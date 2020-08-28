Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 28, 2020

Professional sports leagues continue to postpone games amid boycotts from players and coaches following the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA hopes to resume its schedule today or tomorrow, and the NHL playoff schedule is on hold until at least tomorrow. Seven more Major League Baseball games were postponed yesterday due to the boycott.
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85. Olson’s family said he died last night. The cause of death wasn't given. Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983. Olson first took the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament during his second season in Tucson to start a string of 25 straight appearances. The Wildcats won a national championship under Olson in 1997 with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon.
A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season. The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten said the lawsuit has no merit. The Omaha World Herald reports that Husker players represented are former Norfolk Catholic standout Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah. Those whose families are “core” members of the Nebraska parents group — which first presented the possibility of legal action in an open letter last week — are Piper, Snodgrass, Hannah, Nelson, and the Banks brothers. The players’ attorney is former Nebraska Speaker of Legislature Mike Flood.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the amount of high-level talent on the Nebraska volleyball team will take another jump in January. Kennedi Orr, the top ranked recruit in the nation in the 2021 graduating class, will graduate from high school one semester early and enroll at Nebraska in January. Nebraska coach John Cook can’t comment on Orr because NCAA rules prevent coaches from speaking on specific recruits until they sign their National Letter of Intent. Orr is a 6’0 setter from Minnesota, who has played with the United States youth national team. In Minnesota, students can play high school sports beginning in the seventh grade. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan since the seventh grade, and has helped the team win four state championships. The high school volleyball season in Minnesota was postponed until winter due to COVID-19. But Orr is sticking with her decision to enroll at Nebraska, and won’t play high school volleyball as a senior. Nebraska’s scheduled season in the fall also was canceled, and the Huskers hope to play a conference season and in a rescheduled NCAA Tournament in the spring. And it's possible Orr may be eligible to play right away for the Huskers, if there is a spring season. But that would require the NCAA to grant midyear enrollees immediate eligibility.
Lincoln's Ed Wyatt finished strong to take the lead after the first round of the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club yesterday. Wyatt, the 2019 Nebraska Senior Match Play Champion, struggled off the tee throughout the day, but closed out his round with back-to-back birdies. He was just one of two players to finish under-par, with his opening 70 (-2), giving him a one-stroke lead. Columbus’ Mike Krumland sits at 74 and Norfolk’s Todd Pospisil & Dave Maggart both shot 77. The event concludes today.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic Knights open in Albion versus Boone Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Bellevue East at 7:00, Lutheran High Northeast is on the road at Madison at 7:00, and in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce visits St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In girls golf, Norfolk High competes in the Kearney Invite at Awarii Dunes at 9:30 AM and Norfolk Catholic faces Columbus Scotus in a dual at Quail Run Golf Course at 4:00.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team gets their season underway on Saturday when they compete in the Lincoln High-Lincoln Northeast Invitational. The Panthers return three athletes from last year in Jack Schwanebeck, Kalen Krohn, and Josh Sumner who competed in the State Championships. They have 24 boys out this season with eight being seniors, four juniors, nine sophomores, and three freshmen. Norfolk’s schedule has them in other invitationals hosted by Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln East, Millard North, Papillion La Vista, Hastings, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln. The Panthers will be at home for duals with Hastings, Kearney, and Columbus while visiting South Sioux City, Columbus, Fremont, and Grand Island.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska held their final cornhole tournament fundraiser last night at Uncle Jarrol’s in Norfolk. Zac Braun and Derick Dorsey placed first while Randy and Melony Arehart were second. Rocky Bullock and Mitch Kirby took third.
Local Scores: Nfk High 9-0 Lincoln SE 1-8 (SB DH); Lincoln SW 25-25-25 Nfk High 13-15-13 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Elgin Public/Pope John 11-20-14 (VB).
Tonight: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits Albion to play Boone Central in their respective openers at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce Bluejays are on the road at St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille. In the opening show of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf, and Humphrey St. Francis’ Eric Kessler. Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt. Also, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball coach Allan Kreikemeier.
Local Schedule: Bellevue East at Nfk High (FB-7:00); NC at Boone Central at Albion (FB-7:00); LHNE at Madison (FB-7:00); Nfk High at Kearney Inv. At Awarri Dunes (GG-9:30 AM); NC at Columbus Scotus at Quail Run GC (GG Dual-4:00).
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Diego 10 Seattle 7
Final Seattle 8 San Diego 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston at Toronto 6:37 p.m. (Postponed)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay 6:40 p.m. (Postponed)
Minnesota at Detroit 4:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas 8:35 p.m.
Final L.A. Angels 12 Houston 5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado at Arizona 6:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Philadelphia at Washington 6:35 p.m.
Final Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 0
Final Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1
Final Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0
Final L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0
Final Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Boston at Philadelphia 1 p.m. (Unnecessary)
Toronto at Brooklyn 1 p.m. (Unnecessary)
Denver at Utah 4 p.m. (Postponed)
Boston at Toronto 6:30 p.m. (Postponed)
L.A. Clippers at Dallas 9 p.m. (Postponed)
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Vegas at Vancouver 9:45 p.m. (Postponed)
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago at Indiana 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Dallas at New York 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Las Vegas at Seattle 10 p.m. (Postponed)