Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 14, 2020

The NBA Playoffs are set. In the West, Portland will meet Memphis in a Play-In Game on Saturday afternoon for the right to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round. Other opening round best-of-seven series includes the LA Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets meeting the Utah Jazz, and the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Houston Rockets. In Eastern Conference first round series, Milwaukee battles Orlando, Toronto takes on Brooklyn, Boston meets Philadelphia, and Miami plays Indiana.
Mookie Betts blasted three home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed San Diego 11-2 last night at Dodger Stadium. Betts finished 4-4 with four runs scored and five RBI. He homered in the second, fourth, and fifth innings for his seventh of the season. Julio Urias was the winning pitcher surrendering only two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. He improves to 3-1 on the season. The Dodgers are now 13-7 on the year.
ESPN reports that Nebraska has ended speculation about breaking from the Big Ten's plan to postpone fall football. "The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference," Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter said in a statement. "It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance." Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos echoed those sentiments yesterday as well. On Monday, amid speculation about the conference's plans to postpone the season during the coronavirus pandemic, Huskers coach Scott Frost said the school was prepared to look at ways to continue playing. After conference presidents and chancellors voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports, Nebraska issued a statement attributed to Green, Carter, Frost and athletic director Bill Moos that said the school was disappointed. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete," the statement said. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN on Wednesday night that it was not an option the conference considered viable. The conference holds all of the Huskers' media rights. The league earned $781.5 million in the most recent fiscal year, according to USA Today, with Nebraska earning a $55.6 million payout.
The Omaha World Herald reports that NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships yesterday, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha. FCS football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are among the fall sports affected. The College Football Playoff operates separately from the NCAA. The Pac-12 and Big Ten both this week became the first two major conferences to announce that their fall sports teams will not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their decisions likely sealed the fate of volleyball’s postseason since several of the sport’s powerhouse programs are members of those two leagues. Whether Omaha would get to host a rescheduled volleyball championship next spring is unclear. The CHI Health Center was set to be the site of the 2020 volleyball final four from Dec. 17-19. Omaha was supposed to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Major League Baseball draft, the College World Series and the Olympic Swim Trials this year.
In light of the NCAA Board of Governors’ decision to direct all institutions and conferences to meet specific requirements to conduct fall sports and the NCAA Division II Presidents Council’s announcement that all NCAA Division II fall championships are canceled, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Board of Directors has canceled NSIC fall competition & championships, and has suspended all athletic competition through December 31, 2020. The decision affects Wayne State athletics. The NSIC is a 16-team, 18-sport, NCAA Division II conference with institutions located in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview and Mark McLaughlin of Platteview will be the head coaches for the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl. The 63rd annual all-star game will be June 5 in Kearney. This year’s Shrine Bowl was the first football game played in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Among Frenzen’s North staff will be Russ Plager of Wayne and Jeff Bargen of Lakeview. Frenzen was a Shrine assistant in 2014.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska held a cornhole tournament fundraiser last night at Uncle Jarrol’s in Norfolk. Champions in Doubles were Jeff Snitily & Neil VanLangen while second place went to Noah Braun and Zac Braun. Noah Braun won the Singles event while Zac Braun was second.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!