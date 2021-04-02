Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 2, 2021

North Carolina has announced that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. The decision comes two weeks after the 70 year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017. UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams’ only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.
Kevin Durant has apologized for threatening and profane comments he made to entertainer Michael Rapaport through social media. Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star. The NBA hasn’t weighed in yet on Durant’s comments and whether he would be fined. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the team has discussed the remarks but would keep the conversation internal.
Center fielder Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate in leading the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 14-10 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. Kyle Isbel had three hits and two RBIs in his first major league game as Kansas City broke its record for runs in an opener.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is reportedly on a long list of preliminary candidates the Pac-12 Conference is working through as it looks for a new commissioner. Moos, 70, is listed as a preliminary candidate. The report says as many as ten to twelve may have already been discussed and none of the candidates "would qualify as finalists”. Moos, of course, has a long history with the conference, having served as the athletic director at both Washington State and Oregon. He also has a long history with TurnkeyZRG, the firm helping the Pac-12 identify candidates. It's the firm NU used in the athletic director search that ended with Moos coming to Lincoln. Moos is under contract with Nebraska, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022. He has ample reason to stay at Nebraska, too. Not only does he make $1,150,000 this year and $1.2 million in 2022 as a base salary, but he is due a retention bonus of $1.25 million if he is still employed by NU at the end date of his contract.
The Maui Invitational Men’s Basketball Tournament announced today the 2022 field for the 39th annual Tournament. Creighton, Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech will convene Nov. 21-23 on the island of Maui. Creighton finished the season with an 83-65 loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last Sunday. The Bluejays finished with a 22-9 record. Teams that have participated in the Maui Invitational throughout the event's history own 69 of the 81 NCAA championships, and seven of those schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.
Four women with the Creighton volleyball program were recognized by the BIG EAST today following a vote of league coaches for All-BIG EAST and All-Freshman Team recognition. Keeley Davis, Naomi Hickman and Jaela Zimmerman were named All-BIG EAST and Kiara Reinhardt landed a spot on the All-Freshman Team. Davis and Zimmerman were honored for the second straight season, as both women were also All-BIG EAST in 2019. Hickman was also a unanimous choice. Reinhardt gives Creighton an All-Freshman Team selection for the second straight season after Davis earned similar acclaim in 2019. The 10-3 Bluejays hosts the BIG EAST Championship starting tomorrow morning with an 11:00 semifinal match versus UConn. St. John's and Marquette, both of whom also had three All-BIG EAST honorees, will meet in the 1:30 semifinal.
The Norfolk High boys golf team competed in Columbus’ triangular yesterday at Elks Country Club. Fremont was the champion with a 169, the host team was second at 171, and the Panthers finished third at 175. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman was the medalist after carding a 37. He won by two strokes. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes led his team with a 39.
The Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team gets their season underway today when they visit NJCAA third ranked in Division I Iowa Western Community College at 1:00. The Hawks return sophomores Mateo Keep, Andrei Soares, and Breno Neves. The squad also includes Norfolk athletes Riley Carlson, Cael Wiederin, and Jeremy Dreher. Northeast has 16 players on the team. Last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Hawks’ home schedule has meetings with Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota, Hawkeye of Iowa, Scott of Iowa, North Iowa Area, and Southeastern of Iowa. Northeast will visit Iowa Western, Iowa Central, Hawkeye, Scott, North Iowa Area, Southeastern, and Dakota County Technical College.
The NJCAA twelfth ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad starts their 2021 campaign this afternoon when they visit sixth ranked in Division I Iowa Western Community College at 3:00. The Hawks return Mackenzie Byrnes, Naomi Pedroza, Hannah Cherven, and Madison Foutz. The team also includes Norfolk’s Meghan Colton. Northeast has 16 players on the team. Last year’s campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Hawks’ home schedule has meetings with Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota, Hawkeye of Iowa, Scott of Iowa, North Iowa Area, and Southeastern of Iowa. Northeast will visit Iowa Western, Iowa Central, Hawkeye, Scott, North Iowa Area, Southeastern, and Dakota County Technical College.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in college baseball, the Northeast Hawks visit Marshalltown Community College of Iowa in a 1:00 doubleheader, Nebraska is in Champaign to play Illinois at 6:00 and Nebraska-Omaha entertains North Dakota State in a 3:00 twin bill. In other sports, the Northeast Hawks softball team hosts Marshalltown Community College of Iowa in a 2:00 doubleheader, the Northeast Hawks women & men’s soccer teams open their respective seasons at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs starting with the men’s match at 1:00, and the Creighton men’s soccer squad is home versus DePaul at 6:00. In volleyball, Creighton entertains Connecticut at D.J. Sokol Arena at 11:00 in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament. The other match has Marquette playing St. John’s. Nebraska-Omaha takes on Denver in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 2:30. The other semifinal has Missouri-Kansas City battling South Dakota.
Local Scores: Lincoln SW 12-17 Nfk High 5-5 (Bsbl DH); Lincoln East 2 Nfk High 1 (SO) (B. Socc.); Lincoln East 9 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); UNO 1 Oral Roberts 1 (OT) (Tie) (M. Socc.); Creighton 2 Marquette 1 (OT) (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5
Final Tampa Bay 1 Miami 0
Final Seattle 8 San Francisco 7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore at Boston 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Detroit 3 Cleveland 2
Final Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Kansas City 14 Texas 10
Final L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Final Houston 8 Oakland 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N-Y Mets at Washington 7:09 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Pittsburgh 5 Chicago Cubs 3
Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2
Final San Diego 8 Arizona 7
Final St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 6
Final Colorado 8 L.A. Dodgers 5
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 94
Final Detroit 120 Washington 91
Final Brooklyn 111 Charlotte 89
Final Miami 116 Golden State 109
Final OT Orlando 115 New Orleans 110
Final 2OT Atlanta 134 San Antonio 129
Final Denver 101 L.A. Clippers 94
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Montreal 4 Ottawa 1
Final Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2
Final N-Y Islanders 8 Washington 4
Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1
Final OT Florida 3 Detroit 2
Final Dallas 4 Nashville 1
Final Carolina 4 Chicago 3
Final SO Minnesota 3 Vegas 2
Final OT N-Y Rangers 3 Buffalo 2