Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 30, 2021

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. ESPN reported yesterday in the hours leading up to the NFL Draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”
Quarterbacks were chosen with the first three picks in the NFL Draft last night, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars' selection of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. BYU’s Zach Wilson went second to the New York Jets and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance headed to the San Francisco 49ers at three. It marks just the third time quarterbacks were taken with each of the first three picks in a draft.
The 27th annual Norfolk Track & Field Classic was held yesterday at Johnny Carson Field. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens were honored as the Most Outstanding Performers. Noecker won three gold medals by claiming the 3200, 1600, and was part of the winning 4X800 Relay. He set the Classic record in the 3200 in a time of 9:35.39 which beat the previous 2006 mark by a little over two seconds. Arens won the 3200 & 1600. She also set the Classic record in the 3200 in a time of 11:26.83 which topped the previous 2002 mark of 11:32.04 by a little over five seconds. Other City of Norfolk athletes claiming gold were Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Mary Fennessy (Shot Put); Norfolk High’s Tyler Sellin (110 H); Cole Uzzel (800); Nealy Brummond (PV); Dawson Reiman & Phoebe Matson (Mixed 100 Unified & Mixed LJ Unified); & Mixed 4X100 Unified. Longtime Crofton track & field coach Rod Hegge and Chuck Olsen, longtime director of the Norfolk Youth Track & Field Club, were the recipients of the Northeast Nebraska Track & Field Achievement Award. Norfolk High girls track & field coach Gary Schuurmans, who started the event 27 years ago, will retire at the end of the school year.
The Norfolk High boys golf team took part in yesterday’s Capital City Invitational at Lincoln’s Pioneers Golf Course. Lincoln Pius X was the champion with a 297. They won by three strokes. The Panthers finished tenth with a 325. Grand Island’s Marcus Holling was the medalist after shooting a 69. He won by a single stroke. Isaac Heimes led Norfolk with a 71 to finish fifth.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participated in yesterday’s Columbus Lakeview Invite at Elks Country Club. Columbus Scotus was the champion with a 307, Wayne was second at 328, and the Knights were third with a 344. Columbus Lakeview’s Max Fremarek was the medalist after carding a 73. He won by three strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny finished eighth with an 84, teammate Austin Meikle was ninth at 84, and Aden Dominisse shot an 86 to place 13th.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team competed in yesterday’s Humphrey St. Francis Invitational at Steepleview Golf Course. The host team was the champion with a 357. They won by 17 strokes. The Eagles finished with a 445. Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer was the medalist after shooting a 79. He won by eight strokes. Mason Petersen led Lutheran High Northeast with a 97 to finish ninth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Norfolk High visits Pender to play Thurston/Cuming County in a single game at 5:00, Nebraska hosts Rutgers at 6:30, Creighton entertains St. John’s at 6:30, and Nebraska-Omaha is home against Western Illinois at 6:00.
Local Scores: Lincoln Pius X 10 Nfk High 0 (Bsbl); Lincoln SW 6 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Schuyler 6 NC/LHNE 1 (B. Socc.); LHNE/NC 4 Schuyler 1 (G. Socc.); NECC 11 Dakota Country Technical College, MN 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 4 Dakota Country Technical College, MN 0 (W. Socc.); UNO 3 UNC-Greensboro 2 (NCAA Men’s Soccer Tourn.).
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Thurston/Cuming County at Pender (Bsbl-5:00); Rutgers at Nebraska (Bsbl-6:30); St. John’s at Creighton (Bsbl-6:30); Western Illinois at UNO (Bsbl-6:00).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Oakland 3 Tampa Bay 2
Final Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Final Seattle 1 Houston 0
Final Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 1
Final Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 0
Final Texas 4 Boston 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 3
Final Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Final Chicago Cubs 9 Atlanta 3
Final Arizona 5 Colorado 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Brooklyn 130 Indiana 113
Final Dallas 115 Detroit 105
Final Houston 143 Milwaukee 136
Final Minnesota 126 Golden State 114
Final Denver 121 Toronto 111
Final New Orleans 109 Oklahoma City 95
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Carolina 3 Detroit 1
Final N-Y Islanders 4 N-Y Rangers 0
Final New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 3
Final OT Pittsburgh 5 Washington 4
Final Toronto 4 Vancouver 1
Final OT Florida 4 Chicago 3
Final OT St. Louis 5 Minnesota 4
Final Calgary 3 Edmonton 1
Final Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 0
Final Boston 5 Buffalo 2