Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 7, 2020

Jason Day opened the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park.  He’s tied with Brendon Todd.  Right behind was Brooks Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title.  Koepka, who is one of nine golfers that are one shot back at 4-under 66, had six birdies.  Tiger Woods had a new putter and opened with a 68.  Bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, the longest driver on tour, broke his driver when he bent over to pick up his tee.  His support team fetched another shaft.

Texas Tech has fired women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings.  The decision comes a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.  Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in the USA Today story he thought progress was being made in communication in the program.  But he fired Stollings after two days of meetings with players.  Players made claims of demeaning and threatening comments from coaches and staff members in season-ending exit interview over both of Stollings' seasons at Texas Tech.

Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with eleven three-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the eighth spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 last night.  Lillard was 11-18 from three-point range, plus had twelve assists for Portland.  The Blazers closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West.  Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed twelve rebounds for Denver, which remained in the West’s three spot.

 

Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide with a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.  Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year.  The Royals improve to 4-10 on the season and will host the Minnesota Twins this evening at 7:05.  Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.

The Omaha World Herald reports that a group of Nebraska athletes yesterday started a social media campaign with a two-page letter that requested far greater minority representation among athletic leadership positions at NU.  Using the hashtag #LegacyOverImage, the athletes said the "student-athlete minority population is significantly higher than the staff minority population" at Nebraska, which "leads to isolation and tokenization of minority staff within their respective departments."  The group is requesting, among other things, "multiple" people of color serving as senior administrators, head coaches, psychologists and "positions within their respective departments that have hiring power within Nebraska Athletics." The goal, the letter says, is to shrink the person-of-color representation gap between Nebraska student-athletes and Nebraska staff by 50% in three years and 100% in five years.  NU has never had a Black head coach.  The school currently has one minority head coach, swimming and diving head coach Pablo Morales.  The group also calls for a memorial dedicated to George Flippin, the first Black football player to compete for Nebraska, along with Flippin formally being recognized as a captain of the 1893 team.  Other requests include a public statement acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement and 0.5% of annual athletic department proceeds to be donated to Black-owned businesses in Lincoln and charities/organizations that support and serve Black youth and the Black community.  

The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches wrapped up yesterday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.  Kansas won the event by a score of 10.5-5.5.  Norfolk’s Jake Kluver beat Kansas’ Calvin Dillion in a singles match 4 & 3.

The teams are set for today’s 48th Nebraska Cup Matches at Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs, Iowa.  Last year, the Amateur team representing the Nebraska Golf Association defeated the Professional team representing the Nebraska PGA Section in record fashion, 55-17.  The 55 points ties the record for the most scored in the history of these matches.  The Amateurs reclaimed the Cup, bringing the all-time series to 26-21 in favor of the PGA.

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh    6    Minnesota    5    

Final    Cleveland    13    Cincinnati    0    

Final    Philadelphia    5    N.Y. Yankees    4    

Final    Atlanta    4    Toronto    3    

Final    Kansas City    13    Chicago Cubs    2    

Final    Arizona    5    Houston    4    

Final    Miami    8    Baltimore    7    

Final    Milwaukee    8    Chicago White Sox    3    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Oakland    6    Texas    4    

Final    L.A. Angels    6    Seattle    1    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Colorado    6    San Francisco    4    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Sacramento    140    New Orleans    125    

Final    Phoenix    114    Indiana    99    

Final    Milwaukee    130    Miami    116    

Final    L.A. Clippers    126    Dallas    111    

Final    Portland    125    Denver    115    

Final    Houston    113    L.A. Lakers    97    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Vancouver    3    Minnesota    0    

Final    Philadelphia    3    Washington    1    

Final    Vegas    6    St. Louis    4    

Final OT    Columbus    4    Toronto    3    

Final    Calgary    4    Winnipeg    0    

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Seattle    93    Atlanta    92    

Final    Connecticut    91    Dallas    68    

Final    Phoenix    96    Chicago    86    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando City 3, Minnesota 1 

