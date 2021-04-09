Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Justin Rose opened with a 5-under 65 to grab a four-stroke lead in The Masters at Augusta National. He played the last eleven holes at 9 under and shot 30 on the back side, one off the tournament record shared by Mark Calcaveccia and David Toms. Rose’s 65 looked even better on a day so tough only twelve players broke par, and the average score was 74.5. He tied a Masters record by taking at least a share of first-round lead for the fourth time. Rose has a pair of runner-up finishes at Augusta, including a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia four years ago. Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama share second place. Defending champion Dustin Johnson struggled after setting the record last year at 20-under 268. He failed to break par at Augusta for the first time since the opening round in 2018, closing with a three-putt for double bogey on the 18th to complete a 74.
Chicago White Sox hurler Lance Lynn pitched a five-hitter for the first complete game and shutout in the major leagues this season, a 6-0 whipping of the Kansas City Royals in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Lynn struck out eleven batters and walked none in his second shutout in 238 career starts. Yermín Mercedes kept up his scorching start with a 485-foot homer and Yoán Moncada went deep as well. The Royals drop to 3-3 on the season.
Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun and junior Nicklin Hames were voted to the All-Big Ten First Team by the league's 14 head coaches yesterday. All three were repeat honorees from the 2019 All-Big Ten First Team. Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection. Sun earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors for the second straight year and Hames also garnered All-Big Ten First-Team accolades for the second straight season. The Huskers will open the NCAA Tournament next Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center. Nebraska will play at 2:30 against the winner of the Texas State-Utah Valley first-round match-up.
Coaches of two of the top teams in the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament are complaining about the setup for the event next week in Omaha. First and second round matches and regional semifinals will be played in a convention center with what Nebraska coach John Cook says are inadequate locker facilities. The CHI Health Center arena will be site of the national semifinals and final. Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield says he's disappointed that first- and second-round matches will be streamed on ESPN's digital platforms without play-by-play announcers or analysts.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team will open its April 17 practice to the public. The Huskers will allow 4,000 fans into Memorial Stadium for the workout, which is scheduled for approximately 2:15-4:45. Fans must reserve a mobile ticket at huskers.com/tickets. The tickets will be made available in three groups, beginning with the first wave on Friday at 6:00. The next group of tickets will be made available on Monday at 6:00, with the final group on Wednesday at 6:00. Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain on sale at Huskers.com. All tickets for the spring game are mobile and cost $10.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has awarded Norfolk Country Club the Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Championships for the next three years, according to the Norfolk Area Sports Council. The 2022, 2023 and 2024 Championships were awarded to Norfolk Country Club following yesterday’s Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors Meeting in Lincoln. Norfolk Country Club, which has hosted the event the last three years with the exception of the COVID-19 2020 season, has also been the host to Class ‘A’ Girls State Championships for the past eight years and will do so through 2024.
The Norfolk High track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Grand Island Invitational. In the boys standings, North Platte was the champion with 146 points while the Panthers were the runner-up with 119. In the girls competition, Fremont was the champion with 186 points, Millard West was second at 113, and Norfolk took third with 68 points. Champions for Norfolk included Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); Nealy Brummond (PV); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Christian Williams (300 H); Shon King (LJ); & Dawson Reiman (100 Unified).
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Nebraska hosts Maryland at 6:30, Creighton entertains Villanova at 6:30, and Nebraska-Omaha visits Brookings to play South Dakota State in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the Norfolk High girls tennis team is home versus Lincoln North Star in a 4:00 dual.
Local Scores: Lincoln High 5 Nfk High 2 (B. Socc.); Grand Island 10 Nfk High 9 (11 Inn.); Kearney 4 Nfk High 0 (Grand Island Bsbl Tri.); Nfk High 9 Hastings 0 (G. Tenn. Dual); NC/LHNE at Columbus Scotus (G&B Socc.-Ppd. Rain); NC at Stanton Tri. (BG-Ppd. To Monday).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Boston 7 Baltimore 3
Final Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 0
Final Minnesota 10 Seattle 2
Final L.A. Angels 7 Toronto 5
Final Houston 6 Oakland 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 2
Final Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 2
Final Colorado 7 Arizona 3
Final St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 122 Toronto 113
Final Cleveland 129 Oklahoma City 102
Final Miami 110 L.A. Lakers 104
Final Dallas 116 Milwaukee 101
Final Detroit 113 Sacramento 101
Final Utah 122 Portland 103
Final L.A. Clippers 113 Phoenix 103
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver at Calgary 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Edmonton 3 Ottawa 1
Final New Jersey 6 Buffalo 3
Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Winnipeg 4 Montreal 2
Final Carolina 3 Florida 0
Final Boston 4 Washington 2
Final Tampa Bay 6 Columbus 4
Final SO N-Y Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2
Final Nashville 7 Detroit 1
Final Dallas 5 Chicago 1