career, added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Akinwole contributed 14 points and six rebounds. Wyoming, who led at halftime 33-30, improves to 6-1 overall while UNO drops to 2-7.
Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp was recognized as the Big Ten's top kicker yesterday, being named the Kicker of the Year. Culp is in his first year with the Huskers, and was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the league coaches and media panel. A native of Arizona, Culp has connected on 13-15 field goals this season, including a streak of nine consecutive field goals made over a five-game stretch. Culp is also perfect on 16 PAT attempts this season. He leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally in field goals per game. Culp also ranks second in the Big Ten in field goal accuracy at 87%.
The Nebraska football team is on the road in Piscataway, New Jersey this evening at 6:30 to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Huskers have a 2-5 mark after falling at home to Minnesota 24-17 last Saturday while Rutgers edged Maryland in overtime last Saturday 27-24 to improve to 3-5. This season, NU has beaten Penn State & Purdue while losing to Ohio State, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. They are being outscored on average 30.6-22.4. The Scarlet Knights have won games at the expense of Michigan State, Purdue, and Maryland while dropping contests to Indiana, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, and Penn State. Rutgers is being outscored their foes on average of 32.7-27.4. Tonight's game can be seen on BTN.
The Wayne State men’s basketball team was selected eighth in the Preseason NSIC South Division Coaches’ Poll. Junior forward Jordan Janssen was listed as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. The team return three starters and six letter winners from last season’s team that was 10-22 overall and 7-15 in NSIC games. Augustana edged Sioux Falls as the team to beat in the NSIC South Division this season. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on January 2nd hosting Northern State at 3:30.
The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team have run their personal win streak over Lutheran High Northeast to nine game after beating the visiting the seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lady Eagles last night 64-30. The home-team Lady Knights had four players score eight point apiece to lead a balanced attack in the win. Avery Yosten & Jozy Piper both added ten rebounds each. The Lady Eagles’ Mia Wiederin led the Lady Eagles with nine points in the loss. Norfolk Catholic led 11-5 after the first quarter, 27-10 at halftime, and 50-20 after three quarters. Both teams are now 2-3 on the season. Norfolk Catholic leads the matchup between the two teams 12-1dating back to 2005.
Local Scores: Kearney 87 Norfolk High 68 (BBB); Wyoming 82 Nebraska-Omaha 78 (MBB); (3) Connecticut 80 Creighton 47 (WBB); Illinois St. 69 Nebraska-Omaha 38 (WBB).
