Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 7, 2020

Jason Day opened the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park. He’s tied with Brendon Todd. Right behind was Brooks Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title. Koepka, who is one of nine golfers that are one shot back at 4-under 66, had six birdies. Tiger Woods had a new putter and opened with a 68. Bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, the longest driver on tour, broke his driver when he bent over to pick up his tee. His support team fetched another shaft.
Texas Tech has fired women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings. The decision comes a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in the USA Today story he thought progress was being made in communication in the program. But he fired Stollings after two days of meetings with players. Players made claims of demeaning and threatening comments from coaches and staff members in season-ending exit interview over both of Stollings' seasons at Texas Tech.
Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with eleven three-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the eighth spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 last night. Lillard was 11-18 from three-point range, plus had twelve assists for Portland. The Blazers closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West. Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed twelve rebounds for Denver, which remained in the West’s three spot.
Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide with a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. The Royals improve to 4-10 on the season and will host the Minnesota Twins this evening at 7:05. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Omaha World Herald reports that a group of Nebraska athletes yesterday started a social media campaign with a two-page letter that requested far greater minority representation among athletic leadership positions at NU. Using the hashtag #LegacyOverImage, the athletes said the "student-athlete minority population is significantly higher than the staff minority population" at Nebraska, which "leads to isolation and tokenization of minority staff within their respective departments." The group is requesting, among other things, "multiple" people of color serving as senior administrators, head coaches, psychologists and "positions within their respective departments that have hiring power within Nebraska Athletics." The goal, the letter says, is to shrink the person-of-color representation gap between Nebraska student-athletes and Nebraska staff by 50% in three years and 100% in five years. NU has never had a Black head coach. The school currently has one minority head coach, swimming and diving head coach Pablo Morales. The group also calls for a memorial dedicated to George Flippin, the first Black football player to compete for Nebraska, along with Flippin formally being recognized as a captain of the 1893 team. Other requests include a public statement acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement and 0.5% of annual athletic department proceeds to be donated to Black-owned businesses in Lincoln and charities/organizations that support and serve Black youth and the Black community.
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches wrapped up yesterday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. Kansas won the event by a score of 10.5-5.5. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver beat Kansas’ Calvin Dillion in a singles match 4 & 3.
The teams are set for today’s 48th Nebraska Cup Matches at Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Last year, the Amateur team representing the Nebraska Golf Association defeated the Professional team representing the Nebraska PGA Section in record fashion, 55-17. The 55 points ties the record for the most scored in the history of these matches. The Amateurs reclaimed the Cup, bringing the all-time series to 26-21 in favor of the PGA.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5
Final Cleveland 13 Cincinnati 0
Final Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Final Atlanta 4 Toronto 3
Final Kansas City 13 Chicago Cubs 2
Final Arizona 5 Houston 4
Final Miami 8 Baltimore 7
Final Milwaukee 8 Chicago White Sox 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Oakland 6 Texas 4
Final L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Sacramento 140 New Orleans 125
Final Phoenix 114 Indiana 99
Final Milwaukee 130 Miami 116
Final L.A. Clippers 126 Dallas 111
Final Portland 125 Denver 115
Final Houston 113 L.A. Lakers 97
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Vancouver 3 Minnesota 0
Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 1
Final Vegas 6 St. Louis 4
Final OT Columbus 4 Toronto 3
Final Calgary 4 Winnipeg 0
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Seattle 93 Atlanta 92
Final Connecticut 91 Dallas 68
Final Phoenix 96 Chicago 86
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Orlando City 3, Minnesota 1