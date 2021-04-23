Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 23, 2021

Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19. The school announced Clarke’s death in a release, but did not include any more details. The 6’7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season because of a right leg injury. He averaged 9.6 points. On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group.
Luka Doncic scored 30 points with nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from a 30-game injury absence by topping the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-110. Davis was rusty in his first game since Feb. 14 because of right calf and heel issues, scoring four points on 2-10 shooting while limited to 17 minutes in the first half only.
Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has added former Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher to his staff. Rencher helped Creighton win the Big East regular season title in 2020 and advance to the Sweet 16 this past season. They went 46-16 in his two seasons in Omaha. Rencher helped groom All-Big East selections Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney. Rencher is the University of Texas’ all-time leader in scoring and steals and played basketball professionally from 1995 to 2006 in the NBA, CBA and in Europe.
The 95th Norfolk Track & Field Invitational was held yesterday at Johnny Carson Field. The Panther boys finished third with 75 points. Champion Millard West earned 136 points and Sioux Falls Roosevelt was second with 90. In the girls standings, Millard West was the champion with 149 points while Norfolk was second with 110. Champions for Norfolk included Nealy Brummond (PV); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); the Girls 4X800; Tyler Sellin (110 H); Weston Godfrey (PV); Shon King (LJ); & Unified 4X100. Millard West’s Lindsay Adams set the meet and stadium record in the Long Jump with a mark of 18’5.25.
The Norfolk Catholic track & field squads competed in yesterday’s Tom Martin Pierce/Wausa Invite. In the boys competition, the host team was the champion with 133 points while the Knights were second at 106. In the girls standings, Norfolk Catholic was the champion with 100 points. They won by five points. Champions for Norfolk Catholic included Mary Fennessy (Shot Put); Jozy Piper (Discus); Tiffani Peitz (HJ); Carly Marshall (300 H); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Alex Prim (110 H); & the Boys 4X400. Fennessy broke the school record in the Shot Put that had been in place since 1997. Fennessy's throw was 43'1, breaking Jenny Lange's throw of 41'9.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams participated in yesterday’s Twin River Invitational at Genoa. In the girls standings, East Butler was the champion with 90 points. They won by five points. The Lady Eagles totaled 70 points to place fourth. In the boys’ competition, Twin River was the champion with 141.5 points. They won by 26 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished tied for seventh place with 13 points. Champions for the Eagles included Halle Berner (200) & Kendra Petersen (LJ).
The Norfolk High boys golf squad was involved in yesterday’s Columbus Invitational at Elks Country Club. Grand Island & Omaha Westside tied for the championship with a 324. They were four strokes better than third place Kearney & Lincoln East. The Panthers finished ninth with a 348. Kearney’s Cole Feddersen was the medalist after carding a 75. He won by two strokes. Nobody medaled for Norfolk. They were led by Isaac Heimes’ 83.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team hosted their own invite at Norfolk Country Club yesterday. Battle Creek was the champion with a 361 team score. Pierce was second at 371, Norfolk Catholic took third place with a 388 team score, and Lutheran High Northeast was tenth at 448. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck won medalist honors with a 77. He won by four strokes. Lutheran High Northeast’s Mason Petersen finished eighth with a 91, the Norfolk Catholic JV’s Ashten Cunningham shot a 94 to place 14th, and Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny was 15th with a 94.
Local Scores: NC/LHNE 1 Omaha Concordia 0 (B. Socc.); Nfk High 2 Lincoln NE 1 (SO) (G. Socc.); Nfk High 11 West Point GACC-SS-WPB 4 (Bsbl); Ellsworth CC 9-16 NECC 1-7 (SB DH); SW Minnesota St. 3-8 WSC 0-0 (SB DH).
Local Schedule: Nebraska at Michigan St. (Bsbl-4:05); Creighton vs. Georgetown at College Park, MD (Bsbl-2:00 DH).
NCAA VB Tourn.: Texas 3 Wisconsin 0; Kentucky 3 Washington 1.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 3
Final Seattle 7 Boston 3
Final Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 14 Cincinnati 11
Final Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Final San Francisco 3 Miami 0
Final San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New Orleans 135 Orlando 100
Final Boston 99 Phoenix 86
Final Milwaukee 124 Philadelphia 117
Final San Antonio 106 Detroit 91
Final Chicago 108 Charlotte 91
Final Dallas 115 L.A. Lakers 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 1
Final Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 1
Final Boston 5 Buffalo 1
Final Toronto 5 Winnipeg 3
Final SO Washington 1 N-Y Islanders 0
Final Philadelphia 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Carolina 4 Florida 2
Final Detroit 7 Dallas 3
Final Colorado 4 St. Louis 2
Final Ottawa 3 Vancouver 0