Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 11, 2020

The Los Angeles Rams were totally dominant in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots last night in Los Angeles. Rookie Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards and Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ first meeting with New England since their embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl in February 2019. Cam Newton passed for 119 yards before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Patriot coach Bill Belicheck announced after the game that Newton will remain as his starting quarterback. The Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season.
Silence is not golden for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. The NBA has slapped $25,000 fines on Irving and the Nets because Irving has refused to speak to the media thus far during the preseason. The league says Irving has refused on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability, which is now being held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. Irving released a statement through his publicist last Friday to address his media silence, saying he wanted to ensure that his message was conveyed properly.
Six standout players and a long-time assistant coach are part of the 2020 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class. The group includes five former Husker players and a Division II All-American. The 2020 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted in the fall of 2021 at a banquet and a Nebraska home football game, with the date to be determined later. The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will also select a 2021 class which will be announced next summer and honored next fall. Three players and one assistant coach from the 1970 national championship team were selected to the 2020 class by acclimation of the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The 1970 team is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Nebraska's first national championship. Inductees from the 1970 team include quarterback Van Brownson, fullback and 1970 team captain Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter, and eleven-year Cornhusker assistant coach Carl Selmer. Each of the three players earned honorable-mention All-Big Eight accolades during the 1970 season. Two other former Husker standouts were voted in as members of the 2020 class. Defensive end Ray Phillips, was an all-conference defensive end for the Huskers in 1976, while I-back Doug DuBose was a two-time All-Big Eight pick in 1984 and 1985. The final member of the 2020 class is Chris Bober, a standout offensive lineman and Division II All-American for the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks in the late 1990s.
The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team competed yesterday in the Summerland Invitational at Clearwater. O’Neill was the champion with 195.5 points. They won by 86 points. Lutheran High Northeast totaled 39 points. Chantz Ames (285) was the champion; Evan Glaser (195) was third. Johan Rojas (160) got fourth; Brayden Thomas (106) finished sixth; and Julian Deichmann (285) was eighth. The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad defeated Elkhorn Valley 42-33 in a dual in Tilden. Winners for the Knights included Brandon Kollars (170-Fall 5:22); Isaac Wilcox (285-Fall 3:42); Dominic Liess (113-Dec 5-1); Kanyon Talton (145-Dec 12-6); Ben Sousek (Fft.); Mason Weidner (Fft.); Ben Morland (Fft.); & Francisco Mendez (Fft.). The Knights are 1-0 in duals.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys host Bishop Neumann of Wahoo starting with the girls contest at 5:30 followed by the boys game at approximately 7:15, the Nebraska men visit CHI Health Center Omaha to play Creighton at 6:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha men are in Lawrence, Kansas to take on the University of Kansas at 6:00.
Local Scores: LHNE 57 Pender 35 (BBB); Pender 48 LHNE 43 (GBB); Nebraska 78 Illinois 72 (WBB).
This Evening: The Stanton girls & boys visit Battle Creek starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. This week: Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; BRLD BB’s Cory Meyer; Humphrey/LHF BB’s Joe Hesse; & Howells/Dodge wrestling’s Brian Jones.
Saturday Afternoon: The Norfolk High boys & girls basketball teams host Omaha Westside in a doubleheader. The boys contest starts at 2:00 with pregame coverage at 1:40. The girls game gets underway at 4:30 with pregame coverage at 4:10. Both games can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Schedule: Bishop Neumann at NC (G&B BB-5:30); Nebraska at Creighton (MBB-6:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas (MBB-6:00).
Final L.A. Rams 24 New England 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern U. at (1)Gonzaga 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (24)San Diego St. 80 (23)Arizona St. 68